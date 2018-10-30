Pulse.com.gh logo
The Duchess of Sussex made her return to social media when Kensington Palace shared a photo she took of Prince Harry during the Invictus Games.

(Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty Images)

When Meghan Markle became an official working royal, she had to wave goodbye to some aspects of her life. Not only did she shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig, but she also got rid of her personal social media accounts.

However, the duchess made her grand return to social media on Saturday when the Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a photo of Prince Harry onstage during the Invictus Games closing ceremony that Markle snapped herself.

This tweet marks Markle's debut as a royal photographer, which is a hobby her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also become known for. Middleton often takes her children's official birthday portraits, and she was also named an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society.

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson previously told INSIDER that he relates to Middleton's passion for photography, especially when it comes to family.

"We've certainly seen some lovely photos from the Duchess of Cambridge over the years," he told INSIDER. "As someone who loves photographing his family, I really understand the passion that she has for capturing images of those around her."

(Pool/Getty Images)

It looks like Markle also shares in that passion, and time will tell if we see more of her photography skills pop up on the royal family's social media.

