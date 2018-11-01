news

A pilot flying the Lion Air jet which crashed into the sea made a distress call minutes after takeoff on the previous day, but pressed on anyway.

The pilot of the plane, which flew from Bali on Sunday night, made an urgent "Pan-Pan" call to signal technical problems with the aircraft, and requested to return to the island, Reuters reported.

"Pan-Pan" is one step down from "Mayday," which signals severe distress.

Th pilot made the call but later updated the control tower to say that the plane was flying normally and he would not return to the airport, Reuters said. It cited Bali airport official Herson, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

The pilot pushed on with his flight and continued on with his journey from Bali to Jakarta, Herson said.

The aircraft on Sunday flew erratically and had unreliable airspeed readings. Passengers on that flight say it was so bad that people were vomiting.

Lion Air JT610 crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff despite requesting a return to base two minutes into the flight.

Indonesian investigators found a black box from the downed JT 610 flight on Thursday morning. Officials hope that it will help explain what happened to the jet.