The traits of a narcissist may be more subtle than you think — here are 10 signs you're dating one

A narcissist can sometimes be difficult to identify, especially if you're romantically involved with one.

Someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) may be selfish, put you down often, and fail to express empathy.

If you're unsure whether or not you're dating a narcissist, there are specific signs you can look out for, according to experts.

Here, Dr. Candace V. Love, a clinical psychologist who authored a book about how to stop getting into relationships with narcissists, reveals the key signs you may be dating a narcissist.

It can be easy miss the signs that you're dating a narcissist.

Like in many relationships, when you first start dating a narcissist, you may be lured in by their charm, confidence, and other attractive traits.

However, as you get to know your partner, you may pick up on red flags that were not so easily identifiable at first, like "nice" comments that have not-so-nice undertones, or a lack of empathy after you share something deeply personal.

You may justify a narcissist's behavior by telling yourself that they just had a bad day, and that tomorrow they'll be better. However, the behavior doesn't get better, and you may start to feel worse about yourself in the relationship.

"The main point to keep in mind is that you can't always tell you're dating a narcissist — because they're experts at concealing their true colors until they have you," clinical psychologist Candace V. Love told Business Insider. "However, all the clients I have worked with have been able to look back and see all the red flags they missed — they are always there."

According to the Mayo Clinic, those with Narcissistic Personality Disorder have an exaggerated sense of self-importance, belittle those around them, take advantage of others to get what they want, have difficulty regulating emotions and mood, and become irrationally angry when they don’t receive special treatment.

Of course, it's not possible to determine for sure whether someone has NPD without an evaluation by a qualified expert, but here are some often subtle signs that you may be dating a narcissist, according to a clinical psychologist.