news

Plenty of holidays are fully covered on the playlist front: Valentine's Day just needs love songs and Christmas will always have Michael Bublé. But it can be difficult to organize music for a Halloween event.

Luckily, Spotify has released the top-streamed songs on Halloween — and it's the perfect mix of classic novelties and evergreen rock hits.

The full playlist includes everyone from Beyoncé and Kesha to David Bowie, but we've rounded up the top 20 most popular songs to stream on the spooky holiday.

20. "Freaks Come Out at Night" by Whodini (1984)

The song explored New York's nightlife and party culture.

Listen to "The Freaks Come Out at Night" here.

19. "Time Warp" by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, and Richard O'Brien (1973)

"Time Warp" is a song featured in the 1973 rock musical "The Rocky Horror Show" and in the soundtrack of its 1975 film adaptation.

Listen to "Time Warp" here.

18. "Zombie" by The Cranberries (1994)

"Zombie" is a protest song by the Irish rock band, written in response to two bomb attacks in Warrington, England.

Listen to "Zombie" here.

17. "Dead Man's Party" by Oingo Boingo (1986)

The song has been sprinkled throughout pop culture, including the 1986 film "Back to School" and a Halloween episode of "Malcolm in the Middle."

Listen to "Dead Man's Party" here.

16. "Bark at the Moon" by Ozzy Osbourne (1983)

The song, featured on his 1983 album of the same name, inspired Ozzy Osbourne's first-ever music video.

Listen to "Bark at the Moon" here.

15. "Sympathy For The Devil" by The Rolling Stones (1968)

Rolling Stone magazine named "Sympathy For The Devil" number 32 on its list of the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time."

Listen to "Sympathy For The Devil" here.

14. "Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads (1977)

BBC has referred to "Psycho Killer" as the band's "signature debut hit."

Listen to "Psycho Killer" here.

13. "Evil Woman" by Electric Light Orchestra (1975)

Despite being released on the the band's fifth album, "Evil Woman," when released as a single, quickly became Electric Light Orchestra's biggest worldwide hit.

Listen to "Evil Woman" here.

12. "I Put a Spell on You" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins (1956)

Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins' recording of this song was selected by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of the "500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll."

Listen to "I Put a Spell on You" here.

11. "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder (1972)

"Superstition" was Stevie Wonder's first number-one single since "Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours" and topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1973.

Listen to "Superstition" here.

10. "Black Magic Woman" by Santana (1968)

Although the song was popularized by Santana in 1970, "Black Magic Woman" was written by British musician Peter Green and first performed by Fleetwood Mac.

Listen to "Black Magic Woman" here.

9. "A Nightmare on My Street" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (1988)

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince reportedly worked with New Line Cinema, copyright holders of the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" film franchise, to authorize this song's release — but they couldn't come to an agreement.

The duo released the song anyway and was subsequently sued by Freddy Krueger's people. The lawsuit forced the label to destroy a music video that had already been produced for "A Nightmare on My Street."

Listen to "A Nightmare on My Street" here.

8. "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell (1984)

Rockwell's debut single features guest vocals by brothers Michael Jackson (in the chorus) and his brother Jermaine Jackson.

Listen to "Somebody's Watching Me" here.

7. "Werewolves of London" by Warren Zevon (1978)

The song peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Warren Zevon would later say that he didn't understand why "Werewolves of London" became a hit, as he didn't even intitially think "it was suitable to be played on the radio."

The song was remastered in 2007 after Zevon's death in 2003.

Listen to "Werewolves of London" here.

6. "This Is Halloween" by The Citizens of Halloween (1993)

"This Is Halloween" is performed by the residents of the fictional "Halloween Town" in Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Listen to "This Is Halloween" here.

5. "Highway to Hell" by AC/DC (1979)

"Highway to Hell" is the opening track of AC/DC's album of the same name, which is widely considered one of their most classic.

Listen to "Highway to Hell" here.

4. "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"by Blue Öyster Cult (1976)

Despite its morbid lyrics, the band's lead guitarist, Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser, wrote "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" as a love song.

Listen to "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" here.

3. "Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett (1962)

The novelty single went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the year it was released in the days just before Halloween.

Listen to "Monster Mash" here.

2. "Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker Jr. (1984)

Ray Parker Jr. wrote the song to as the theme to the famous "Ghostbusters" film, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson.

Listen to "Ghostbusters" here.

1. "Thriller" by Michael Jackson (1983)

Michael Jackson's 14-minute short film for "Thriller" is one of the most iconic music videos of all time.

Listen to "Thriller" here.