The best travel destinations within 5 hours of New York City

You may be looking to escape New York City for a weekend without compromising your wallet or limited vacation days.

There are quick weekend getaways, like Bermuda or Tulum, that you can visit from New York City in five hours or less.

Here are the best destinations within five hours of New York City.

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't book a vacation before the winter doldrums hit.

It doesn't have to mean taking a two-week trip to the Grecian islands — if you can get there on a direct flight in five hours or less, you can make a four-day weekend feel like a complete getaway. In four days, you can enter full vacation mode without spending a fortune on lodging — and you only need two take vacation days.

Plus, a short flight won't take too much time away from beaching, lounging, sightseeing, and eating your way through your chosen destination.

One of the biggest hurdles is deciding where to go if you have time constraints. While I'm grateful for the abundance of travel resources out there on the internet, sometimes the options are just too overwhelming. I could spend a full week on the Kayak Explore function and never actually book a ticket thanks to overstimulation and indecision.

Based on your timeframe, you've got to just pick a part of the world that makes sense from an itinerary perspective, and narrow down your options from there. To help you pick your next getaway, we’ve pulled together 10 of the best destinations within a five hour direct flight from New York City.