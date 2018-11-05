Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead' showrunner confirms we won't see another big character back for the rest of season 9

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sunday's episode of the AMC drama wasn't just Rick's final episode. It bid farewell to a few other faces we may see return one day.

Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) will not appear on the rest of "The Walking Dead" season nine. play

(Jackson Lee Davis/AMC)

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season nine, episode five of "The Walking Dead," "What Comes After."

Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan aren't the only actors who departed AMC's "The Walking Dead" on Rick's final episode.

Showrunner Angela Kang confirms to INSIDER that Sunday's episode also bid farewell to Pollyanna McIntosh, who has been on the show since season seven. That shouldn't be too surprising since her character, Anne, rode off in the mystery helicopter with Rick.

"That was sort of intended to be the end of her story in the show along with Rick because they've kind of flown off into this other corner of the universe," Kang told INSIDER Monday afternoon.

Anne finds Rick washed ashore and flies away with him. play

Anne finds Rick washed ashore and flies away with him.

(Jackson Lee Davis/AMC)

However, Kang hints we may see McIntosh again at some point.

"With anything 'Walking Dead,' you can't really rule out anything 100%," Kang added. "This was her last appearance for the season though."

We wouldn't be surprised if we see McIntosh back at some point in the future across the larger "Walking Dead" universe. AMC announced Sunday night after Rick's final episode that Rick Grimes' story will continue in a series of "Walking Dead" movies.

Read more: 'The Walking Dead' is going to continue telling Rick Grimes' story in 3 movies

Where is this helicopter going? We'll have to wait for one of the movies to find out. play

Where is this helicopter going? We'll have to wait for one of the movies to find out.

(Jackson Lee Davis/AMC)

It would be tough to imagine the continuation of Rick's life from the helicopter journey without the woman who helped whisk him away on it.

Sunday's episode also marked the final episode of the series for Chloe and Sophia Garcia-Frizzi who played young Judith. Eleven-year-old Cailey Fleming is taking over the role. "What Comes After" was also Lauren Cohan's final episode of the AMC series as her beloved character Maggie, for now. Cohan is starting a new series on ABC, "Whiskey Cavalier," which launches early next year.

Read more: 'Walking Dead' producer says 'we'll probably be seeing Maggie a little more than people think' as star Lauren Cohan departs for an ABC show

Kang and AMC are hopeful we'll see Cohan on the show. Her storyline was purposefully left open-ended.

You can follow along with our "Walking Dead" coverage here.

