Lifestyle The creepiest horror movie set in every US state

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Horror movies can be a little extra horrifying when they take place in your home state. From "It" to "Jennifer's Body," every state has their fair share of scary movies. Here are the creepiest horror movies in every state.

"It" takes place in Maine. play

"It" takes place in Maine.

(Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.)

Scary movies are a time-honored tradition, especially around Halloween and it turns out that every US state has played host to at least a couple of horror films.

These are the scary movies that have taken place in each state.

1. Alabama — "Body Snatchers" (1993)

1. Alabama — "Body Snatchers" (1993) play

1. Alabama — "Body Snatchers" (1993)

(Dorset Productions)

This third movie of the "Body Snatchers" franchise, with aliens landing in pods to take over people’s bodies. This installment takes place on an Alabama military base.



2. Alaska — "The Fourth Kind" (2004)

2. Alaska — "The Fourth Kind" (2004) play

2. Alaska — "The Fourth Kind" (2004)

(Universal Pictures)

This movie recounts a series of alleged real-life disappearances in Nome, Alaska, that some chalked up to alien abductions. Some Nome locals were offended by the movie's attempts to cash in on real people's deaths, according to the Anchorage Daily News. Either way, the movie's super creepy.



3. Arizona — "Poltergeist II: The Other Side" (1988)

3. Arizona — "Poltergeist II: The Other Side" (1988) play

3. Arizona — "Poltergeist II: The Other Side" (1988)

(Freddie Fields Productions)

Some say "Poltergeist II," which sees the Freeling family moving to Arizona, is even creepier than the original. That’s debatable but one thing’s for sure: the stark backdrops of Arizona lend themselves well to the horror genre.



4. Arkansas — "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" (1946)

4. Arkansas — "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" (1946) play

4. Arkansas — "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" (1946)

(IMDb)

A hooded serial killer picking off small-town Arkansas residents one by one is scary. The fact that this movie is based on a real-life Texarkana crime spree from 1946 makes this even scarier.



5. California — "Paranormal Activity" (2007)

5. California — "Paranormal Activity" (2007) play

5. California — "Paranormal Activity" (2007)

(Paramount / Paranormal Activity trailer)

Plenty of movies, scary or otherwise, take place in California. But the creepiest one of them all is "Paranormal Activity," the haunted-house thriller about a couple that movies to San Diego and finds out that their new home would rather not have them.



6. Colorado — "The Shining" (1980)

6. Colorado — "The Shining" (1980) play

6. Colorado — "The Shining" (1980)

(Warner Bros)

Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick’s creepy tale of a haunted hotel in Colorado might just ruin snow days and ski resorts for you for life.



7. Connecticut — "Friday the 13th" (1980)

Friday the 13th play

Friday the 13th

(IMDB / Paramount Pictures)

Western Connecticut is home to one of the silver screen’s most notorious killers, Jason, in "Friday the 13th" and its various spin-offs.



8. Delaware — "Survival of the Dead" (2009)

8. Delaware — "Survival of the Dead" (2009) play

8. Delaware — "Survival of the Dead" (2009)

(Blank of the Dead Productions)

What would happen if zombies invaded an island of the coast of Delaware? Watch "Survival of the Dead" and you’ll find out.



9. Florida — "Day of the Dead" (1985)

9. Florida — "Day of the Dead" (1985) play

9. Florida — "Day of the Dead" (1985)

(United Film Distribution Company (UFDC))

In this zombie thriller from the same director as "Survival of the Dead," zombies have all but taken over the world. A few humans are left in an underground bunker in Florida — but maybe not for long.



10. Georgia — "Deliverance" (1972)

10. Georgia — "Deliverance" (1972) play

10. Georgia — "Deliverance" (1972)

(Warner Bros.)

This super-creepy features two city guys who are horrified to stumble upon a town full of what they call "hillbillies." Now, 40 years later, some Georgia natives are offended by the movie, according to Marketplace.



