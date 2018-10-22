Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle The most gorgeous historic home in every US state

  • Published: , Refreshed:

America's past can be traced through its many homes. These stunning historic houses range from stately estates to Gilded Age castles.

Ca' d'Zan House in Florida. play

Ca' d'Zan House in Florida.

(Walter/Flickr)

From stately estates built in the 1700s to Gilded Age castles erected two centuries later, America's past can be traced through its many homes.

We rounded up 50 stunning historic houses that you can visit right now — houses that have been preserved for their significant contributions to architecture, culture, history, and more.

If you're taking a road trip soon, here are the ones that you won't want to miss.

ALABAMA: Governor's Mansion

This building was originally built in 1907. play

This building was originally built in 1907.

(Library of Congress)

Originally built in 1907, this mansion is home to Alabama's current governor, Kay Ivey. The beautiful residence is known for its Neoclassical design and has a pool shaped like the state of Alabama.

Source: Alabama Department of Archives and History



ALASKA: Russian Bishop's House

ALASKA: Russian Bishop's House play

ALASKA: Russian Bishop's House

(Library of Congress)

During the late 18th and 19th centuries, Imperial Russia played a pivotal role in the development of Alaska. Today, the Russian Bishop's House is one of the oldest surviving reminders of that time.

Source: National Park Service



ARIZONA: Taliesin West

ARIZONA: Taliesin West play

ARIZONA: Taliesin West

(Greg O'Beirne/Wikimedia Commons)

Once the winter home of revered American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Taliesin West now serves as the main campus of The School of Architecture at Taliesin.

Source: Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation



ARKANSAS: Quigley's Castle

ARKANSAS: Quigley's Castle play

ARKANSAS: Quigley's Castle

(Brandonrush/Wikimedia Commons)

Quigley's Castle was designed by a woman named Elise Fioravanti and built by her husband Albert Quigley in 1943. The building is known for its towering tropical plants that are now over 70 years old.

Source: Quigley's Castle



CALIFORNIA: Winchester Mystery Home

CALIFORNIA: Winchester Mystery Home play

CALIFORNIA: Winchester Mystery Home

(Library of Congress)

This giant mansion was built by Sarah Winchester after her husband, the creator of the Winchester rifle, died in 1881. Since then, many have claimed, including Sarah herself, that the building is haunted by the spirits of those killed with her husband's invention.

Source: Smithsonian.com



COLORADO: Molly Brown House

COLORADO: Molly Brown House play

COLORADO: Molly Brown House

(Library of Congress)

This gorgeous restored building was once home to American philanthropist and activist Margaret Brown. After surviving the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, Brown became an outspoken champion for workers' and women's rights.

Source: Mollybrown.org



CONNECTICUT: Philip Johnson Glass House

CONNECTICUT: Philip Johnson Glass House play

CONNECTICUT: Philip Johnson Glass House

(Library of Congress)

This modern structure was designed by American architect Philip Johnson and built in 1949. It's located on a historic site comprised of 49 acres, 13 other structures, and a permanent collection of 20th-century paintings and sculptures.

Source: National Trust for Historic Preservation



DELAWARE: Nemours Mansion and Gardens

DELAWARE: Nemours Mansion and Gardens play

DELAWARE: Nemours Mansion and Gardens

(Robert Lyle Bolton/Flickr)

With 105 rooms and five floors, this stunning, château-inspired mansion sits on a 300-acre estate with the largest French formal garden in North America.

Source: The Nemours Foundation



FLORIDA: Ca' d'Zan

FLORIDA: Ca' d'Zan play

FLORIDA: Ca' d'Zan

(Walter/Flickr)

Once home to American circus owner John Ringling and his wife Mable, this opulent waterfront mansion was built in the 1920s for $1.5 million.

Source: The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art



GEORGIA: Swan House

GEORGIA: Swan House play

GEORGIA: Swan House

(Jim Bowen/Flickr)

Fans of "The Hunger Games" or "The Amazing Race" might recognize this regal mansion, which was built in 1928 at the end of the Jazz Age and is often used to film scenes for films and shows.

Source: Atlanta History Center



HAWAII: Shangri La

HAWAII: Shangri La play

HAWAII: Shangri La

(Daderot/Wikimedia Commons)

Built by heiress and philanthropist Doris Duke in the 1930s, this estate is an Islamic-style mansion. It is now a museum dedicated to teaching visitors about Islamic art and design.

Source: Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art



IDAHO: The Standrod Mansion

IDAHO: The Standrod Mansion play

IDAHO: The Standrod Mansion

(Library of Congress)

This mini-castle was built by Judge D.W. Standrod in 1902 for $12,000, the equivalent of roughly $330,000 today. Both of the Standrods' children died at a young age, and some believe the mansion is still haunted by their spirits.

