Queen Sofía has lived an exciting life. We rounded up a list of her accomplishments throughout her life as Queen consort of Spain.
Queen Sofía of Spain may not make big headlines like the British royals, but that doesn't mean her life is any less remarkable.
The now 80-year-old queen has lived quite the fabulous life. Although she is usually reserved when it comes to putting things out for the public to see, there have been many notable moments in her 56-years as queen and queen consort.
After her preliminary education, she studied childcare, music, and archaeology. She also attended Cambridge.
The two married in Athens though, after marrying Juan Carlos, Queen Sofía gave up her right to the Greek throne in order to serve Spain. Soon after, in 1973, the monarchy in Greece was dismantled. Their wedding was comprised of three ceremonies: a Catholic one, a Greek Orthodox one, and a civil union.
Less than two years later in June of 1965, Queen Sofía gave birth to her second daughter, Cristina. In January of 1968, the couple welcomed their third and final child, Felipe, into the family.
She became the queen consort in June 2014 when her husband stepped down as king in favor of their son, Felipe.
