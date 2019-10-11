Another Nigerian movie is currently available on Netflix.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, it depicts the glamorous, over the top Lagos lifestyle in all its glory.

The cast includes names like Mona Lisa Chinda, Jide Kosoko, Gbenga Titiloye, Elvina Ibru, Helen Paul, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Alex Ekubo, Toyin Abraham and former Big brother Housemates, Bisola and Bambam.

Netflix has on a roll lately by constantly adding more Nigerian movies to its catalogue.

Last week, it was “The Figurine (Araromire)” by Kunle Afolayan, this time, it's “The Bling Lagosians,” a 2019 move directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters which started streaming today, October 11, 2019.

The movie follows an affluent, flamboyant, over the top family, the Holloways, living in Lagos. Despite not being as wealthy as they used to be, the family struggles to hold on to their past glory even if it means living in debt.

Shedding some light on the movie, Peters said, “In doing the Bling Lagosians, I observed certain things in our society and I decided to tell the story, a relatable story, that people would see and recognise this is the real us. This story is like a mirror, so we can look at ourselves in a mirror and see the flaws. This is a story of deceit, lust, love, greed, passion, it’s a story of excess’ but with redeeming qualities.”

Since its release in Nigerian cinemas in June 2019, the film has made over N120 million, making it the ninth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

It has also been nominated for the 2019 City People Movie Award for Best Movie of the Year (English).

Netflix acquires more Nigerian movies

Other Nigerian movies coming are:

This follows Ebubechukwu (Omoni Oboli) and Olaide (Funke Akindele), two competitive mothers, who want their kids to always come out on top.

Viewers watch on as a young girl (Jemima Osunde) suddenly goes from being a shop girl to a billionaire after her father leaves her with his empire.

93 Days

This is the story of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria that infected millions of people.

Tatu

In this, a mother gives birth to a child destined to give her life up for her people on her 21st birthday. Things get interesting when the mother tries to avert this.

In My Country

This follows a desperate woman trying to raise money for an expensive surgery on her eight-year-old daughter.

They will all be available on October 18, 2019.