news

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "The Walking Dead."

One of the biggest unanswered questions remaining on AMC's "The Walking Dead" concerns Anne's classification of survivors into one of two groups: Are you an "A" or a "B"?

Rick's final episode of the show took us one step closer to solving the mystery when Anne referred to him as a "B," instead of the "A" we believed him to be. The finding led INSIDER to believe an "A" might refer to someone "after" they turned into a walker or were bit and "B" referred to someone "before" they were turned.

"That is not it, although that's a great theory," showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER. "What I will say is if fans will remember back to when Rick was taken, the container he was in was marked with an 'A' so Rick is clearly an 'A.'"

Kang is referring to season eight, episode seven, "Time for After," when Rick is trapped inside a container at the Heapster junkyard.

"And then I guess the other big clue is that she [Anne] thought Gabriel was a 'B,' but in the moment after that conversation, that assessment changes, so I'll just leave it with that," Kang continued, referring to when Anne offered Gabriel the chance to fly away with her earlier on season nine.

It sounds like we may need to wait a while to find out the real meaning of those two letters though.

"That's part of the fun mythology of the movies," added Kang.

There was just one problem with this entire assessment. I reminded Kang that while Rick was originally an "A," Anne referred to him as a "B" to the helicopter at the end of Sunday's episode before the two were taken away.

"So, I will say that that is perhaps a lie," said Kang, regarding what Anne tells the helicopter man about Rick.

Interesting!

"'A's and 'B's get a different kind of treatment," Kang continued. "And you saw that both Rick and Gabriel, and also Negan, were going to get zombie bites applied to them."

All three of them are considered to be an "A" in Anne's book.

So, let's recap. Rick is still an "A" at heart, but Anne wants him to be treated as a "B." And those who are labeled as an "A" appear to get bitten by the undead before they're handed over to the helicopter crew.

Anne may be repaying Rick for a favor by saving his life and referring to him as a "B."

Read more: 'The Walking Dead' showrunner explains how they came up with Rick's surprising exit on the show

According to Kang, it sounds like we won't receive many more answers about the "A"/"B" mystery on "The Walking Dead." We'll have to wait for Rick Grimes' movies for an explanation. The first Grimes movie for AMC will start production in 2019.

You can follow along with our "Walking Dead" show coverage here.