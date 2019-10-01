In a world where some kids have to struggle to earn and meet their daily needs, some are born to enjoy luxury their parents have made available for them.

Although these kids enjoy the luxury of their parents, it is important to note that they are also doing well for themselves in terms of the work they do.

They have, hence, drawn attention to their wealth and status in the world today.

Here are 10 rich kids in Africa and how they spend their money

David Adedeji Adeleke(Davido), Nigeria

David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Davido is the son of a Nigerian billionaire, business magnate, founder and president of Adeleke University, Adedeji Adeleke.

He invests his money mostly in his music and does other work for corporate bodies across the African continent.

Isabel dos Santos, Angola

Isabel dos Santos is an Angolan businesswoman, Africa's richest woman and the eldest child of Angola's former President José Eduardo dos Santos.

Her lifestyle has drawn several criticisms from across the continent.

However, she prefers to invest her money in entrepreneurial businesses.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (DJ Cuppy), Nigeria

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer.

She is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola.

DJ Cuppy invests her money in recording and producing music.

Halima Dangote, Nigeria

Halima Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian businesswoman, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

She is the Executive Director of Aliko Dangote Foundation and Dangote Industries Limited.

She also serves on the board of Dangote Group.

Halima is the second daughter of Nigerian business mogul Aliko Dangote

Although Halima invests her money in her business, she as well invests some in generously donating to the welfare of poor people in her country.

Ahmed Indimi, Nigeria

Ahmed is one of the sons of Mohammed Indimi.

After getting the best education in the USA, Ahmed is currently the head of crude oil marketing at Oriental Energy Resources.

He is married to Zahra Buhari, daughter of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although Ahmed hardly shows off his riches, he is noted to invest his money more into his father’s business to make it more flourishing.

Tamarah Jonah, Ghana

Tamara is the daughter of Ghanaian businessman, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, former President of AngloGold Ashanti, and the Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital.

She is the owner of Lionheart Events, an events design house offering full-service event planning for usually the rich.

Tamarah is noted to invest her money into promoting her business.

Kennedy Osei, Ghana

Kennedy Osei is the General Manager of the Despite Group of Companies in Ghana.

He is the eldest child of Dr Osei Kwame - CEO of Despite Group of Companies and currently a management member of the group.

Kennedy also invests his money in promoting his father’s businesses.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang, Equatorial Guinea

Teodoro Nguema Obiang, 51, is the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

He doubles as the vice-president to his father, who has ruled Equatorial Guinea for 40 years.

Mr Obiang is seen as the heir-apparent to his father, who has been president since 1979.

He served as an adviser to his father and minister for agriculture, before being appointed vice-president in 2012.

Some international media reports have shown that Mr Obiang has drawn criticism for his extravagant spending habits and lifestyle.

Jonathan Oppenheimer, South Africa

Jonathan Oppenheimer is the son of the richest man in South Africa, Nicky Oppenheimer.

He has held one of the top positions in the De Beers mining company, which was run by the family until Anglo Gold took over in 2012.

He is currently the Director of E. Oppenheimer & Sons, a company in charge of the family's investments worldwide, such as the private enterprise Tana Capital, which they co-founded.

Jonathan is noted to likewise invest his money in improving their family businesses.

Alvin Kabogo, Kenya

Alvin Kabogo is the son of ex-Kiambu governor William Kabogo, Alvin has shown off his family’s lavish home.

Kabogo Junior as he calls himself loves to party and travel.

The youngster was once spotted partying the night away with Talisa Moi the grand-daughter of former president Moi.