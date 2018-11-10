news

Douglas Elliman

The widest room in a narrow New York City townhouse is just 10 feet wide — and it's selling for $5 million.

The exterior of the Lower Manhattan home measures just under 13 feet, a Douglas Elliman agent told Business Insider.

Real estate developers are building more super-narrow townhouses in leftover space from larger projects, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A Lower Manhattan townhouse that measures 10 feet wide inside is about to go on sale for $5 million.

The exterior of the newly-built industrial-looking house in Manhattan's historic South Street Seaport district is just under 13 feet wide. But listing agent Gordon von Broock of Douglas Elliman said the home was designed with its size constraints in mind.

"There's high ceilings, very low profile, there's no moldings or anything that sticks out," he told Business Insider. "Everything's very clean. I think it just feels — I wouldn't say spacious — but it feels like a normal room."

Real estate developers in New York City are starting to build more and more ultra-narrow townhouses, often to use up leftover space from larger projects, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"There's only so much land that can be sold and developed and, at some point, people are finding unique ways to build — and more creative ways," von Broock told Business Insider.

The Seaport townhouse was built on leftover land from a five-unit condo building on the same lot developed by Andreas Giacoumis, according to the Journal. Once the city building department gives the townhouse its own official address of 267 ½ Water Street, it will be ready to close a sale, von Broock said — although they've already been showing the home.

The developer, Giacoumis, told the Journal that "small spaces are the way of the future."

Here's a look inside the narrow, ultra-modern home.