news

We all know that luxury hotels don't come cheap, but just how expensive they are may surprise you.

To find the most expensive hotels across the country, we teamed up with Booking.com who shared the most expensive hotel in every state with us, based on a one-night stay, using October 1st to 2nd as a baseline. Keep in mind that prices will vary across seasons.

Read on to see where in your state you'll find the most pricey hotels.

ALABAMA: Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear

The historical Alabama hotel was built in 1847, and had just 40 guest rooms. Today, it has over 400 rooms, as well as a private beach with two 18-hole golf courses, nine restaurants, and a spa. There's also a lagoon-style outdoor pool, hot tub, and lap pool.

The Grand Hotel Marriott Resort can cost up to $369 a night.

ALASKA: Chena Hot Springs Resort in Fairbanks

The Chena Hot Springs were discovered by gold miners in 1905, and have been a beloved travel destination ever since.

The Chena Hot Springs Resort sits right in the 40-square-mile geothermal area that boasts 153-degree natural hot springs, and also features a hot tub and indoor pool. It's also a great spot for seeing the Northern lights.

Chena Hot Springs can cost around $320 a night.

ARIZONA: L'Auberge De Sedona in Sedona

L'Auberge De Sedona features a spa and outdoor pool, and offers gorgeous views of Sedona's famous Red Rock country.

Luxury cottages have outdoor cedar showers and private decks.

L'Auberge De Sedona can cost around $1,055 a night.

ARKANSAS: 21C Museum in Bentonville

Art is at the heart of the appropriately named 21C Museum, which has an on-site art gallery and boasts contemporary artwork in each room. The hotel was highlighted as one of Booking's most unique places to stay in the US.

21C Museum costs around $329 a night.

CALIFORNIA: Auberge du Soleil, An Auberge Resort in Rutherford

Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley is a Mediterranean-style boutique hotel that sits on 33 acres of land in Napa Valley, and features a spa and outdoor pool. However, it is best known as a culinary destination thanks to its Michelin-starred restaurant.

Auberge du Soleil can cost around $5,125 a night.

COLORADO: Four Seasons Hotel in Denver

The Four Seasons Hotel in Denver is in Denver's 4th tallest building, and boasts views of the Mile High City and Rockies to match.

It has massage services and a fitness center, but the star of the show is undoubtedly the rooftop pool.

The Four Seasons Hotel is around $4,120 a night.

CONNECTICUT: Grace Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington

The Grace Mayflower Inn & Spa is a luxe, 30-room boutique hotel nestled on 58 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, and has a spa and pool, and tennis and golf courts. There are also nature trails for hiking, and fly fishing, archery, kayaking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing opportunities. The Grace Mayflower Inn & Spa can cost around $1,740 a night.

DELAWARE: Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington

Hotel Du Pont, which has welcomed guests since 1913, features old world glam in the form of sumptuous carpets, giant chandeliers, and ornate wood furniture.

Hotel Du Pont costs around $559 a night.

FLORIDA: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside

The oceanfront Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club opened in 1930, and used to house some of the world's biggest celebrities — from Frank Sinatra to Elizabeth Taylor.

The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club costs around $5,000 a night.

GEORGIA: The Cloister in Sea Island

This resort features five miles of private beach, three pools, three championship golf courses, a full-service spa, sauna, and hot tub.

The Cloister costs about $799 a night.

HAWAII: The Lodge at Kukui'ula in Koloa

The Lodge as Kukui'ula is a resort community in an exclusive enclave that was previously only accessible to property owners. It's a 16-minute walk from the Spouting Horn blowhole, which is one of the most photographed spots on Kauai, and features a private golf course, spa, sauna, and gym.

The Lodge at Kukui'ula costs about $5,756 a night.

IDAHO: Limelight Hotel in Ketchum

The Limelight Hotel offers free bikes, has both an indoor and outdoor saltwater pool, as well as a Jacuzzi and gym that features tons of classes.

The area offers a smorgasborg of outdoor activities, from skiing to biking and hiking.

The Limelight Hotel costs about $1,585 a night.

