Lifestyle The Most Famous Author From Every State

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From California's John Steinbeck to Maine's Stephen King, here are the most famous authors from every state.

Mark Twain. play

Mark Twain.

(Wikimedia)

First we scoured coast to coast to find the most famous book set in every state. Now we're hitting the books to discover the most famous author from every state.

Not all the choices were cut and dry. To qualify for this list, the esteemed wordsmiths had to be born in their respective states, but not necessarily live out their years there.

We considered the authors' fame in terms of ubiquity, literal acclaim, and financial success — and awarded bonus points if the author showed state pride by setting their works there.

Did we get your state right? Let us know in the comments if you have another pick.

Click the map below to learn more about each author.


