news

When planning your own wedding, you might look to some of your favorite movies to see how those weddings were done — who hasn't fantasized about getting a custom designer dress like Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City," or booking a surprise band like in "Love Actually?"

But how much would that actually cost in real life? Kaleidoscope, a British design blog, worked with a wedding planner, dress designer, and cake designer to suss out how much these fairytale weddings would set people back IRL.

From "Mamma Mia's" Greek destination wedding to the titular wedding in "My Best Friend's Wedding," see how much these fetes would really cost. However, take these estimates with a grain of salt, as they only take venue, dress, flowers, and music into account.

The Greek island wedding at the end of "Mamma Mia" could cost a very reasonable $6,378. Everything was pretty inexpensive, except for the venue, which was estimated at over $5,000.

Even though the wedding doesn't actually go down as planned in "Mamma Mia" — a jukebox musical about a girl, Sophie, trying to figure out who her dad is so he can walk her down the aisle — it doesn't mean the cliff-side church in which the ceremony takes place is any less beautiful.

However, the price of the average Greek wedding is around $19,337, so Sophie and Skyler's wedding seems surprisingly inexpensive.

Kaleidoscope estimated that the costs of the wedding would roughly be...

Venue: $5,230

Dress: $396

Flowers: $158

Band: $594

The titular wedding in "My Best Friend's Wedding" could have wracked up a respectable $21,938 — the dress alone, worn by Cameron Diaz's character, was estimated to cost $15,000.

Even though we're supposed to root for Julianne, who spends the entirety of "My Best Friend's Wedding" actively trying to ruin the wedding of her best friend Michael and his bride-to-be Kimmy, we're still obsessed with them and their wedding, which took place at Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Some of the estimated costs of the reception...

Venue: $3,044

Dress: $15,287

Flowers: $178

Band: $3,429

Even though "I Love You, Man" is mostly about the friendship between two guys, there is a beautiful wedding at the end, which could have set the happy couple back $35,655. The venue, Belmond el Encanto in Santa Barbara, CA, is what ate the budget up.

"I Love You, Man" is a rare bro-centric rom-com about the blossoming friendship between Paul Rudd's Peter and Jason Segel's Sydney. Peter and Zooey's wedding, held at the Belmond el Encanto Resort in Santa Barbara is really just the back-drop for these two dudes to hug it out.

Peter and Zooey's big day cost around...

Venue: $26,271

Flowers: $455

Dress: $356

Band: $8, 573

Carrie and Mr. Big's aborted wedding in the "Sex and the City" movie is estimated to have cost $76,050, due to the expensive venue, the New York Public Library, and the straight off the runway Vivienne Westwood gown.

Carrie and Mr. Big's long-awaited wedding (that ends up not even happening) came with a hefty price tag. Kaleidoscope reported that the New York Public Library would cost around $51,000, though other sources report that packages start at $60,000. In other words, their ill-fated wedding might have cost a lot more.

Their wedding would have cost at least...

Venue: $50,731

Dress: $24,350

Flowers: $336

Limo: $633

The "American Wedding" that took place in the culmination of the three "American Pie" movies was shockingly expensive, coming in at an estimated $100,149 due to the opulent venue, the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay in California.

The wedding in "American Wedding," which saw fan-favorite couple Michelle and Jim get married after the development of their relationship in "American Pie" and "American Pie 2" was not a reception to be laughed at. They allegedly spent triple the amount the average American couple does, which is $33,391. Their venue alone, the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay, cost more than twice that.

Michelle and Jim's wedding is estimated to have cost...

Venue: $83,200

Dress: $6,595

Flowers: $1,781

Band: $8,573

The bulk of the "Bridesmaids" wedding spending came from the appearance of vocal group Wilson Phillips, which constituted a huge chunk of the roundabout $126,535 affair.

The wedding in "Bridesmaids" was more of an afterthought — it was really about maid of honor Annie finding her way in life than the love story between Dougie and Lillian. Even the show-stopping performance by Wilson Phillips was about Annie and Lillian's friendship, not the bride and grooms. However, their wedding, which was held at the LA Arboretum in Los Angeles, was beautiful.

Kaleidoscope calculated that the wedding cost around...

Venue: $5,077

Dress: $7,123

Flowers: $296

Band: $114,029

"Love Actually" begins with a wedding — complete with a flash mob/band combo — and is estimated to have cost a staggering $219,560.

The estimated price-tag of the wedding in the very first scene of "Love Actually" is more than six times the cost of the average UK wedding, which is $35,005. We don't spend much time with the couple that got married — the movie is more focused on the bride and her tense relationship with the best man — but the ceremony does set the stage for the interconnected plot of the movie.

This small church wedding is roughly estimated to have cost...

Venue: $681

Dress: $7,901

Flowers: $1,778

Band: $209,200

The (allegedly) most expensive wedding belongs to "The Godfather," which sets the Corleone mob family back an estimated $247,758. Even though they cut costs by holding Connie's wedding at their own estate, the performance by Al Martino bumped up the cost by over $200,000.

"The Godfather" begins with the wedding of Connie Corleone, a member of the Corleone crime family, and Carlo, an outsider. Even though the wedding is held at their own estate, and is therefore free, the appearance of Johnny Fontane (played by real-life star Al Martino) is estimated to have cost a pretty penny.

Kaleidoscope estimated the costs of the wedding to include...

Venue: $0

Dress: $11,193

Flowers: $395

Band: $236,170

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.