Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle The most boring place to live in every state

  • Published: , Refreshed:

If you like taking life at a slower pace, these "boring" cities might be worth a visit.

Not much going on in Vineland, New Jersey. play

Not much going on in Vineland, New Jersey.

(Smallbones/Wikimedia Commons)

  • Some cities have more things to do than others.
  • Using data from the Census Bureau's 2015 County Business Patterns program, we found those cities with the lowest count of businesses like restaurants, bars, and museums.
  • Fewer things to do make for boring cities — or, just a slower pace to enjoy.

If you like big cities with tons of food and culture to explore, there are plenty of cities in the US where you won't be at a loss for things to do. But if you like taking life at a slower pace, one of these "boring" cities might be the place you want to call home.

Our sister site, Business Insider, created a list of the most boring place in every state. To create this list, they counted the number of establishments for 66 different types of businesses that make a city "interesting" like breweries, art dealers, and museums with data from the Census Bureau's 2015 County Business Patterns program. They then picked the metro areas with the lowest count of these businesses to determine the most boring place to live in each state.

This list defines cities by each of the 381 Metropolitan Statistical Areas recognized by the federal government. Rhode Island and Vermont didn't make the cut because they don't have at least two metro areas according to this definition.

Here are the most boring cities in the US.

ALABAMA: Gadsden

ALABAMA: Gadsden play

ALABAMA: Gadsden

(Prestinian/Ronhjones/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 102,873

Full service restaurants: 61

Bars: 7

Museums: 1

Hotels: 16



ALASKA: Fairbanks

Fairbanks. play

Fairbanks.

(FairbanksMike/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 99,639

Full service restaurants: 70

Bars: 20

Museums: 6

Hotels: 27



ARIZONA: Sierra Vista-Douglas

ARIZONA: Sierra Vista-Douglas play

ARIZONA: Sierra Vista-Douglas

(Alb8001/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 126,395

Full service restaurants: 93

Bars: 21

Museums: 7

Hotels: 44



ARKANSAS: Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff. play

Pine Bluff.

(Paul Sableman/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 93,904

Full service restaurants: 47

Bars: 1

Museums: 1

Hotels: 16



CALIFORNIA: Hanford-Corcoran

CALIFORNIA: Hanford-Corcoran play

CALIFORNIA: Hanford-Corcoran

(Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 150,331

Full service restaurants: 42

Bars: 6

Museums: 2

Hotels: 14



COLORADO: Pueblo

Pueblo. play

Pueblo.

(John Wark/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 163,117

Full service restaurants: 136

Bars: 39

Museums: 3

Hotels: 26



CONNECTICUT: Norwich, New London

CONNECTICUT: Norwich, New London play

CONNECTICUT: Norwich, New London

(Pi./Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 270,639

Full service restaurants: 270

Bars: 34

Museums: 10

Hotels: 60



DELAWARE: Dover

Dover. play

Dover.

(Tim Kiser/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 173,533

Full service restaurants: 87

Bars: 5

Museums: 4

Hotels: 66



FLORIDA: The Villages

The Villages. play

The Villages.

(Whoisjohngalt/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 118,882

Full service restaurants: 47

Bars: 1

Museums: 0

Hotels: 5



GEORGIA: Hinesville

Hinesville. play

Hinesville.

(Michael Rivera/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 80,328

Full service restaurants: 25

Bars: 4

Museums: 0

Hotels: 13



HAWAII: Honolulu

HAWAII: Honolulu play

HAWAII: Honolulu

(7maru/Shutterstock)

Population: 993,166

Full service restaurants: 809

Bars: 179

Museums: 14

Hotels: 100



IDAHO: Lewiston

Lewiston. play

Lewiston.

(Iidxplus/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 62,235

Full service restaurants: 44

Bars: 12

Museums: 1

Hotels: 15



ILLINOIS: Danville

Danville. play

Danville.