Source: The Idaho Historic Preservation Council



ILLINOIS: Ben Rose House

ILLINOIS: Ben Rose House play

ILLINOIS: Ben Rose House

(Carmen B/Flickr)

Nestled in a suburb of Chicago, this modern building is surrounded by trees, overlooking a ravine. You might recognize it from the scene in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" when Cameron Frye crashes his dad's Ferrari.

Source: Curbed Chicago



INDIANA: Grouseland

INDIANA: Grouseland play

INDIANA: Grouseland

(Nyttend/Wikimedia Commons)

This massive brick home was built for the ninth President of the US, William Henry Harrison, during his term as governor of what was then Indiana Territory. The house served as the center of the Indiana Territory's government and was a "fortress in times of unrest."

Source: Grouseland Foundation



IOWA: Dibble House

IOWA: Dibble House play

IOWA: Dibble House

(Wikimedia Commons)

Pictured in the background of artist Grant Wood's iconic painting, "American Gothic," this quaint home was built in the late 1880s. Wood was inspired to paint "the kind of people [he] fancied should live in [the Dibble] house."

Source: Slate



KANSAS: Amelia Earhart Birthplace

KANSAS: Amelia Earhart Birthplace play

KANSAS: Amelia Earhart Birthplace

(Wikimedia Commons)

The birthplace of American aviator Amelia Earhart sits on the west bank of the Missouri River and is open to the public as a museum.

Source: Victorian Preservation Association



KENTUCKY: Mayo Mansion

KENTUCKY: Mayo Mansion play

KENTUCKY: Mayo Mansion

(J654567/Wikimedia Commons)

American entrepreneur John C. C. Mayo spent $250,000 (the equivalent of over $6 million in 2017) constructing this beautiful mansion in the early 1900s.

Source: National Park Service



LOUISIANA: Maison Olivier Creole Cottage

LOUISIANA: Maison Olivier Creole Cottage play

LOUISIANA: Maison Olivier Creole Cottage

(Michael Miceli/Wikimedia Commons)

Part of the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site, this unique home is known for its distinct Creole, Carribean, and French influences.

Source: Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism



MAINE: Castle Tucker

MAINE: Castle Tucker play

MAINE: Castle Tucker

(Rolf Müller/Wikimedia Commons)

Home to a prominent shipping family in the 1800s and 1900s, this beautiful home sits on a hill overlooking the Sheepscot River.

Source: Historic New England



MARYLAND: Paca House and Garden

MARYLAND: Paca House and Garden play

MARYLAND: Paca House and Garden

(Wikimedia Commons)

This Georgian mansion was home to William Paca, one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence and the governor of Maryland for three terms.

Source: Historic Annapolis



MASSACHUSETTS: House of the Seven Gables

MASSACHUSETTS: House of the Seven Gables play

MASSACHUSETTS: House of the Seven Gables

(JMD Imagery/Wikimedia Commons)

Built in 1667, this colonial mansion inspired American author Nathaniel Hawthorne to write his famous Gothic novel, "The House of the Seven Gables," over two centuries later.

Source: The House of the Seven Gables Settlement



MICHIGAN: Alden B. Dow Home and Studio

MICHIGAN: Alden B. Dow Home and Studio play

MICHIGAN: Alden B. Dow Home and Studio

(O. David Redwine/Wikimedia Commons)

Widely considered the masterpiece of American architect Alden B. Dow, this modern structure seamlessly incorporates lush elements from nature in its design — the hallmark of Dow's "organic" style.

Source: Alden B. Dow Home and Studio



MINNESOTA: James J. Hill House

MINNESOTA: James J. Hill House play

MINNESOTA: James J. Hill House

(Barlowjc/Wikimedia Commons)

This sprawling mansion was home to American railroad magnate James J. Hill, the founder of the Great Northern Railway in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Source: Minnesota Historical Society



MISSISSIPPI: Rowan Oak

MISSISSIPPI: Rowan Oak play

MISSISSIPPI: Rowan Oak

(Nicolás Boullosa/Flickr)

This building was once home to prolific American author William Faulkner. In 1972, Faulkner's daughter sold the house to the University of Mississippi.

Source: RowanOak.com



MISSOURI: Vaile Mansion

MISSOURI: Vaile Mansion play

MISSOURI: Vaile Mansion

(Wikimedia Commons)

Now open to the public as a museum, this lavish mansion was built in 1881 for businessman Colonel Harvey Merrick Vaile and his wife Sophia.

