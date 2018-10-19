news

As fall begins, many Americans get into the Halloween spirit by tuning into their favorite scary movies. And it seems that each state has their own collective horror film preferences.

According to data compiled by Streaming Observer, some horror movies reign supreme in particular states — and some states are more into horror on the whole than others.

Using data from Rotten Tomatoes, Google Trends, and other sources, Streaming Observer mapped out the most popular horror movies by state, as well as each state's interest level in the genre.

Read on to find out what horror buffs are curling up with across the US, and which flick is the most popular choice in each state.

"Halloween" is the slasher of choice in Alabama.

It seems like the 1978 smash hit featuring the masked Michael Myers will be widely played in Alabama this October.

Alaskans get down to "Little Shop of Horrors."

The 1986 film adaptation of the comedy-horror stage musical is a popular horror flick of Alaska.

"What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" is a popular pick for Arizonans.

Joan Crawford and Bette Davis act out a twisted sibling rivalry in this award-winning 1962 psychological thriller.

"The Thing" is quite popular in Arkansas.

Directed by "Halloween" director John Carpenter, the 1982 sci-fi horror flick was initially a major flop, reviled by critics and viewers alike. But it went on to find a fanbase of cult viewers ... and perhaps many of them reside in Arkansas.

Californians are all about the Spanish film "The Orphanage" ("El Orfanato").

J.A. Bayona's 2007 film "The Orphanage" ("El Orfanato") is quite popular in California. The film garnered international acclaim upon its release — supposedly involving a 10-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Colorado seems to enjoy "The Shining."

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic, starring Jack Nicholson and based on the novel by Stephen King, is a spooky psychological horror film that takes place at a remote hotel during its eerily empty off-season.

Apart from being set in the Colorado Rockies, "The Shining" is one of the most praised horror movies of all time — if anything, it's a little surprising that it didn't take the top spot in any other states.

"Pan's Labyrinth" is the top choice in Connecticut.

People in Connecticut seem to love Guillermo Del Toro's 2006 film, which is more dark fable than traditional horror. The fairy tale-inspired parable is set against the historical backdrop of 1940s Francoist Spain and was widely acclaimed upon its release.

"The Birds" is apparently a hit for horror fans in Delaware.

Hitchcock's 1963 film about unexplained bird attacks is pretty frightening. This classic is the top choice among horror-watching Delaware residents.

Seth Rogan's "This is the End" is Florida's top pick.

According to Streaming Observer, Floridians are mid-level horror fans, so it's no surprise they seem to love Seth Rogan's horror-comedy. The 2013 apocalypse movie plays with a number of horror tropes, from cannibals to exorcism.

"Get Out" was a top choice in Georgia.

Last year's wildly popular horror thriller by Jordan Peele takes the cake in this state.

"The Exorcist" still scares horror fans in Hawaii.

Hawaiians tend to choose "The Exorcist," the critically acclaimed 1973 film that was the first of its genre to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

People in Idaho are also apparently fans of "The Birds."

Like Delaware, Idaho's top horror move is "The Birds."

People in Illinois seem to enjoy "The House of the Devil."

According to Streaming Observer, Illinois, like several of its neighboring states, loves horror.

So it's fitting that the state's favorite horror film is one made by and for fans of the genre, Ti West's 2009 "The House of the Devil," which takes some stylistic notes from '70s and '80s horror classics.

One of Indiana's top horror films is the iconic "Frankenstein."

Indiana is another state of horror fanatics, according to Streaming Observer. And apparently, they're into the classics. The 1931 monster movie has been preserved as a piece of culture in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry.

Iowa seems to prefer "Evil Dead II."

The original "Evil Dead" (1981) was a fairly straightforward zombie movie, but for the second time around in 1987, director Sam Raimi went the horror-comedy route.

In Kansas, people love the horror-comedy "Shaun of the Dead."

Edgar Wright's 2004 zombie movie, which follows a protagonist who's completely oblivious to the zombie apocalypse going on around him, wins the hearts and screens of this state.

People in Kentucky are apparently fond of "Evil Dead II."

The horror-comedy "Evil Dead II" is a hit in Kentucky.

Louisiana residents might just keep on watching "Get Out."

This popular Jordan Peele film is a popular choice in Louisana.

Maine's top horror flick is "The Host."

Given that Maine is the home of Stephen King and, famously, the setting of many of his works, you might be surprised to learn that Maine is not a huge fan of horror, according to Streaming Observer.

And it's not a Stephen King movie that gets the winning spot, either — it's the 2006 South Korean monster movie "The Host."

"The Blair Witch Project" still haunts Maryland.

The 1999 film that arguably launched the "found footage" subgenre is set in the woods of Maryland — so it's fitting that its home state has an appreciation for the indie flick.

In Massachusetts, "The Silence of the Lambs" earns a high rank.

The 1991 serial killer thriller won Academy Awards in five major categories, including Best Picture, making it the first of its genre to win.

"Near Dark" wears the crown in Michigan.

Kathryn Bigelow went on to direct war movies "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," but before the awards and acclaim, there was 1987's "Near Dark." The vampire movie has become a cult classic, especially in the state of Michigan.

Minnesota also ranks "The Silence of the Lambs" as a popular horror film.

Jodie Foster starred in this cult classic.

"Drag Me to Hell" is the scary star of Mississippi

The 2009 Sam Raimi flick follows a curse that torments its victims and eventually, as the title suggests, drags them to the depths of hell. The film has been praised for its campy and horrific elements — and it seems Mississippians agree.

