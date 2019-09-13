Since announcing its decision to invest in African content, Netflix has on a roll by constantly acquiring Nigerian movies.

The latest acquisition was revealed back in August 2019 by FilmOne, a major Nigerian distributor, via their Instagram page.

According to the independent distributor, “The Wedding Party 2,” “ King Of Boys” and “Merry Men” will soon be available on Netflix.

Two of these movies have been added to the American streaming platform just in time for the weekend.

They are:

The Wedding Party 2

This 2017 Nigerian film is currently the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time. It earned a total of N512 million.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the sequel to The Wedding Party follows characters as one of them accidentally proposes marriage by accident. Viewers will also see a disastrous traditional engagement ceremony and finally a wedding in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Netflix talks to Business Insider about its plans for Africa

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons

Set in Abuja, it follows four rich men (the Merry Men) who seduce powerful women, steal from the rich, get contracts from the political elite and give to the poor.

With N230 million, it is the fifth highest-grossing Nigerian film.

Honorable Mention

Phone Swap

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, it tells the story of a fashion designer and an arrogant businessman who are forced to help each other after accidentally swapping phones at the airport.

The cast of the 2012 movie includes Wale Ojo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Lydia Forson, Joke Silva, Chika Okpala, Ada Ameh, Hafeez Oyetoro and Chika Chukwu.

It was added on September 1, 2019, along with a couple of Afolayan-directed films like The Figurine, October 1, The Bridge, The CEO and Mokalik.