11. Hawaii — "A Perfect Getaway" (2009)

11. Hawaii — "A Perfect Getaway" (2009) play

11. Hawaii — "A Perfect Getaway" (2009)

(Rogue)

What could be scary about Hawaii? Murdered hikers, that’s what. This movie is a chilling tale from the island.



12. Idaho — "Idaho Transfer" (1973)

12. Idaho — "Idaho Transfer" (1973) play

12. Idaho — "Idaho Transfer" (1973)

(Kathleen Film Prod. Co.)

Peter Fonda directed this thriller about time travel. Its slow pace makes it as creepy as can be.



13. Illinois — "Halloween" (1978)

13. Illinois — "Halloween" (1978) play

13. Illinois — "Halloween" (1978)

(Compass International Pictures via YouTube)

With movies "Child’s Play," "Halloween," and "Candyman" and many more all taking place within its borders, Illinois might just be the creepiest state of the union. The scariest of these three, though, has to be "Halloween." It was scary enough to spawn sequels that are still coming out to this day, with the latest installment that came out this October.



14. Indiana — "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)

14. Indiana — "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977) play

14. Indiana — "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)

(Columbia Pictures)

Only half of this movie takes place in Indiana, but with college memorabilia and references to the Muncie Police Department, its Indiana cred it strong.



15. Iowa — "The Crazies" (2010)

15. Iowa — "The Crazies" (2010) play

15. Iowa — "The Crazies" (2010)

(Overture Films)

A stereotypical sleepy, small, Midwestern town becomes infected by a virus that causes people to become bloodthirsty killers in this remake of a 1973 film.



16. Kansas — "Critters" (1986)

They're pretty freaky. play

They're pretty freaky.

(New Line Cinemas)

This creepy movie is also a comedy, but the visual of the critters alone will be enough to haunt your dreams.



17. Kentucky — "The Return of the Living Dead" (1985)

17. Kentucky — "The Return of the Living Dead" (1985) play

17. Kentucky — "The Return of the Living Dead" (1985)

(Hemdale)

This zombie flick shows a group of friends trying to save their Kentucky town from a zombie infestation.



18. Louisiana — "Interview With the Vampire" (1994)

18. Louisiana — "Interview With the Vampire" (1994) play

18. Louisiana — "Interview With the Vampire" (1994)

(Warner Bros. screencap)

What could be creepier than a child vampire (played by Kirsten Dunst, no less)? Not much, as viewers of this deep-south tale of the undead can tell you.



19. Maine — "It" (1990)

19. Maine — "It" (1990) play

19. Maine — "It" (1990)

(Warner Home Video)

Thanks to New Englander Stephen King, there’s no shortage of scary movies set in Maine. But only "It" holds the distinction of teaching generations of kids how clowns are sometimes scary, not fun.



20. Maryland — "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

20. Maryland — "The Blair Witch Project" (1999) play

20. Maryland — "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

(Artisan)

A pop culture phenomenon when it was first released, "The Blair Witch Project" was made all the more creepy because many theatergoers weren’t sure if they were watching a documentary or a fictional film.



21. Massachusetts — "Shutter Island" (2010)

21. Massachusetts — "Shutter Island" (2010) play

21. Massachusetts — "Shutter Island" (2010)

(Paramount)

Perhaps thanks to the legacy of the Salem Witch Trials, Massachusetts is another state with plenty of scary movie fodder. But the creepy mental hospital in "Shutter Island," starting Leonardo DiCaprio, takes the cake for scary movie settings.



22. Michigan — "It Follows" (2015)

"It Follows." play

"It Follows."

(Netflix)

This movie about a sexually-transmitted curse is known for capturing the tension between Detroit proper and its suburbs, according to an essay in Slate.



23. Minnesota — "Jennifer’s Body" (2009)

23. Minnesota — "Jennifer’s Body" (2009) play

23. Minnesota — "Jennifer’s Body" (2009)

(Fox Atomic)

In this teen-movie-zombie-flick hybrid, Megan Fox plays a popular girl gone bad — like, flesh-eating, boy-killing bad.