ILLINOIS: The Ritz-Carlton in Chicago

The Ritz-Carlton in Chicago is conveniently located right next to the luxury restaurants and shops of the Magnificent Mile. The hotel features a temperature-controlled, four-lane lap pool, an on-site spa, and fitness and business centers. The rooms include 37-inch flat screen TVs as well as large marble bathrooms.

Chicago's Ritz-Carlton costs around $1,149 a night.

INDIANA: Conrad in Indianapolis

The Conrad in Indianapolis is connected via sky bridge to the Circle Center Mall. Rooms feature a 42-inch flat screen TV with HBO, as well as a TV built into the bathroom mirror. There's also a full-service spa and pool.

The Conrad is about $798 a night.

IOWA: Des Lux Hotel in Des Moines

The Des Lux Hotel dates back to 1912, housed inside a red brick building. Most rooms feature fireplaces and whirlpool tubs, and there's a 6,000 square foot fitness center and spa.

The Des Lux Hotel costs around $299 a night.

KANSAS: Ambassador Hotel Wichita, Autograph Collection

The Ambassador Hotel Wichita used to be a bank, then a drug store, before becoming a luxury boutique hotel with 117 rooms, a steakhouse, and a 24-hour gym.

The Ambassador Hotel Wichita costs about $238 a night.

KENTUCKY: The Brown Hotel in Louisville

The Brown, a Kentucky Derby attendee favorite, was built in 1923, and has seen famous faces ranging from dukes to presidents to celebs like Elizabeth Taylor and Muhammad Ali. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Its claim to fame is the "Hot Brown" sandwich, which was allegedly invented by hotel chef Fred K. Schmidt in 1926. It serves around 800 Hot Browns a week, and up to 15,000 during the Derby.

The Brown Hotel costs about $469 a night.

LOUISIANA: The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans

The Roosevelt Hotel, a Waldorf Astoria, is housed inside a historic 1863 building near Bourbon Street. Its claim to fame is the Sazerac Bar — many believe the drink is the oldest known American cocktail. Either way, it's the official cocktail of New Orleans.

There's also a stunning rooftop and rooftop pool, a gym and a full-service spa.

The Roosevelt Hotel is about $2,080 a night.

MAINE: The Francis in Portland

Originally built in 1881, The Francis is a small, 15-room boutique hotel that was once the home of wealthy merchant Mellen E. Bolster.

The hotel is filled with local art, snacks, and products, and boasts an on-site restaurant and spa.

The Francis costs around $323 a night.

MARYLAND: Four Seasons in Baltimore

The Four Seasons Baltimore features a full service spa, gym, sauna, and rooftop infinity pool, as well as four on-site restaurants and bars.

The Four Seasons in Baltimore costs around $4,000 per night.

MASSACHUSETTS: Four Seasons in Boston

The Four Seasons Boston has an indoor pool, gym, and spa. It's also steps from the Freedom Trail and Newbury Street, and overlooks the historic Public Garden.

The Four Seasons in Boston costs around $1,750 a night.

MICHIGAN: The Detroit Club

Founded in 1882 as a private club (though in its current location since 1892), the Detroit Club was fully revamped, reborn into a contemporary hotel that's open to the public.

There's now a hot tub, sauna, and gym, as well as billiards.

The Detroit Club costs around $450 a night.

MINNESOTA: Le Meridien Chambers in Minneapolis

The Le Meridien Chambers boasts 300 pieces of original artwork and an on-site art gallery that has six shows featuring local artists throughout the year.

Le Meridien Chambers costs around $429 a night.

MISSISSIPPI: Chancellor's House Hotel in Oxford

The Chancellor's House Hotel claims to be where "Southern grandeur meets refined service," inviting guests to "to step back into a grander, gentler time."

The Chancellor's House Hotel costs $319 a night.

MISSOURI: D'Monaco Resort in Ridgedale

It's all about the views at D'Monaco Resort, which overlooks Table Rock Lake.

There's an outdoor pool with a swim-up Tiki bar, hot tubs, lakefront fire pits, and a huge sundeck.

The D'Monaco Resort costs around $894 a night.

MONTANA: 1872 Inn in Yellowstone

The 1872 Inn is adults only, and only a mile from the entrance of Yellowstone national park.

Rooms are welcoming and rustic, and feature handmade wood furniture and cozy fireplaces.

The 1872 Inn costs around $417 a night.

