Beyonce’s latest body of work ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ is finally out.

It dropped today Friday, July 19, 2019, with several Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and a host of other African acts.

It is currently tending on Nigerian Twitter with fans calling it ‘inspiring’ and ‘emotional.’

The first reactions to Beyonce’s Lion King album are here and Nigerians are definitely loving it.

Inspired by the 2019 remake of the classic Disney movie ‘Lion King,’ which is currently showing in cinemas nationwide, the album ‘Lion King: The Gift’ comes with a line up of incredible music acts.

It features Wizkid on a song titled, ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL,’ alongside Beyonce’s first child, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, and Saint Jhn.

Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Tekno all add an interesting mix to the album in ‘JA ARA E,’ ‘DONT JEALOUS ME’ and ‘KEYS TO THE KINGDOM.’

Despite only being released today, July 19, 2019, the album is currently trending on Twitter with the hashtags, Wizkid, TheGiftAlbum, Beyoncé, Burna, Brown Skin Girl, TheLionKing and Yemi Alade.

Here are the first reactions to Beyonce’s Lion King album: