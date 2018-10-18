news

Brandon Mueller voiced his disappointment in Hilary Thornton in a Facebook video on Sunday.

The pair were once married but have been separated for more than a year.

Thornton was filmed blocking D'Arreion Toles from entering their apartment building in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was subsequently fired from her job as a property manager after video of the incident went public.

Brandon Mueller, who is African American, said in a video he uploaded to Facebook that he and Hilary Thornton have been separated for more than a year.

Thornton spoke to KTVI on Tuesday, days after a video of her interaction with D'Arreion Toles in St. Louis, Missouri, went viral, saying she is not a racist and is still legally married to an African American man, referencing Mueller.

Mueller said in a video uploaded to Facebook on Sunday that he wanted to express his "deep disappointment" in what happened and that he no longer lives at the Elder Shirt Lofts, where the incident occurred.

"As a man of color, I've spent much of my professional career teaching others the importance of diversity and inclusion," Mueller said in the video. "My only hope is that we as a community can use this as an opportunity to do what my late father taught me many years ago: to not allow others' ignorance to incite anger and hatred, but to use it as an opportunity to learn, grow and promote love."

Thornton was fired from her job at Tribeca STL after she was filmed blocking Toles from entering their apartment building last week.

She later claimed she only refused to let him into the building because she didn’t recognize him as a resident.

"So when I noticed an individual that I did not know, my only intent was to follow the directions that I had been given by our condo association board members, repeatedly, and that is to never allow access to any individual you do not know," Thornton said told KTVI.

Videos Toles uploaded to Facebook show Thornton blocking him from entering the apartment before following him all the way to his unit to ensure he did in fact life in the Elder Shirt Lofts building.

Thornton said that she has been called a racist online.

"That's false and heartbreaking," she said. "Those are words that cut deep."