The death of a 61-year-old American tourist in Turks and Caicos is being investigated as a murder. Marie Kuhnla disappeared on October 15. Her body was found a day later in the bushes near the Club Med resort where she was staying.

  • The death of a 61-year-old American tourist on the Turks and Caicos islands is being investigated as a murder.
  • Marie Kuhnla disappeared on October 15. Her body was found a day later in the bushes near the Club Med resort she was staying.
  • The US State Department said it is aware of Kuhnla's death, but would not provide details about the ongoing investigation.

Authorities on the Turks and Caicos islands are investigating the death of 61-year-old American tourist Marie Kuhnla as a murder, NBC News reported Monday.

Kuhnla was vacationing on the island when she was reported missing on October 15.

Her body was found the next morning in the bushes in Leeward, near the resort where she was staying.

Kuhnla was staying at the Club Med resort, a representative of the hotel confirmed to ABC News.

Turks and Caicos is a popular tourist destination located on the eastern islands of the Bahamian archipelago. The popular tourist destination is known for its white-sand beaches and turquoise waters.

The US State Department said in a statement that it is aware of Kuhnla's death. The agency confirmed it is "providing all appropriate assistance" to Kuhna's next-of-kin.

