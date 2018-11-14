news

The royal family shared two new photos in celebration of Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

One photo shows the family posing in the garden of Clarence House, while the other is slightly more candid.

Fans think the royal children look "adorable."

The royal family is celebrating Prince Charles' 70th birthday on Wednesday in the usual fashion: by releasing a new official birthday photo.

The official Clarence House Instagram and Twitter accounts shared two new photos of the family in honor of Charles' big day, which were taken by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson.

The first shows the family assuming their typically formal poses.

The second shows the family enjoying a more candid moment, with several of them seemingly laughing at something off camera.

Royal fans seem to love the photos, with several of them pointing out how "adorable" Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis look.

Read more: Kensington Palace released a candid shot of Kate Middleton and Prince Louis — and people can't get over his adorable smile

People seemed happy to see Louis in the pictures, as they're among his first official portraits since his birth in April.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children will be joined by a new cousin soon, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in Spring 2019.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.