news

There are so many things to think about when it comes to planning a wedding. How many people will come? What venue will you choose? What food will you serve? But before you can answer any of those questions, you probably want to decide when the big day is going to be.

According to wedding planners, there are actually better times of the year to get married than others — it all depends on what your priorities are.

INSIDER spoke to Lisa Kahn, owner of Lisa Kahn Events in Southern California, Renny Pedersen, owner of Chicago's Bliss Weddings and Events, and Tessa Brand, owner of Southern California-based Tessa Lyn Events, to figure out what the best seasons are to get married in.

If you want comfortable weather, the best season is probably autumn.

The problem with searching for the best seasons weather-wise is that weather is very location-specific, Renny Pedersen told INSIDER.

The good news? There is one season that the wedding planners all agree is usually the best: autumn.

"In Chicago, I would say the best times for people to get married are either September or October in the fall because the weather is always nice," Pedersen said.

"September is probably the best time because it's on that cusp of the end of summer. You can still have a summery feel, but if you really want to have a fall feel, you can still do a transitional fall look as well. The weather is always great. It's not too hot, it's not cold, and it's not snowing yet."

Both Kahn and Brand agreed, saying that autumn is a great time for weddings in Southern California as well.

"I think the perfect time to get married is September and October in Southern California because you have great sunsets, predictable weather, and usually the temperature is right in the middle, which is where you want it," Brand told INSIDER.

Even if you choose an autumn wedding, you'll want to research local weather patterns.

If you're in a different area and you're not sure when the "good" weather is happening, Kahn recommended doing a little research.

"I would say always talk to a planner," she told INSIDER. "Weather apps are hard. I would say also look at the history of weather in the city that you're getting married in — like in an almanac — and see what the weather has been like in previous years. Every city and every state has different weather patterns, but the patterns are usually similar."

But, autumn weddings can get pricey.

However, all three wedding planners noted that booking a wedding during those temperate normally means that venues, planners, photographers, videographers (and everything else) may be a little more expensive since many people want to get married during that time.

If you want a budget-friendly wedding, look into winter months.

If you're looking to save some serious cash and still have a gorgeous wedding, look into the winter months.

"Even though weather is not ideal in winter, you can get crafty with your budget because you can book vendors and venues at a lower price because you don't have as much competition," Brand told INSIDER.

But, a winter wedding typically comes with unpredictable weather.

Winter weddings are mainly challenging because the weather is unpredictable, Brand told INSIDER.

"Weather can be anything from rain to wind to snow to variable temperatures, where it's hot during the day and cold at night," she said.

"So I always tell my brides getting married in winter that they are taking a risk and should always have a Plan B — whether that is having a tent or using heat lamps at every table or being prepared to move inside if their venue allows that."

December can be a difficult month when it comes to conflicting schedules.

Pedersen agreed that the weather can be tough to navigate, even though she personally loves planning winter weddings.

"I love a winter wedding, not going to lie," she said. "But December is tough because of all the holiday parties and all of the corporate events. And then you're dealing with weather."

But she also agrees that December, January, and February are good times to have a wedding because a winter wedding will be cheaper than an autumn wedding.

Overall, winter weddings are a great option if you're OK with the weather.

Don't let the bad weather scare you off. Brand, Kahn, and Pedersen all said that you can have an amazing (and budget-friendly) wedding during the winter months if you're willing to prepare for the weather.

"We love for people to go outside the box and have a winter wedding as long as they're OK with unpredictable weather," Pedersen said. "Especially if a lot of their guests are in town, it's a great idea. You really can plan something spectacular."

If floral arrangements are important to you, you might opt for a spring wedding.

"May is an amazing time to get married because the weather is often good, and you also have an abundance of flowers in season," Brand told INSIDER. "So you can have a colorful vibrant wedding with tons of flowers available to you without having to fly them in from out of town,” she said.

Summer weddings can be beautiful, but tricky.

If you're set on having a summer wedding, Kahn said it's important to work with a planner to figure out what the best time for that would be.

"In Southern California, summer can be a tricky time, Kahn said. "June, July, and August are hot and pricey," she said. "You've got the 'June Gloom' in June, and then you've got the really hot days in July and August."

In the summer, you may also have added costs and local events to consider.

Pedersen added that summer weddings can get hot for you and your guests, so if being outside is important to you, you might have to shell out extra cash for air conditioning.

If having out-of-town guests attend is important to you, Pedersen says it's important to consider what may be going on near you on that weekend so you can get nice and affordable hotel accommodations for your guests.

"Especially here in Chicago, what people don't think about is what's going on in the city that weekend," she said. "If you pick a summer weekend, there are a lot of events going on that will affect different pieces of the puzzle."

Overall, the season you choose depends on what matters the most to you and your partner.

In the end, the best season to get married depends on what's important to you.

If you're looking for the best weather, autumn is your best bet. Winter is usually going to be difficult when it comes to weather, but it is much more cost-effective. If you want a summer wedding, it's important to work out a strategy with your planner and your partner.

But most of all, make sure you keep your priorities in mind. Find out what's important to you, and work with that, Pedersen suggested. "Priorities are a big piece of this. People need to prioritize what's most important to them."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.