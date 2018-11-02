news

Andrew Lincoln's final episode of "The Walking Dead" airs Sunday on AMC.

The network released an emotional two-minute video ahead featuring current and past cast members of the zombie drama to celebrate his time on the show. You can watch the video below.

The two-minute video shows both current and past cast members remembering their time with Lincoln on the show. It starts off with Scott Wilson saying Lincoln's name. Wilson played beloved character Hershel on the show and died in October at age 76. He will appear on Lincoln's final episode Sunday night.

"I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Lincoln once more, so that was really a great day for me," says Wilson in the video.

"The Walking Dead" co-stars Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, and Danai Gurira are among the other stars who pay tribute to Lincoln.

"He's very, very dear to me," says Reedus. "And he's taught me to be a better father, a better friend, a better actor."

Noticeably missing from the video is Chandler Riggs, who played Lincoln's son Carl on the show for eight seasons before getting surprisingly killed off the show. You can watch the video below.

Andrew Lincoln's final episode of "The Walking Dead," "What Comes After," will air Sunday, November 4 at 9 p.m. on AMC. You can follow along with our show coverage here.