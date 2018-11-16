news

Some cities have more things to do than others.

Using data from the Census Bureau's 2015 County Business Patterns program, we found those cities with the lowest count of businesses like restaurants, bars, and museums.

Fewer things to do make for boring cities — or, just a slower pace to enjoy.

If you like big cities with tons of food and culture to explore, there are plenty of cities in the US where you won't be at a loss for things to do. But if you like taking life at a slower pace, one of these "boring" cities might be the place you want to call home.

Our sister site, Business Insider, created a list of the most boring place in every state. To create this list, they counted the number of establishments for 66 different types of businesses that make a city "interesting" like breweries, art dealers, and museums with data from the Census Bureau's 2015 County Business Patterns program. They then picked the metro areas with the lowest count of these businesses to determine the most boring place to live in each state.

This list defines cities by each of the 381 Metropolitan Statistical Areas recognized by the federal government. Rhode Island and Vermont didn't make the cut because they don't have at least two metro areas according to this definition.

Here are the most boring cities in the US.

ALABAMA: Gadsden

Population: 102,873

Full service restaurants: 61

Bars: 7

Museums: 1

Hotels: 16

ALASKA: Fairbanks

Population: 99,639

Full service restaurants: 70

Bars: 20

Museums: 6

Hotels: 27

ARIZONA: Sierra Vista-Douglas

Population: 126,395

Full service restaurants: 93

Bars: 21

Museums: 7

Hotels: 44

ARKANSAS: Pine Bluff

Population: 93,904

Full service restaurants: 47

Bars: 1

Museums: 1

Hotels: 16

CALIFORNIA: Hanford-Corcoran

Population: 150,331

Full service restaurants: 42

Bars: 6

Museums: 2

Hotels: 14

COLORADO: Pueblo

Population: 163,117

Full service restaurants: 136

Bars: 39

Museums: 3

Hotels: 26

CONNECTICUT: Norwich, New London

Population: 270,639

Full service restaurants: 270

Bars: 34

Museums: 10

Hotels: 60

DELAWARE: Dover

Population: 173,533

Full service restaurants: 87

Bars: 5

Museums: 4

Hotels: 66

FLORIDA: The Villages

Population: 118,882

Full service restaurants: 47

Bars: 1

Museums: 0

Hotels: 5

GEORGIA: Hinesville

Population: 80,328

Full service restaurants: 25

Bars: 4

Museums: 0

Hotels: 13

HAWAII: Honolulu

Population: 993,166

Full service restaurants: 809

Bars: 179

Museums: 14

Hotels: 100

IDAHO: Lewiston

Population: 62,235

Full service restaurants: 44

Bars: 12

Museums: 1

Hotels: 15

ILLINOIS: Danville

Population: 78,990

Full service restaurants: 45

Bars: 23

Museums: 1

Hotels: 12

INDIANA: Columbus

Population: 81,011

Full service restaurants: 61

Bars: 2

Museums: 1

Hotels: 19

IOWA: Ames

Population: 96,346

Full service restaurants: 68

Bars: 20

Museums: 3

Hotels: 20

KANSAS: Manhattan

Population: 98,506

Full service restaurants: 59

Bars: 15

Museums: 3

Hotels: 15

KENTUCKY: Owensboro

Population: 117,539

Full service restaurants: 78

Bars: 8

Museums: 3

Hotels: 19

LOUISIANA: Hammond

Population: 128,756

Full service restaurants: 77

Bars: 14

Museums: 2

Hotels: 18

MAINE: Lewiston-Auburn

Population: 107,245

Full service restaurants: 75

Bars: 5

Museums: 33

Hotels: 12

MARYLAND: California, Lexington Park

Population: 111,628

Full service restaurants: 59

Bars: 6

Museums: 0

Hotels: 13

MASSACHUSETTS: Pittsfield

Population: 127,671

Full service restaurants: 213

Bars: 22

Museums: 8

Hotels: 65

MICHIGAN: Midland

Population: 83,618

Full service restaurants: 56

Bars: 4

Museums: 0

Hotels: 10

MINNESOTA: Mankato, North Mankato

Population: 99,178

Full service restaurants: 65

Bars: 21

Museums: 3

Hotels: 20

MISSISSIPPI: Hattiesburg

Population: 148,716

Full service restaurants: 109

Bars: 6

Museums: 0

Hotels: 35

MISSOURI: Cape Girardeau

Population: 97,514

Full service restaurants: 83

Bars: 9

Museums: 3

Hotels: 13

MONTANA: Great Falls

Population: 82,118

Full service restaurants: 73

Bars: 44

Museums: 4

Hotels: 27

NEBRASKA: Grand Island

Population: 84,773

Full service restaurants: 59

Bars: 25

Museums: 3

Hotels: 26

NEVADA: Carson City

Population: 54,405

Full service restaurants: 62

Bars: 20

Museums: 1

Hotels: 18

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Manchester, Nashua

Population: 406,015

Full service restaurants: 346

Bars: 12

Museums: 6

Hotels: 31

NEW JERSEY: Vineland, Bridgeton

Population: 155,241

Full service restaurants: 80

Bars: 13

Museums: 3

Hotels: 12

NEW MEXICO: Farmington

Population: 118,701

Full service restaurants: 57

Bars: 0

Museums: 2

Hotels: 29

NEW YORK: Elmira

Population: 87,120

Full service restaurants: 75

Bars: 28

Museums: 4

Hotels: 16

NORTH CAROLINA: Goldsboro

Population: 124,319

Full service restaurants: 70

Bars: 11

Museums: 1

Hotels: 18

NORTH DAKOTA: Grand Forks

Population: 102,226

Full service restaurants: 74

Bars: 45

Museums: 3

Hotels: 43

OHIO: Springfield

Population: 135,815

Full service restaurants: 49

Bars: 18

Museums: 3

Hotels: 16

OKLAHOMA: Lawton

Population: 130,168

Full service restaurants: 77

Bars: 22

Museums: 2

Hotels: 24

OREGON: Grants Pass

Population: 84,742

Full service restaurants: 69

Bars: 12

Museums: 1

Hotels: 22

PENNSYLVANIA: Bloomsburg, Berwick

Population: 84,944

Full service restaurants: 76

Bars: 12

Museums: 2

Hotels: 12

SOUTH CAROLINA: Sumter

Population: 107,382

Full service restaurants: 65

Bars: 9

Museums: 2

Hotels: 20

SOUTH DAKOTA: Rapid City

Population: 144,059

Full service restaurants: 135

Bars: 38

Museums: 9

Hotels: 102

TENNESSEE: Morristown

Population: 116,702

Full service restaurants: 62

Bars: 0

Museums: 0

Hotels: 23

TEXAS: Victoria

Population: 99,763

Full service restaurants: 65

Bars: 14

Museums: 2

Hotels: 17

UTAH: Logan

Population: 133,093

Full service restaurants: 46

Bars: 1

Museums: 0

Hotels: 13

VIRGINIA: Staunton, Waynesboro

Population: 120,463

Full service restaurants: 83

Bars: 2

Museums: 0

Hotels: 29

WASHINGTON: Walla Walla

Population: 64,087

Full service restaurants: 49

Bars: 6

Museums: 4

Hotels: 16

WEST VIRGINIA: Beckley

Population: 122,255

Full service restaurants: 71

Bars: 20

Museums: 0

Hotels: 29

WISCONSIN: Fond du Lac

Population: 43,021

Full service restaurants: 76

Bars: 40

Museums: 1

Hotels: 14

WYOMING: Casper

Population: 82,191

Full service restaurants: 67

Bars: 11

Museums: 1

Hotels: 23