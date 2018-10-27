Pulse.com.gh logo
The iconic mansion from 'The Godfather' is on the market for $135 million — here's a look inside the 29-bedroom Beverly Hills estate

Paramount Pictures

In the classic 1972 film "The Godfather," one unlucky character named Jack Woltz, who lived in a beautiful Los Angeles mansion, made the mistake of crossing the Corleone family. The next morning, he woke up covered in blood with a severed horse head in his bed, now one of the movie's most iconic scenes.

Fans of "The Godfather" will be happy to know that they can now buy the Los Angeles home where the scene took place — as long as they have $135 million to spare.

The sprawling 153,692-square-foot Beverly Hills estate, nicknamed "The Beverly House" and once owned by media titan William Randolph Hearst, was previously on the market for $195 million in 2016, according to Forbes, so you could say the new price is an offer you can't refuse.

The property was previously for rent for $600,000 a month in 2013, The New York Daily News reported.

If it sells for its current asking price, the Beverly House will be the most expensive home sale in California, beating the record of a $110 million home sold in Malibu in April 2018. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills has the listing.

Here's a look at the estate, which sits on 3.5 acres of prime Los Angeles real estate.