NEBRASKA: Graduate Lincoln

The Graduate Lincoln has a hip, vintage-y vibe, and sits in the middle of plenty of bars and restaurants. There are bikes for rent, an indoor pool, a 24-hour gym, arcade games, and a terrace with Foosball and table tennis.

The Graduate Lincoln costs around $259 a night.

NEVADA: Bellagio in Las Vegas

The Bellagio is arguably one of the most famous hotels in the world. It has 3,933 guest rooms, 100,000 square feet of gaming, five outdoor pools, four whirlpools, and 13 restaurants and eateries. Its 1,200 dancing fountains are known around the world.

The Bellagio costs around $1,029 a night.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Glynn House Inn in Ashland

The historic Glynn House Inn is a 20-minute walk from the beach, and is located near a slew of shops and landmarks. Each of the 13 rooms includes a fireplace, LCD TV and WiFi, and eight of them are deluxe suites featuring whirlpool baths.

The Victorian inn also provides guests with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres.

The Glynn House Inn costs around $299 a night.

NEW JERSEY: W Hoboken in Hoboken

Located on the waterfront, the W Hoboken offers gorgeous views of the Manhattan skyline and is a five minute walk to the PATH train station for folks looking to visit the the Big Apple.

Along with its trendy interior, guests can also enjoy amenities like a fitness center, spa, and 50-inch TVs.

The W Hoboken costs around $484 a night.

NEW MEXICO: The Inn of Five Graces in Santa Fe

With its vibrant décor, The Inn of Five Graces is a luxury gem tucked away in the city's historic district. Each room features a cozy fireplace and kitchenette, but guests can also wine and dine on the resort's terrace.

Guests can explore beyond the inn's walls by visiting the San Miguel Mission Church, which was built in the 1600s and is located across the street.

The Inn of Five Graces costs around $575 a night.

NEW YORK: The Plaza in New York City

The Plaza is an internationally renowned hotel located steps away from famous designer stores like Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The luxurious rooms feature 24-karat gold plated fixtures, separate rain showers, and stunning views of Central Park. The iconic hotel is home to many world-class restaurants and bars like The Palm Court, which is arguably one of the best venues for afternoon tea and evening cocktails.

The Plaza costs around $4,530 a night.

NORTH CAROLINA: The Inn On Biltmore Estate in Asheville

Perched on a hill overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, The Inn on Biltmore Estate is located on Biltmore Estate, which includes Biltmore House. Biltmore House is America's largest home with its 250 rooms, and exhibits the Vanderbilt family's original collection of furnishings, art and antiques. The inn features elegant furnishings, a heated outdoor pool, an on-site spa, and a multitude of gourmet dining options.

The Inn On Biltmore Estate costs around $589 a night.

NORTH DAKOTA: Hotel Donaldson in Fargo

Hotel Donaldson is a swanky boutique hotel that's a haven for any art buff. Each room is decorated with local artwork, and includes a Bose stereo system, refrigerator, and heated ceramic floors.

Its most noteworthy feature, however, is its rooftop hot tub that overlooks the Fargo skyline.

The Hotel Donaldson costs around $209 a night.

OHIO: The Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland

The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland is conveniently located within a mile of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field. It also offers indoor access to Tower City Center's shops and eateries.

The hotel recently completed 18 months of renovations, unveiling a sleeker design for its suites and lounge areas.

The Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland costs around $519 a night.

OKLAHOMA: The Atherton Hotel at OSU in Stillwater

Dubbed the " target="_blank"Waldorf of the West", the Atherton Hotel at OSU allows guests to experience the hustle and bustle of downtown Stillwater on OSU's campus. The elegant redbrick hotel has housed notable guests like presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal.

It features a fitness center, free shuttle service and 24-hour front desk service.

The Atherton Hotel costs around $595 a night.

OREGON: The Nines in Portland

The Nines is a five-star luxury hotel with two on-site restaurants, a billiards room, and a slew of eclectic art pieces installed throughout.

Guests can take advantage of the in-room massages services and nearby attractions like the Portland Art Museum or the Japanese Gardens.

The Nines costs around $462 a night.

