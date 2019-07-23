The 2019 remake of the classic movie is out in theatres across the country.

Released on July 19, 2019, it has earned exactly N68.7 million in only two days.

The movie is currently topping the Nigerian box office after pushing the recently released 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to second place.

Disney has released the highly anticipated 2019 remake of the classic 'Lion King' movie.

It debuted on July 19, 2019, in Nigerian cinemas over 20 years after the traditionally animated 1994 film of the same name came out.

Despite spending only two days in theatres, the remake has already made N68.7 million, according to the latest statistics from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN). This figure was earned from 42, 336 admissions in 42 locations.

The adaptation of the classic animation is currently No1 in Nigeria with Sony/Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in second place with N14.7 million. Deadline reports that Lion King also opened as №1 in other markets across the world.

Like the original story, 'The Lion King' is still about the famous Circle of Life, succession, monarchies, and death wrapped around characters that include lions, warthogs, hyenas and meerkats.

The 2019 remake, directed and produced by Jon Favreau, stars the voices of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner and James Earl Jones who reprises his role from the original film.

It was released in the United States on July 19, 2019, and has grossed $543 million worldwide so far. It is now the seventh highest-grossing film of 2019.