Source: Vaile Victorian Society



MONTANA: Charles E. Conrad Mansion

MONTANA: Charles E. Conrad Mansion play

MONTANA: Charles E. Conrad Mansion

(Royalbroil/Wikimedia Commons)

Kirtland Cutter, one of the most influential architects in the Northwest during the Victorian era, designed this picturesque home for shipping magnate Charles E. Conrad.

Source: Conrad Mansion Museum



NEBRASKA: Scout's Rest Ranch

NEBRASKA: Scout's Rest Ranch play

NEBRASKA: Scout's Rest Ranch

(Wikimedia Commons)

Built by William "Buffalo Bill" Cody — who is best known for creating the traveling vaudeville show "Buffalo Bill's Wild West" in 1882 — this ranch is open for guided tours by appointment.

Source: North Platte Nebraska



NEVADA: Bowers Mansion

NEVADA: Bowers Mansion play

NEVADA: Bowers Mansion

(Ken Lund/Wikimedia Commons)

The impressive Bowers Mansion was built in 1863 by millionaires Lemuel "Sandy" Bowers and his wife Eilley, who became extremely wealthy during the Comstock mining boom in the mid to late 1800s.

Source: Victorian Preservation Association



NEW HAMPSHIRE: Robert Frost Farm

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Robert Frost Farm play

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Robert Frost Farm

(Vux/Wikimedia Commons)

This farm was home to acclaimed American poet Robert Frost and his family from 1900 to 1911. Visitors can expect tours, displays, a walking trail, and poetry readings.

Source: The Robert Frost Farm



NEW JERSEY: Albert Einstein House

NEW JERSEY: Albert Einstein House play

NEW JERSEY: Albert Einstein House

(Dmadeo/Wikimedia Commons)

Built in the late 1800s, this cottage-style home was bought by theoretical physicist Albert Einstein in 1935. Einstein lived there with his wife, Elsa, until his death in 1955.

Source: State Symbols USA



NEW MEXICO: Georgia O'Keeffe Home and Studio

NEW MEXICO: Georgia O'Keeffe Home and Studio play

NEW MEXICO: Georgia O'Keeffe Home and Studio

(egumeny/iStock)

Artist Georgia O'Keeffe, a pioneer of American modernism, customized this adobe-style home with her friend Maria Chabot from 1945 to 1949. Now, her former residence is considered one of the most important artistic sites in the southwestern US.

Source: Georgia O'Keeffe Museum



NEW YORK: Oheka Castle

NEW YORK: Oheka Castle play

NEW YORK: Oheka Castle

(OhekaCastle/Wikimedia Commons)

The second largest private home in the US, the opulent Oheka Castle was built by investment banker Otto Hermann Kahn in the early 1900s. Now a historic hotel, the castle is often used to film TV shows and movies, host lavish weddings, and more.

Source: Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate



NORTH CAROLINA: Biltmore Estate

NORTH CAROLINA: Biltmore Estate play

NORTH CAROLINA: Biltmore Estate

(Kamoteus (A New Beginning)/Flickr)

This stunning mansion, and largest private home in the US, sits on a massive 8,000-acre estate. Built by George Washington Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age, and passed down to his descendants today, the home is open for tours and overnight stays.

Source: The Biltmore Company



NORTH DAKOTA: Carroll House Hotel

NORTH DAKOTA: Carroll House Hotel play

NORTH DAKOTA: Carroll House Hotel

(Library of Congress)

This quaint building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. One of the first businesses in the Fullerton community, it is also the "only extant and best-preserved example of a hotel and restaurant from the late 19th century."

Source: US Department of the Interior National Park Service



OHIO: Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

OHIO: Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens play

OHIO: Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

(Brandon Bisel/Wikimedia Commons)

Built between 1912 and 1915 for the founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, F. A. Seiberling, this beautiful building is among the largest private homes in the US.

Source: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens



OKLAHOMA: The Marland Mansion

OKLAHOMA: The Marland Mansion play

OKLAHOMA: The Marland Mansion

(Matt Howry/Flickr)

Designed as a showplace for fine art, this picturesque home is also known as the "Palace on the Prairie." It was built by oil baron Ernest Whitworth Marland as a display of his wealth during the 1920s oil boom.

Source: The Marland Estate



OREGON: Aubrey R. Watzek House

OREGON: Aubrey R. Watzek House play

OREGON: Aubrey R. Watzek House

(Visitor7/Wikimedia Commons)

This unique home was once the residence of lumber baron Aubrey Watzek. Now part of the University of Oregon's John Yeon Center for Architecture and the Landscape, it's regarded as "an icon for bold, new regional interpretations of the Modernist movement."

