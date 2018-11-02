Pulse.com.gh logo
Queen Sofía has lived an exciting life. We rounded up a list of her accomplishments throughout her life as Queen consort of Spain.

Queen Sofía of Spain. play

Queen Sofía of Spain.

(Getty/Carlos Alvarez)

  • Queen Sofía was born in November of 1938 and is now 80 years old.
  • Although originally from Greece, she came to power in Spain after marrying then-Prince Juan Carlos.
  • Queen Sofía has had a fabulous life with her husband and three children, as well as the grandchildren she now has.

Queen Sofía of Spain may not make big headlines like the British royals, but that doesn't mean her life is any less remarkable.

The now 80-year-old queen has lived quite the fabulous life. Although she is usually reserved when it comes to putting things out for the public to see, there have been many notable moments in her 56-years as queen and queen consort.

Queen Sofía was born on November 2, 1938 in Athens, Greece. She is the daughter of King Paul of Greece and Frederica of Hanover

She has two siblings: King Constantine II and Princess Irene

Queen Sofía has lived a royal life. play

Queen Sofía has lived a royal life.

(Carlos Alvarez /GettyImages)

During her childhood, she spent time living in both Egypt and South Africa, especially during the second World War

After her preliminary education, she studied childcare, music, and archaeology. She also attended Cambridge.

In 1960, Queen Sofía represented her home country of Greece as a reserve member of the Gold Medal-winning sailing team at the Summer Olympics

She is a champion sailor. play

She is a champion sailor.

(Getty/Carlos Alvarez)

She married Juan Carlos of Spain on May 14, 1962.

She has three children. play

She has three children.

(Getty/Hulton Archive)

The two married in Athens though, after marrying Juan Carlos, Queen Sofía gave up her right to the Greek throne in order to serve Spain. Soon after, in 1973, the monarchy in Greece was dismantled. Their wedding was comprised of three ceremonies: a Catholic one, a Greek Orthodox one, and a civil union.

On December 20, 1963, the year after they got married, the couple welcomed their first child, Elena, into the world

Queen Sofía has been married for more than 50 years. play

Queen Sofía has been married for more than 50 years.

(Central Press)

Less than two years later in June of 1965, Queen Sofía gave birth to her second daughter, Cristina. In January of 1968, the couple welcomed their third and final child, Felipe, into the family.

Queen Sofía and her children. play

Queen Sofía and her children.

(Keystone)

In May of 1977, she started the Queen Sofía Foundation, which picks various causes to support, such as Alzheimer's research, women in business, and social welfare.

She advocates for causes she cares about. play

She advocates for causes she cares about.

(Robert Marquardt /GettyImages)

She has also worked alongside UNICEF many times, advocating for them and their cause.

She is now the queen consort. play

She is now the queen consort.

(Getty/Michael Smith)

She became the queen consort in June 2014 when her husband stepped down as king in favor of their son, Felipe.

