Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead' cast says goodbye to star Andrew Lincoln in an emotional video

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former and current "The Walking Dead" actors ranging from Scott Wilson to Norman Reedus remember Andrew Lincoln fondly in a video released by AMC ahead of his final episode.

Andrew Lincoln wraps his arms around best bud Norman Reedus on the set of "The Walking Dead." The two became close friends over the course of the series. play

Andrew Lincoln wraps his arms around best bud Norman Reedus on the set of "The Walking Dead." The two became close friends over the course of the series.

(AMC)

  • Andrew Lincoln's final episode of "The Walking Dead" airs Sunday on AMC.
  • The network released an emotional two-minute video ahead featuring current and past cast members of the zombie drama to celebrate his time on the show. You can watch the video below.

Andrew Lincoln's final episode of "The Walking Dead" airs Sunday on AMC and the network released a touching video Friday to honor his nine seasons on the show.

The two-minute video shows both current and past cast members remembering their time with Lincoln on the show. It starts off with Scott Wilson saying Lincoln's name. Wilson played beloved character Hershel on the show and died in October at age 76. He will appear on Lincoln's final episode Sunday night.

"I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Lincoln once more, so that was really a great day for me," says Wilson in the video.

Scott Wilson appears more than once in the "Thank You" video to Andrew Lincoln. play

Scott Wilson appears more than once in the "Thank You" video to Andrew Lincoln.

(AMC)

"The Walking Dead" co-stars Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, and Danai Gurira are among the other stars who pay tribute to Lincoln.

"He's very, very dear to me," says Reedus. "And he's taught me to be a better father, a better friend, a better actor."

Norman Reedus has been on "The Walking Dead" with Lincoln since season one. The two became close and started a prank war between themselves. play

Norman Reedus has been on "The Walking Dead" with Lincoln since season one. The two became close and started a prank war between themselves.

(AMC)

Noticeably missing from the video is Chandler Riggs, who played Lincoln's son Carl on the show for eight seasons before getting surprisingly killed off the show. You can watch the video below.

Andrew Lincoln's final episode of "The Walking Dead," "What Comes After," will air Sunday, November 4 at 9 p.m. on AMC. You can follow along with our show coverage here.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle 10 foods you didn't realize were veganbullet
3 Lifestyle The Kardashian-Jenners dressed up as Victoria's Secret...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Benjamin Franklin.
Lifestyle 10 things you didn't know about Benjamin Franklin, who first suggested an idea similar to Daylight Saving Time
Minimally invasive surgeries may not be the most effective method for treating early-stage cervical cancer.
Lifestyle The modern treatment for early-stage cervical cancer seems to be less effective than older methods
Do yourself a favor and follow these tips to ensure airport security is a breeze.
Lifestyle 10 tips to make going through airport security a breeze
Natasha Zinko is one of many designers participating in the layered jeans trend.
Lifestyle Retailers are selling layered jeans that cost as much as $1,000, and it looks like people actually want to wear them
X
Advertisement