PENNSYLVANIA: The Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia

From its indoor heated pools to its elegant outdoor terrace, The Rittenhouse Hotel is a luxury center located in the heart of Philadelphia. Foodies can indulge in the gourmet dishes of the LaCroix at the Rittenhouse, an award-winning restaurant.

The Rittenhouse Hotel costs around $643 a night.

RHODE ISLAND: The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is just an eight-minute walk to the beach, and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel is one of the most historic properties in New England, and is surrounded by acres of manicured gardens. Each of the twelve rooms is designed around a historical period or decorative theme.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk costs around $1,075 a night.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston

The Belmond Charleston Place hotels knows what they're doing when it comes to luxury. Voted one of Booking's most unique places to stay in the US, the Charleston hotel has a saltwater pool, three restaurants, a fitness center, and on-site shops.

Belmond Charleston Place costs around $2,105 a night.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Lodge at Palmer Gulch in Hill City

The Lodge at Palmer Gulch, also known as the Mount Rushmore Resort & Spa, flourished when President Calvin Coolidge visited the area to dedicate the start of nearby Mount Rushmore in 1927.

Today, the full-service resort continues to host national park visitors in their hotel, luxury cabins, and a campsite that boasts barbecues and three outdoor hot tubs.

The Lodge at Palmer Gulch costs around $426 a night.

TENNESSEE: Bobby Hotel in Nashville

Just a few steps away from Nashville’s historic haunts on Boutique Row, the Bobby Hotel is the perfect spot for music lovers. Not only are the rooms top of the line, the hotel roof also offers a pool and a retrofitted 1967 Greyhound bus where guests can hang out after dark.

The Bobby Hotel costs around $1,696 a night.

TEXAS: Four Seasons Hotel in Austin

The Four Seasons in Austin likes to keep things local. From Texas-inspired spa treatments to local art, and incredible views of Lady Bird Lake, you really get the Texas feel here. Additionally, the hotel offers balcony view rooms and an award-winning spa.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Austin costs around $6,500 a night.

UTAH: Washington School House Hotel in Park City

Before the Washington School House was a swanky mountainside hotel, it was one of Park City's original schools named in honor of George Washington.

After changing hands several times, the newly renovated Washington School House Hotel re-opened in 2011. Today, the historic site has an outdoor heated pool, luxurious furniture, and the building's original facade.

Washington School House Hotel costs around $995 a night.

VERMONT: Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe

The Trapp Family Lodge is a haven for wine and beer enthusiasts. In addition to European-style rooms and incredible mountain views, the hotel boasts its own wine cellar and brewery that serve wines and lagers brewed on-site.

The Trapp Family Lodge costs around $715 a night.

VIRGINIA: The Inn at Little Washington in Washington

Visitors rarely have to lift a finger when staying at The Inn at Little Washington. The hotel and restaurant offer housekeeping three times a day, overnight shoe shining, and ironing services — not to mention its lavish décor and upscale restaurant with a $228 tasting menu.

The Inn at Little Washington costs around $1,300 a night.

WASHINGTON: Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle

The Four Seasons Seattle is located in downtown Seattle, right next to Pike Place Market and the Seattle Art Museum. The hotel boasts incredible views of Elliot Bay and Puget Sound. Guests can also dine at the Goldfinch Tavern, an Ethan Stowell restaurant.

The Four Seasons Seattle costs around $2,850 a night.

WEST VIRGINIA: Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown

The Bavarian Inn is a popular spot for couples thanks to its romantic accommodations complete with gas fireplaces and whirlpool baths. Guests can also play tennis on the property, go cycling, or take an hour long drive into Washington D.C.

The Bavarian Inn costs around $335 a night.

WISCONSIN: The Westin Milwaukee in Milwaukee

The Westin Milwaukee is a dream hotel for fitness buffs thanks to its state of the art fitness center that features a workout gear lending program and the RunWESTIN guided jogging map.

Visitors who aren't in the mood to sweat can take advantage of the hotel's Italian-American steakhouse or hit the town for some shopping.

The Westin Milwaukee costs around $459 a night.

WYOMING: The Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa in Jackson

The Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa, a family-owned lodge located in the heart of Jackson, is known for its service and comfort. Guests at the award winning hotel enjoy fine linens, spa services, and a close proximity to national parks such as Yellowstone and Grand Tenton.

The Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa costs around $445 a night.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.