24. Mississippi — "The Premonition" (1976)

24. Mississippi — "The Premonition" (1976) play

24. Mississippi — "The Premonition" (1976)

(Movicorp Media)

In this creepy movie, a young girl’s unstable biological mother returns to claim her from the benevolent foster mother who’s been raising her. There’s also an evil clown.



25. Missouri — "Carnival of Souls" (1962)

It's black and white. play

It's black and white.

(Harcourt Productions)

This cult classic joins the canon of scary movies made in and around Kansas City, Missouri, thanks to the city’s culture of urban legends.



26. Montana — "Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County" (1998)

It's a found-footage movie. play

It's a found-footage movie.

(Dick Clark Productions)

In this found-footage movie, a teenager is recording his family’s Thanksgiving dinner when, suddenly, aliens attack.



27. Nebraska — "Children of the Corn" (1984)

27. Nebraska — "Children of the Corn" (1984) play

27. Nebraska — "Children of the Corn" (1984)

(New World Pictures)

This iconic Stephen King movie features a cult of kids who sacrifice their members when they reach a certain age.



28. Nevada — "Let Me In" (2010)

28. Nevada — "Let Me In" (2010) play

28. Nevada — "Let Me In" (2010)

(Overture Films)

Chloë Grace Moretz has one of the spookiest roles in movie history in this vampire flick.



29. New Hampshire — "The Dead Zone" (1979)

Christopher Walken with an excellent haircut in "The Dead Zone." play

Christopher Walken with an excellent haircut in "The Dead Zone."

(Paramount Pictures)

Another Stephen King classic, this movie involves a man who can see into the future, but nothing he sees is good.



30. New Jersey — "Friday the 13th" (1980)

30. New Jersey — "Friday the 13th" (1980) play

30. New Jersey — "Friday the 13th" (1980)

(Paramount)

Jason is one of the most iconic movie murderers of all time, making this the scariest movie to be set in the Garden State (and rest assured, there are a lot).



31. New Mexico — "The Hills Have Eyes" (1977 and 2006)

31. New Mexico — "The Hills Have Eyes" (1977 and 2006) play

31. New Mexico — "The Hills Have Eyes" (1977 and 2006)

(Vanguard)

This movie first came out in 1977 and had an even creepier remake in 2006. It’s about a road-tripping family that encounters zombies from a nuclear disaster.



32. New York — "Rosemary’s Baby" (1968)

32. New York — "Rosemary’s Baby" (1968) play

32. New York — "Rosemary’s Baby" (1968)

(Paramount Pictures)

Anyone who has their heart set on a pre-war apartment building in New York City might change their mind after watching what happens to Mia Farrow and her family in "Rosemary’s Baby."



33. North Carolina — "Carrie" (1976)

33. North Carolina — "Carrie" (1976) play

33. North Carolina — "Carrie" (1976)

(United Artists via YouTube)

The original teen horror movie, "Carrie" shows what happens when high-schoolers decide to pick on someone who’s stronger than they seem.



34. North Dakota — "Leprechaun" (1993)

34. North Dakota — "Leprechaun" (1993) play

34. North Dakota — "Leprechaun" (1993)

(Trimark Pictures)

This film about a leprechaun terrorizing a town in North Dakota was not critically beloved, but it was creepy — and it gave Jennifer Aniston her first movie role.



35. Ohio — "Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

35. Ohio — "Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984) play

35. Ohio — "Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

(New Line Cinema)

This movie introduced Freddy Krueger to the world, and spawned numerous sequels.



36. Oklahoma — "Near Dark" (1987)

36. Oklahoma — "Near Dark" (1987) play

36. Oklahoma — "Near Dark" (1987)

(F/M)

This vampire movie was directed by Kathryn Bigelow early in her career.



37. Oregon — "Phantasm" (1979)

It focuses on two siblings confronting evil. play

It focuses on two siblings confronting evil.

