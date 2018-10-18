news

Scary movies are a time-honored tradition, especially around Halloween and it turns out that every US state has played host to at least a couple of horror films.

These are the scary movies that have taken place in each state.

1. Alabama — "Body Snatchers" (1993)

This third movie of the "Body Snatchers" franchise, with aliens landing in pods to take over people’s bodies. This installment takes place on an Alabama military base.

2. Alaska — "The Fourth Kind" (2004)

This movie recounts a series of alleged real-life disappearances in Nome, Alaska, that some chalked up to alien abductions. Some Nome locals were offended by the movie's attempts to cash in on real people's deaths, according to the Anchorage Daily News. Either way, the movie's super creepy.

3. Arizona — "Poltergeist II: The Other Side" (1988)

Some say "Poltergeist II," which sees the Freeling family moving to Arizona, is even creepier than the original. That’s debatable but one thing’s for sure: the stark backdrops of Arizona lend themselves well to the horror genre.

4. Arkansas — "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" (1946)

A hooded serial killer picking off small-town Arkansas residents one by one is scary. The fact that this movie is based on a real-life Texarkana crime spree from 1946 makes this even scarier.

5. California — "Paranormal Activity" (2007)

Plenty of movies, scary or otherwise, take place in California. But the creepiest one of them all is "Paranormal Activity," the haunted-house thriller about a couple that movies to San Diego and finds out that their new home would rather not have them.

6. Colorado — "The Shining" (1980)

Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick’s creepy tale of a haunted hotel in Colorado might just ruin snow days and ski resorts for you for life.

7. Connecticut — "Friday the 13th" (1980)

Western Connecticut is home to one of the silver screen’s most notorious killers, Jason, in "Friday the 13th" and its various spin-offs.

8. Delaware — "Survival of the Dead" (2009)

What would happen if zombies invaded an island of the coast of Delaware? Watch "Survival of the Dead" and you’ll find out.

9. Florida — "Day of the Dead" (1985)

In this zombie thriller from the same director as "Survival of the Dead," zombies have all but taken over the world. A few humans are left in an underground bunker in Florida — but maybe not for long.

10. Georgia — "Deliverance" (1972)

This super-creepy features two city guys who are horrified to stumble upon a town full of what they call "hillbillies." Now, 40 years later, some Georgia natives are offended by the movie, according to Marketplace.

11. Hawaii — "A Perfect Getaway" (2009)

What could be scary about Hawaii? Murdered hikers, that’s what. This movie is a chilling tale from the island.

12. Idaho — "Idaho Transfer" (1973)

Peter Fonda directed this thriller about time travel. Its slow pace makes it as creepy as can be.

13. Illinois — "Halloween" (1978)

With movies "Child’s Play," "Halloween," and "Candyman" and many more all taking place within its borders, Illinois might just be the creepiest state of the union. The scariest of these three, though, has to be "Halloween." It was scary enough to spawn sequels that are still coming out to this day, with the latest installment that came out this October.

14. Indiana — "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)

Only half of this movie takes place in Indiana, but with college memorabilia and references to the Muncie Police Department, its Indiana cred it strong.

15. Iowa — "The Crazies" (2010)

A stereotypical sleepy, small, Midwestern town becomes infected by a virus that causes people to become bloodthirsty killers in this remake of a 1973 film.

16. Kansas — "Critters" (1986)

This creepy movie is also a comedy, but the visual of the critters alone will be enough to haunt your dreams.

17. Kentucky — "The Return of the Living Dead" (1985)

This zombie flick shows a group of friends trying to save their Kentucky town from a zombie infestation.

18. Louisiana — "Interview With the Vampire" (1994)

What could be creepier than a child vampire (played by Kirsten Dunst, no less)? Not much, as viewers of this deep-south tale of the undead can tell you.

19. Maine — "It" (1990)

Thanks to New Englander Stephen King, there’s no shortage of scary movies set in Maine. But only "It" holds the distinction of teaching generations of kids how clowns are sometimes scary, not fun.

20. Maryland — "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

A pop culture phenomenon when it was first released, "The Blair Witch Project" was made all the more creepy because many theatergoers weren’t sure if they were watching a documentary or a fictional film.

21. Massachusetts — "Shutter Island" (2010)

Perhaps thanks to the legacy of the Salem Witch Trials, Massachusetts is another state with plenty of scary movie fodder. But the creepy mental hospital in "Shutter Island," starting Leonardo DiCaprio, takes the cake for scary movie settings.

22. Michigan — "It Follows" (2015)

This movie about a sexually-transmitted curse is known for capturing the tension between Detroit proper and its suburbs, according to an essay in Slate.

