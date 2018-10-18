news
A growing group of Central American migrants is now roughly 4,000 strong, and is steadily moving northbound through Guatemala, en route to the United States, where many hope to seek asylum.
President Donald Trump has been lashing out for days at the Honduran government, where the caravan originated; the US immigration system; and congressional Democrats — each of whom he has blamed for the mass group of immigrants.
On Thursday he fired off several angry tweets, threatening to have the military "close" the border and demanding Mexico prevent the group from traveling any further.
"I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!" he tweeted.
Here's a glimpse of the group on their trek northwards:
The caravan originally set out as a group of roughly 160 from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, known as one of the most violent cities in the world.
More than 1,500 people in a migrant caravan travel north on October 16, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Sources: Associated Press, Business Insider
Their numbers quickly swelled to at least 1,600 before crossing the Guatemalan border, though some news reports have estimated that as many as 3,000 may have joined the caravan by Tuesday.
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., gesture while arriving to the border between Honduras and Guatemala, in Agua Caliente, Guatemala October 15, 2018. (Reuters/Jorge Cabrera)
Source: Reuters
Trump grew enraged at the news, demanding that the Honduran government stop the caravan and take back its citizens. "The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" he tweeted.
Immigrants, part of a migrant caravan of more than 1,500 people, rest for the night in a community gym on October 16, 2018 in Chiquimula, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: Twitter/@RealDonaldTrump
But it's unclear what actions the Honduran government can take now that the caravan has reportedly doubled in size, and already crossed the Guatemalan border.
Honduran immigrants, some of more than 1,500 people in a migrant caravan, travel north on October 16, 2018 near Quezaltepeque, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
As the group grew larger, swelling to 4,000 by Thursday, Trump's anger only grew. He expanded his threat to withhold aid to each of the northern triangle countries, slamming the governments in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador and accusing them of doing "little to stop this large flow of people."
Honduran migrants walking to the U.S. start their day departing Chiquimula, Guatemala, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Associated Press/Moises Castillo)
Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump
Trump then pivoted his attention to Mexico, where the migrants will soon try to cross through, appearing to threaten trade relations. "The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA," he tweeted. "Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border."
Immigrants move through Guatemala in a migrant caravan headed towards the United States on October 17, 2018 in Zacapa, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump
Some of the migrants say they're fleeing violence in Honduras, where gangs proliferate through communities and homicide rates remain high, though they have dropped slightly in recent years.
A Honduran migrant holds up a replica of the Black Christ of Esquipulas as Guatemalan police temporarily block the road after the caravan crossed the Honduras-Guatemala border without incident, in Esquipulas, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Associated Press/Moises Castillo)
Source: InSight Crime
As one Honduran lawmaker pointed out on Twitter, "They are not seeking the American dream – they're fleeing the Honduran nightmare."
More than 1,500 people in a migrant caravan travel north on October 16, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Sources: The Guardian, Twitter/@JariDixon
Many migrants are making the trek for economic reasons, saying they're unable to feed their families or find work in Honduras. "Every day I earn about $5," Carlos Cortez, a 32-year-old Honduran farmer traveling with his seven-year-old son told the Associated Press. "That isn't enough to feed my family."
A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants pauses at a Guatemalan police checkpoint after crossing the border from Honduras on October 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: Associated Press
Others, still, said Honduras' danger and its lack of available work were inextricable problems. "In Honduras there are no jobs, and the jobs that do exist aren't enough to live on," 32-year-old Honduran Jose Francisco Hernandez said. "We can't go to the city because it is full of gang members, and that is hurting us. We decided to migrate from the country to see if we can find a better life."
A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants moves north after crossing the border from Honduras into Guatemala on October 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: Associated Press
Though Guatemalan authorities initially blocked migrants from entering, they eventually permitted the group to cross on Monday.
Guatemalan police temporarily block a caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants moving north on October 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: Reuters
During their crossing, they sang the Honduran national anthem and chanted "Yes, we can!"
Local residents cheer as a caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants moves north on October 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: The Guardian
By that point, the group's numbers had swelled to beyond 1,600 — one estimate even pegged the number at 3,000 strong.
Some 1,500 Honduran immigrants walk north in a migrant caravan on October 16, 2018 near Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
The caravan is now much larger than the one that partially entered the US in May. That caravan was organized by the activist group Pueblo Sin Frontera — People Without Borders — and had dwindled from a group of 1,000 to roughly 200 by the time they reached the US-Mexico border.
Members of a caravan of Central American asylum seekers arrive and talk to reporters at a rally near the border on April 29, 2018 in Tijuana, Baja California Norte, Mexico. (Getty Images/David McNew)
Source: Business Insider
Back then, the Trump administration had characterized the caravan as "an attack on the sovereignty of this nation." Regardless, many of the migrants who stayed with the caravan until the end of the journey made it into the US and were processed for asylum claims. It's unclear how many of those migrants will eventually win their cases and be permitted to stay in the US.
Members of a caravan of Central Americans who spent weeks traveling across Mexico wave as they walk from Mexico to the U.S. side of the border to ask authorities for asylum on April 29, 2018 in Tijuana, Baja California Norte, Mexico. (Getty Images/David McNew)
Source: Business Insider
But the Trump administration has been trying to convey to citizens of Central American countries that even if they reach the US, they likely will not be allowed to stay. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told a group of indigenous leaders in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, last month that rumors they heard of guaranteed citizenship for families and pregnant women were false.
A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants pause after crossing into Guatemala on October 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: The Washington Post
"There's no ability to stay in the US if you bring a child with you," McAleenan said. "There's no ability to just stay if you are pregnant. But our court system is very slow, so you might actually have a false promise of being able to stay in the US for a year or two before you are repatriated."
A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants pauses at a Guatemalan police checkpoint after crossing the border from Honduras on October 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/Kevin McAleenan)
Source: The Washington Post
But that message may not have entirely gotten through. "We're going to drop in on Donald Trump. He has to take us in," one 24-year-old migrant, Andrea Fernandez, told Reuters. She said she left Honduras with her three young children because she couldn't find work, and feared for her children's safety.
A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants moves north after crossing the border from Honduras into Guatemala on October 15, 2018 in Esquipulas, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
Source: Reuters
Though the Trump administration has had harsh words for the governments of Central American countries the migrants come from, it has condemned the US immigration system even more strongly. The caravan is "what we see day-in and day-out at the border as a result of well-advertised and well-known catch-and-release loopholes," Homeland Security spokeswoman Katie Waldman said in a statement.
Honduran migrants travel in a caravan north on October 16, 2018 near Quezaltepeque, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)
"Until Congress acts, we will continue to have de-facto open borders that guarantees future 'caravans' and record numbers of family units entering the country illegally," Waldman added.
Families of immigrants, part of a migrant caravan of more than 1,500 people, rest for the night in a community gym on October 16, 2018 in Chiquimula, Guatemala. (Getty Images/John Moore)