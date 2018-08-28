Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The traits of a narcissist may be more subtle than you think — here are 10 signs you're dating one


Lifestyle The traits of a narcissist may be more subtle than you think — here are 10 signs you're dating one

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Studio LouLou/Shutterstock

  • A narcissist can sometimes be difficult to identify, especially if you're romantically involved with one.
  • Someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) may be selfish, put you down often, and fail to express empathy.
  • If you're unsure whether or not you're dating a narcissist, there are specific signs you can look out for, according to experts.
  • Here, Dr. Candace V. Love, a clinical psychologist who authored a book about how to stop getting into relationships with narcissists, reveals the key signs you may be dating a narcissist.

It can be easy miss the signs that you're dating a narcissist.

Like in many relationships, when you first start dating a narcissist, you may be lured in by their charm, confidence, and other attractive traits.

However, as you get to know your partner, you may pick up on red flags that were not so easily identifiable at first, like "nice" comments that have not-so-nice undertones, or a lack of empathy after you share something deeply personal.

You may justify a narcissist's behavior by telling yourself that they just had a bad day, and that tomorrow they'll be better. However, the behavior doesn't get better, and you may start to feel worse about yourself in the relationship.

"The main point to keep in mind is that you can't always tell you're dating a narcissist — because they're experts at concealing their true colors until they have you," clinical psychologist Candace V. Love told Business Insider. "However, all the clients I have worked with have been able to look back and see all the red flags they missed — they are always there."

According to the Mayo Clinic, those with Narcissistic Personality Disorder have an exaggerated sense of self-importance, belittle those around them, take advantage of others to get what they want, have difficulty regulating emotions and mood, and become irrationally angry when they don’t receive special treatment.

Of course, it's not possible to determine for sure whether someone has NPD without an evaluation by a qualified expert, but here are some often subtle signs that you may be dating a narcissist, according to a clinical psychologist.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle How Ghana's 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went downbullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Ghana’s government wants to demolish some judges’ homes...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
Meet Kevin Okyere, 38-year-old who built a billion dollar oil company in Ghana
Lifestyle Meet Kevin Okyere, 38-year-old who built a billion dollar oil company in Ghana
Gingerbread cottages in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.
Lifestyle Inside Martha's Vineyard's exclusive Oak Bluffs community — which boasts hundreds of adorable gingerbread cottages and is frequented by guests like Barack Obama
I headed back to the main staircase to have another look before heading upstairs. Much of the bookstore's interiors are treated with the plaster decorated to look like wood carvings. I found it difficult to figure out what was wood and what wasn't.
Lifestyle I visited one of the world's most beautiful bookstores, which is over 100 years old and a rumored inspiration behind Harry Potter — and despite the sea of tourists, I'd tell anyone to go