(Nyttend/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 78,990

Full service restaurants: 45

Bars: 23

Museums: 1

Hotels: 12



INDIANA: Columbus

INDIANA: Columbus play

INDIANA: Columbus

(Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 81,011

Full service restaurants: 61

Bars: 2

Museums: 1

Hotels: 19



IOWA: Ames

IOWA: Ames play

IOWA: Ames

(EQRoy/Shutterstock)

Population: 96,346

Full service restaurants: 68

Bars: 20

Museums: 3

Hotels: 20



KANSAS: Manhattan

Manhattan. play

Manhattan.

(Kgwo1972/Edwin Olson/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 98,506

Full service restaurants: 59

Bars: 15

Museums: 3

Hotels: 15



KENTUCKY: Owensboro

Owensboro. play

Owensboro.

(Smallbones/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 117,539

Full service restaurants: 78

Bars: 8

Museums: 3

Hotels: 19



LOUISIANA: Hammond

Hammond play

Hammond

(Ente75/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 128,756

Full service restaurants: 77

Bars: 14

Museums: 2

Hotels: 18



MAINE: Lewiston-Auburn

Lewiston-Auburn. play

Lewiston-Auburn.

(Back2reality07/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 107,245

Full service restaurants: 75

Bars: 5

Museums: 33

Hotels: 12



MARYLAND: California, Lexington Park

California, Lexington Park, Maryland. play

California, Lexington Park, Maryland.

(Famartin/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 111,628

Full service restaurants: 59

Bars: 6

Museums: 0

Hotels: 13



MASSACHUSETTS: Pittsfield

Pittsfield. play

Pittsfield.

(Protophobic/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 127,671

Full service restaurants: 213

Bars: 22

Museums: 8

Hotels: 65



MICHIGAN: Midland

Midland. play

Midland.

(Jake Novak/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 83,618

Full service restaurants: 56

Bars: 4

Museums: 0

Hotels: 10



MINNESOTA: Mankato, North Mankato

Mankato, North Mankato. play

Mankato, North Mankato.

(McGhiever/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 99,178

Full service restaurants: 65

Bars: 21

Museums: 3

Hotels: 20



MISSISSIPPI: Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg. play

Hattiesburg.

(Sturmgewehr88/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 148,716

Full service restaurants: 109

Bars: 6

Museums: 0

Hotels: 35



MISSOURI: Cape Girardeau

MISSOURI: Cape Girardeau play

MISSOURI: Cape Girardeau

(Flickr/David Wilson)

Population: 97,514

Full service restaurants: 83

Bars: 9

Museums: 3

Hotels: 13



MONTANA: Great Falls

MONTANA: Great Falls play

MONTANA: Great Falls

(Shutterstock)

Population: 82,118

Full service restaurants: 73

Bars: 44

Museums: 4

Hotels: 27



NEBRASKA: Grand Island

Grand Island. play

Grand Island.

(Calvin Beale/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 84,773

Full service restaurants: 59

Bars: 25

Museums: 3

Hotels: 26



NEVADA: Carson City

Carson City. play

Carson City.

(Aneta Waberska/Shutterstock)

Population: 54,405

Full service restaurants: 62

Bars: 20

Museums: 1

Hotels: 18



NEW HAMPSHIRE: Manchester, Nashua

Manchester, Nashua. play

Manchester, Nashua.

(Jon Platek/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 406,015

Full service restaurants: 346

Bars: 12

Museums: 6

Hotels: 31



NEW JERSEY: Vineland, Bridgeton

Vineland, Bridgeton. play

Vineland, Bridgeton.

(Smallbones/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 155,241

Full service restaurants: 80

Bars: 13

Museums: 3

Hotels: 12



NEW MEXICO: Farmington

Farmington. play

Farmington.

(AllenS/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 118,701

Full service restaurants: 57

Bars: 0

Museums: 2

Hotels: 29



NEW YORK: Elmira

NEW YORK: Elmira play

NEW YORK: Elmira

(Shutterstock)

Population: 87,120

Full service restaurants: 75

Bars: 28

Museums: 4

Hotels: 16



NORTH CAROLINA: Goldsboro

Goldsboro, Wayne County. play

Goldsboro, Wayne County.