"The Silence of the Lambs" is also popular in Missouri.

The 1991 film is the most popular choice in yet another state on the list.

It seems those in Montana prefer laughs to screams, making "Young Frankenstein" a top choice in the state.

Montana ranks pretty low on Streaming Observer's national ranking of horror fan states, so it makes sense that their favorite horror movie is actually Mel Brooks' 1974 horror-comedy that stars Gene Wilder.

It seems people in Nebraska can't get enough of "King Kong."

According to Streaming Observer, Nebraskans aren't as wild about horror as some other states, but when they want something scary, they go for the classic 1933 monster movie featuring the giant ape, created by stop-motion.

Viewers in Nevada also seems to enjoy "Shaun of the Dead."

This horror-comedy ranks high in yet another part of the US.

New Hampshire residents apparently appreciate "Invasion of the Body Snatchers."

This 1956 sci-fi horror film is a classic in black and white. The premise is that alien plant spores rain down into a California town and start producing identical but emotionless copies of real people sleeping nearby. Something about this mid-century creepy flick seems to really get New Hampshire horror fans going.

New Jersey joins a few states with a high-ranking "The Silence of the Lambs."

It's one of many states on the list that can't seem to get enough of this thriller.

People in New Mexico seem to enjoy "Bride of Frankenstein."

While those in Indiana have made the 1931 original film based on Mary Shelley's novel popular, those in New Mexico seem to prefer the sequel. As the title suggests, this film is an expansion of the novel's plot point in which Frankenstein's monster demands a mate.

New Yorkers are seemingly obsessed with "Psycho."

Ah, the famous shower scene. New York keeps it classic by popularly screening the famous 1960 Hitchcock film.

"Halloween" is also the slasher of choice in North Carolina.

This horror flick is also a favorite in Alabama.

Many in North Dakota seem to think the movie "Aliens" is far out.

Even though Streaming Observer reports North Dakota is less into horror than most of the US, the 1986 sci-fi horror film "Aliens" starring Sigourney Weaver is their top choice for a spooky autumn night.

Ohio joins a list of states with its popularity of "The Silence of the Lambs."

This psychological thriller is the most popular horror film in yet another state.

Oklahoma residents seem to enjoy "This is the End."

According to Streaming Observer, Oklahoma has some serious horror fans, and many of these fans seem to enjoy the horror-comedy "This is the End."

"A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" delights horror fans in Oregon.

Ana Lily Amirpour's 2014 movie is a fantastic mix of influences: it's a Persian-language black-and-white vampire western, where the mysterious vampire acts as the protagonist, and viewers get to follow her through the shadows.

Pennsylvanians also seems to appreciate "The Silence of the Lambs."

Another state's residents can't seem to get enough of this Jodie Foster film.

Horror fans in Rhode Island might be in love with "The Love Witch."

According to Streaming Observer, the smallest state is into Anna Biller's indie darling "The Love Witch." The 2016 film is known for its use of vintage 1960s film aesthetics as well as critical feminist thought on film.

"The Loved Ones" is number one in South Carolina.

This horror film follows Lola, whose prom invitation got rejected by a boy. She exacts her revenge by giving him a scary night to remember.

Those in South Dakota seem to favor "The Cabin in the Woods."

According to Streaming Observer, like most of its neighbors on this side of the Midwest, South Dakota isn't terribly into horror. But, the horror fans it does have seem to enjoy "The Cabin in the Woods." The 2012 film is more of a horror-comedy, satirizing the genre and its various tropes.

"The Witch" enchants the state of Tennessee.

Despite being set in Puritan-settled New England, it's Tennesseans who seem to enjoy this 2015 horror film about faith and demonic possession. It's a well-researched period piece that's also downright horrifying, so, good taste, Tennessee.

A popular choice in Texas is – you guessed it – "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

The 1974 horror remains a favorite in the horror canon and the originator of the slasher genre. According to Streaming Observe, it remains a home-grown top choice in Texas.

In Vermont, "The Exorcist." is a popular choice.

Vermonters may not be big horror buffs on the whole, according to Streaming Observer, but when they do opt for something spooky, they choose a classic.

"Zombieland" is the crowd-pleaser in Utah.

The horror genre is so ripe for parody, even horror lovers can't resist a movie that pokes fun at itself. Based on the data from Streaming Observer, Utah horror fanatics seem to like "Zombieland," the 2009 horror-comedy that follows a mismatched group of zombie apocalypse survivors.

In Virginia, "Drag me to Hell" makes the top of the list.

The 2009 film about a supernatural curse is also a favorite in Mississippi.

People in Washington can't seem to get enough "Shaun of the Dead."

This horror-comedy is popular in yet another state.

It seems West Virginians like being scared by "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

The 1984 horror film about Freddy Krueger haunting people's dreams is the top horror movie for West Virginia scream fiends.

People in Wisconsin also apparently can't get enough of "Shaun of the Dead."

This horror-comedy is yet another state's top pick.

As a state, Wyoming doesn't seem interested in horror, but it does seem to enjoy "The Babadook."

According to Streaming Observer, Wyoming is the state least interested in horror. But, its top scary flick is Jennifer Kent's "The Babadook," the 2014 psychological horror film that serves as a terrifying metaphor for grief.

You can see the full map from Streaming Observer.

