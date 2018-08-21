The most insidious type of cheating isn't physical — here are 9 signs your partner could be guilty

news

Flickr/deveion acker

It's hard to define an emotional affair.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Sheri Meyers wrote the book "Chatting or Cheating," in which she lists some signs that you're partner might be having an emotional affair.

Those signs include wanting more time and space to themselves and getting defensive.



An "emotional affair" is hard to define — it can be tricky to know if you're having one, and perhaps even trickier to figure out if your partner is.

That said, there are a few red flags to look out for if you suspect that your partner has romantic feelings for someone else, even if they haven't acted on them physically. In her 2012 book, "Chatting or Cheating," licensed marriage and family therapist Sheri Meyers outlines some key indicators that your partner might be involved in an emotional affair.

Below, Business Insider has rounded up nine of those warning signs. Remember: Just because you recognize some of these behaviors in your partner doesn't necessarily mean they've been unfaithful.

But if you're really starting to get worried, it's a good idea to articulate your concerns to your partner and give them a chance to explain themselves.