(New Breed Productions Inc.)

This classic follows a brother and sister as they confront a creepy undertaker known as "Tall Man."



38. Pennsylvania — "The Sixth Sense" (1999)

Willis in "The Sixth Sense." play

Willis in "The Sixth Sense."

(Buena Vista Pictures)

It’s only fitting that this M. Night Shyamalan film — with one of the best surprise endings of all time — was all about ghosts in one of America’s oldest cities, Philadelphia.



39. Rhode Island — "The Conjuring" (2013)

39. Rhode Island — "The Conjuring" (2013) play

39. Rhode Island — "The Conjuring" (2013)

(Warner Bros.)

This film based on a haunted farmhouse was allegedly so realistic to audiences, the house’s owners are reportedly suing Warner Brothers because so many people are trespassing on their property.



40. South Carolina — "Cape Fear" (1991)

40. South Carolina — "Cape Fear" (1991) play

40. South Carolina — "Cape Fear" (1991)

(Universal via YouTube)

Similar to "Shutter Island," this is a horror film directed by Martin Scorsese, and it pays great attention to the region in which it was shot.



41. South Dakota — "Imprint" (2007)

It starts with some voices. play

It starts with some voices.

(Linn Productions)

In this film, a woman visits her dying father on the reservation where she was raised — and starts to hear voices.



42. Tennessee — "Evil Dead" (1981)

42. Tennessee — "Evil Dead" (1981) play

42. Tennessee — "Evil Dead" (1981)

(Sony Pictures)

This movie’s been called a "cult phenomenon," and the cabin where it was shot is reportedly still standing.



43. Texas — "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)

43. Texas — "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974) play

43. Texas — "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)

(Vortex)

Texas is home to many horror films, but "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remains its most iconic export by far.



44. Utah — "Skinwalker Ranch" (2013)

44. Utah — "Skinwalker Ranch" (2013) play

44. Utah — "Skinwalker Ranch" (2013)

(DeepStudios)

This movie might have the creepiest title on the list. Many of the film’s extraterrestrial phenomena are based on real Utah folklore.



45. Vermont — "What Lies Beneath" (2000)

45. Vermont — "What Lies Beneath" (2000) play

45. Vermont — "What Lies Beneath" (2000)

(DreamWorks)

This psychological thriller centers around a wealthy couple whose lives are upended by paranormal visions in their home.



46. Virginia — "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

46. Virginia — "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) play

46. Virginia — "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

(Orion Pictures)

One of the creepiest films ever made, "The Silence of the Lambs" takes place and was shot mostly in Virginia.



47. Washington — "The Ring" (2002)

47. Washington — "The Ring" (2002) play

47. Washington — "The Ring" (2002)

(Dreamworks Pictures)

The moody weather of the Pacific Northwest lends itself well to horror, as cult classic "The Ring" proved.



48. Washington, DC — "The Exorcist" (1973)

48. Washington, DC — "The Exorcist" (1973) play

48. Washington, DC — "The Exorcist" (1973)

(Warner Bros.)

This horror classic, based on a book, is one of the few movies to take place in the District of Columbia.



49. West Virginia — "The Mothman Prophecies" (2002)

49. West Virginia — "The Mothman Prophecies" (2002) play

49. West Virginia — "The Mothman Prophecies" (2002)

(Lakeshore Entertainment)

This film is based on a flying monster from West Virginian folklore, whose existence has been debated.



50. Wisconsin — "Dawn of the Dead" (2004)

50. Wisconsin — "Dawn of the Dead" (2004) play

50. Wisconsin — "Dawn of the Dead" (2004)

A remake of a George A. Romero zombie classic, "Dawn of the Dead" imagines what would happen if a shopping mall became infested with the undead.



51. Wyoming — "Joyride" (2001)

51. Wyoming — "Joyride" (2001) play

51. Wyoming — "Joyride" (2001)

(Hulu)

A road trip prank goes very, very wrong in this teen horror film.