Source: John Yeon Center for Architecture and the Landscape



PENNSYLVANIA: Fallingwater

PENNSYLVANIA: Fallingwater play

PENNSYLVANIA: Fallingwater

(emilylengle/Flickr)

Widely considered to be architect Frank Lloyd Wright's most beautiful project, this intricate structure was designed as a weekend home for Edgar Kaufmann, the owner of Kaufmann's department store.

Source: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy



RHODE ISLAND: The Breakers

RHODE ISLAND: The Breakers play

RHODE ISLAND: The Breakers

(Matt H. Wade/Wikimedia Commons)

The second Vanderbilt property on this list, this regal mansion looks straight out of a postcard. The breathtaking estate served as a summer home for Cornelius Vanderbilt II in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Source: The Preservation Society of Newport County



SOUTH CAROLINA: Kaminski House

SOUTH CAROLINA: Kaminski House play

SOUTH CAROLINA: Kaminski House

(Thomson M/Wikimedia Commons)

One of the wealthiest merchants in the South Carolina colony, Paul Trapier built this beautiful home and then gifted it to his daughter, Elizabeth, in 1769.

Source: The Friends of the Kaminski House



SOUTH DAKOTA: Adams Museum & House

SOUTH DAKOTA: Adams Museum &amp; House play

SOUTH DAKOTA: Adams Museum & House

(Jon Platek/Wikimedia Commons)

Richard F. Pettigrew, the first full-term US senator in South Dakota, bought this Victorian home in 1911. The house is now filled with many of the artifacts that Pettigrew collected on his travels around the world.

Source: Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau



TENNESSEE: Graceland

TENNESSEE: Graceland play

TENNESSEE: Graceland

(Joseph Novak/Wikimedia Commons)

Singer and cultural icon Elvis Presley bought this sprawling estate in 1957. Now, the mansion-turned-museum brings in over 700,000 visitors annually, making it the second most-visited private home in the US after the White House.

Source: Biography.com



TEXAS: Bishop's Palace

TEXAS: Bishop's Palace play

TEXAS: Bishop's Palace

(J R Gordon/Flickr)

Also known as the Gresham's Castle, this building is one of the most significant Victorian structures in the US. Made completely of stone, it was sturdy enough to withstand the deadliest natural disaster in America's history, the 1900 Galveston hurricane.

Source: Galveston Historical Foundation



UTAH: Box Elder Stake Tabernacle

UTAH: Box Elder Stake Tabernacle play

UTAH: Box Elder Stake Tabernacle

(Wikimedia Commons)

An example of 19th century Latter-day Saint architecture, this building was rebuilt by Mormon settlers in 1897.

Source: Utah Department of Heritage & Arts



VERMONT: Naulakha

VERMONT: Naulakha play

VERMONT: Naulakha

(Lou Sander/Wikimedia Commons)

English writer Rudyard Kipling designed and lived in this beautiful home in the 1890s. Kipling named his residence after the Naulakha Pavilion in Pakistan.

Source: The New York Times



VIRGINIA: Swannanoa Palace

VIRGINIA: Swannanoa Palace play

VIRGINIA: Swannanoa Palace

(Wikimedia Commons)

Built in 1912 by millionaire James H. Dooley, this stunning mansion features an Italian Renaissance Revival design inspired by buildings in Rome's Villa Midici.

Source: Virginia Tourism Corporation



WASHINGTON: Manresa Castle

WASHINGTON: Manresa Castle play

WASHINGTON: Manresa Castle

(Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons)

This beautiful home was completed in 1892 by businessman Charles Eisenbeis, who would go on to become the first mayor of Jefferson County.

Source: Manresa Castle Hotel



WEST VIRGINIA: Alexander Campbell Mansion

WEST VIRGINIA: Alexander Campbell Mansion play

WEST VIRGINIA: Alexander Campbell Mansion

(Nyttend/Wikimedia Commons)

Built in four stages between 1795 and 1840, this historic site was a place of worship and community dining.

Source: Bethany College



WISCONSIN: Pabst Mansion

WISCONSIN: Pabst Mansion play

WISCONSIN: Pabst Mansion

(puroticorico/Wikimedia Commons)

Once home to Captain Frederick Pabst, the founder of the Pabst Brewing Company, this stunning building is a testament to the wealth of some families during America's Gilded Age.

Source: Pabst Mansion



WYOMING: Trail End State Historic Site

WYOMING: Trail End State Historic Site play

WYOMING: Trail End State Historic Site

(IreneWyo/Wikimedia Commons)

This historic site is comprised of two parts: the Kendrick mansion, which was once home to the family of the politician John B. Kendrick, and the Carriage House Theater, which continues to host performances today. The mansion has been preserved as a historic home museum — and an example of life in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries — since 1982.

Source: WyoHistory



