The author of the young adult novel "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" that inspired a hit Netflix film is celebrating young girls and women are dressing up like the book's main character, Lara Jean Covey, for Halloween.

Jenny Han documented the costumes on her Twitter, using a quote from her book to celebrate Asian representation on the October holiday.

"There are very limited options for Asian girls on Halloween," Han wrote, citing a Lara Jean quote from the novel. "Like one year I went as Velma from Scooby-Doo, but people just asked me if I was a manga character."

Han added: "Not this Halloween, Lara Jean."

In Netflix's version of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," Lara Jean is portrayed by actress Lana Condor.

Han's thread features dozens of girls dressed as Condor's character, wearing plaid shirts, cardigans, and high ponytails tied with ribbons.

Young girls and women created nearly identical outfits and poses to Condor's Lara Jean, and others used props, including some referencing Covey's love interest Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo.

Others had friends dress as Kavinsky himself.

Couple costumes featuring both Lara Jean and Kavinsky included the recreations of the iconic selfie moment from the Netflix film, and handshakes solidifying their "relationship contract."

Han later tweeted about the happiness she felt over the amount of people who dressed as her characters for Halloween.

"Their proud smiles bought happy tears to my eyes on a dark day," she wrote in a tweet. "I hope they bring you a little cheer too."