23. Minnesota — "Jennifer’s Body" (2009)

In this teen-movie-zombie-flick hybrid, Megan Fox plays a popular girl gone bad — like, flesh-eating, boy-killing bad.

24. Mississippi — "The Premonition" (1976)

In this creepy movie, a young girl’s unstable biological mother returns to claim her from the benevolent foster mother who’s been raising her. There’s also an evil clown.

25. Missouri — "Carnival of Souls" (1962)

This cult classic joins the canon of scary movies made in and around Kansas City, Missouri, thanks to the city’s culture of urban legends.

26. Montana — "Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County" (1998)

In this found-footage movie, a teenager is recording his family’s Thanksgiving dinner when, suddenly, aliens attack.

27. Nebraska — "Children of the Corn" (1984)

This iconic Stephen King movie features a cult of kids who sacrifice their members when they reach a certain age.

28. Nevada — "Let Me In" (2010)

Chloë Grace Moretz has one of the spookiest roles in movie history in this vampire flick.

29. New Hampshire — "The Dead Zone" (1979)

Another Stephen King classic, this movie involves a man who can see into the future, but nothing he sees is good.

30. New Jersey — "Friday the 13th" (1980)

Jason is one of the most iconic movie murderers of all time, making this the scariest movie to be set in the Garden State (and rest assured, there are a lot).

31. New Mexico — "The Hills Have Eyes" (1977 and 2006)

This movie first came out in 1977 and had an even creepier remake in 2006. It’s about a road-tripping family that encounters zombies from a nuclear disaster.

32. New York — "Rosemary’s Baby" (1968)

Anyone who has their heart set on a pre-war apartment building in New York City might change their mind after watching what happens to Mia Farrow and her family in "Rosemary’s Baby."

33. North Carolina — "Carrie" (1976)

The original teen horror movie, "Carrie" shows what happens when high-schoolers decide to pick on someone who’s stronger than they seem.

34. North Dakota — "Leprechaun" (1993)

This film about a leprechaun terrorizing a town in North Dakota was not critically beloved, but it was creepy — and it gave Jennifer Aniston her first movie role.

35. Ohio — "Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

This movie introduced Freddy Krueger to the world, and spawned numerous sequels.

36. Oklahoma — "Near Dark" (1987)

This vampire movie was directed by Kathryn Bigelow early in her career.

37. Oregon — "Phantasm" (1979)

This classic follows a brother and sister as they confront a creepy undertaker known as "Tall Man."

38. Pennsylvania — "The Sixth Sense" (1999)

It’s only fitting that this M. Night Shyamalan film — with one of the best surprise endings of all time — was all about ghosts in one of America’s oldest cities, Philadelphia.

39. Rhode Island — "The Conjuring" (2013)

This film based on a haunted farmhouse was allegedly so realistic to audiences, the house’s owners are reportedly suing Warner Brothers because so many people are trespassing on their property.

40. South Carolina — "Cape Fear" (1991)

Similar to "Shutter Island," this is a horror film directed by Martin Scorsese, and it pays great attention to the region in which it was shot.

41. South Dakota — "Imprint" (2007)

In this film, a woman visits her dying father on the reservation where she was raised — and starts to hear voices.

42. Tennessee — "Evil Dead" (1981)

This movie’s been called a "cult phenomenon," and the cabin where it was shot is reportedly still standing.

43. Texas — "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)

Texas is home to many horror films, but "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remains its most iconic export by far.

44. Utah — "Skinwalker Ranch" (2013)

This movie might have the creepiest title on the list. Many of the film’s extraterrestrial phenomena are based on real Utah folklore.

45. Vermont — "What Lies Beneath" (2000)

This psychological thriller centers around a wealthy couple whose lives are upended by paranormal visions in their home.

46. Virginia — "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

One of the creepiest films ever made, "The Silence of the Lambs" takes place and was shot mostly in Virginia.

47. Washington — "The Ring" (2002)

The moody weather of the Pacific Northwest lends itself well to horror, as cult classic "The Ring" proved.

48. Washington, DC — "The Exorcist" (1973)

This horror classic, based on a book, is one of the few movies to take place in the District of Columbia.

49. West Virginia — "The Mothman Prophecies" (2002)

This film is based on a flying monster from West Virginian folklore, whose existence has been debated.

50. Wisconsin — "Dawn of the Dead" (2004)

A remake of a George A. Romero zombie classic, "Dawn of the Dead" imagines what would happen if a shopping mall became infested with the undead.

51. Wyoming — "Joyride" (2001)

A road trip prank goes very, very wrong in this teen horror film.

Sign up here to get INSIDER's favorite stories straight to your inbox.