Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in Sydney airport on Thursday as part of their royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

But the landing wasn't as smooth as expected, as their plane was forced to pull up from the runway at the last minute and circle the city again to ensure a safe landing.

The last-minute change of plan was necessary because another plane was still on the runway.

The Qantas charter flight was forced to abort its landing at Sydney Airport the last minute because there was another plane on the runway, the airline told INSIDER.

A Qantas spokeswoman said: "The plane landed safely — there was just lots of traffic on the ground. The pilot just let them know they'd be doing an approach shortly [after missing the first one]. They have landed and are all on the ground safely."

The plane had to circle Sydney another time and eventually touched down successfully, reported the Daily Mail, whose royal correspondent Rebecca English was on the plane.

Simon Atkinson, a reporter at the BBC, posted a video from the plane as it flew around Sydney as second time.

He cited the plane's pilot saying: "You'll get another great view of the harbor," referring to the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The captain of the Boeing 737 aircraft, Nigel Rosser, described the landing as a "missed approach," The Daily Mail reported.

Emily Nash, the royal editor of Hello magazine, identified the pilot who made the landing as co-pilot Ann Cole.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Tonga earlier in the day, where they wore traditional dress and watched dance performances.

Harry and Meghan, who is pregnant, are on a two-week-long royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, and several Pacific Islands.

The Duke and Duchess announced Meghan's pregnancy on October 15. She is due to give birth in the spring.