(Wayne County Government, North Carolina/Facebook)

Population: 124,319

Full service restaurants: 70

Bars: 11

Museums: 1

Hotels: 18



NORTH DAKOTA: Grand Forks

Grand Forks. play

Grand Forks.

(Brenda Riskey/FEMA Photo Library/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 102,226

Full service restaurants: 74

Bars: 45

Museums: 3

Hotels: 43



OHIO: Springfield

Springfield. play

Springfield.

(Springfieldohio/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 135,815

Full service restaurants: 49

Bars: 18

Museums: 3

Hotels: 16



OKLAHOMA: Lawton

Lawton. play

Lawton.

(Theresa Bragg/Shutterstock)

Population: 130,168

Full service restaurants: 77

Bars: 22

Museums: 2

Hotels: 24



OREGON: Grants Pass

Grants Pass. play

Grants Pass.

(BNicolas/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 84,742

Full service restaurants: 69

Bars: 12

Museums: 1

Hotels: 22



PENNSYLVANIA: Bloomsburg, Berwick

Bloomsburg. play

Bloomsburg.

(Cole Camplese/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 84,944

Full service restaurants: 76

Bars: 12

Museums: 2

Hotels: 12



SOUTH CAROLINA: Sumter

Sumter. play

Sumter.

(City of Sumter, South Carolina/Facebook)

Population: 107,382

Full service restaurants: 65

Bars: 9

Museums: 2

Hotels: 20



SOUTH DAKOTA: Rapid City

SOUTH DAKOTA: Rapid City play

SOUTH DAKOTA: Rapid City

(Shutterstock)

Population: 144,059

Full service restaurants: 135

Bars: 38

Museums: 9

Hotels: 102



TENNESSEE: Morristown

TENNESSEE: Morristown play

TENNESSEE: Morristown

(Wikimedia/Home4tnindustry)

Population: 116,702

Full service restaurants: 62

Bars: 0

Museums: 0

Hotels: 23



TEXAS: Victoria

TEXAS: Victoria play

TEXAS: Victoria

(Shutterstock)

Population: 99,763

Full service restaurants: 65

Bars: 14

Museums: 2

Hotels: 17



UTAH: Logan

UTAH: Logan play

UTAH: Logan

(Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 133,093

Full service restaurants: 46

Bars: 1

Museums: 0

Hotels: 13



VIRGINIA: Staunton, Waynesboro

Staunton. play

Staunton.

(henristosch/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 120,463

Full service restaurants: 83

Bars: 2

Museums: 0

Hotels: 29



WASHINGTON: Walla Walla

Walla Walla. play

Walla Walla.

(Squarestate7/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 64,087

Full service restaurants: 49

Bars: 6

Museums: 4

Hotels: 16



WEST VIRGINIA: Beckley

Beckley. play

Beckley.

(Tim Kiser/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 122,255

Full service restaurants: 71

Bars: 20

Museums: 0

Hotels: 29



WISCONSIN: Fond du Lac

Fon du Lac. play

Fon du Lac.

(Royalbroil/Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 43,021

Full service restaurants: 76

Bars: 40

Museums: 1

Hotels: 14



WYOMING: Casper

WYOMING: Casper play

WYOMING: Casper

(Shutterstock)

Population: 82,191

Full service restaurants: 67

Bars: 11

Museums: 1

Hotels: 23



Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt.
Lifestyle 'I had to make something up to make people feel bad': The woman who raised $400,000 on GoFundMe for a homeless veteran hinted in text messages that it was all a scam
Ezra Miller commented on Johnny Depp's role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.
Lifestyle Ezra Miller says the cast of 'Fantastic Beasts' wasn't consulted about Johnny Depp's controversial role in the franchise
But I put Musk out of my mind and focused only on the product. My life would be all about Model 3-ness.
Lifestyle I drove the $58,000 Tesla Model 3 to see if it lives up to the hype — here's the verdict (TSLA)
A Waymo vehicle.
Lifestyle Waymo and Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up to show how self-driving cars can get unsafe drivers off the road (GOOGL)
X
Advertisement