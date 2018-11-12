news

The National Beard and Moustache Championships is an event to honor the country's best — and wackiest — facial hair. It's been sponsored by Beard Team USA since 2010.

Basically the "Oscars of facial hair," their mission is to "promote positive facial awareness" and highlight the best facial hair in the US.

The Championships have seen many outstanding contenders over the years. While there was no contest held in 2018, the NBAMC will triumphantly return in 2019. So start growing, gentlemen.

In the meantime, here's a look at some of the Championships' most epic beards and mustaches throughout the years.

MJ Johnson is the epitome of cool with his red shades and overgrown muttonchops.

Johnson is an organizer of the event, affiliated with Team Beard USA.

This incredible beak-beard lives on the face of a man called "Incredibeard."

Isaiah "Incredibeard" Webb won 2nd place in the "Freestyle Beard" category in 2016 and 2017.

Eric Brooks donned a birdcage beard in 2015.

Eric Brooks was the overall winner of the 2015 National Beard and Moustache Championships. His prize was a free trip to the following year's championships.

Jackie Ellison's classic handlebar mustache hearkens back to a simpler time.

Ellison took the gold for this expertly styled 'stache — he won 1st place in the "Imperial Moustache" category in 2016.

Proper styling seems to be the key to some of the wackier beards — like this circular stunner.

Garey Faulkner's steam punk look got him 1st place for the "Freestyle" category in 2016.

Same goes for J. Cody Hall's twisty number.

He won 3rd place in 2017's sideburns category.

But sometimes, simplicity is just as stunning.

Toot Joslin is the 2009 sideburn/muttonchop world champion.

Some of the contest entries are truly innovative, like this beard of Cheetos.

This guy wins for creativity (and deliciousness) in our book.

And contestant Nate "Chops" Johnson's extendo-muttonchops.

Nate Johnson won 1st place in the 2017 world championship for his sideburns, and he's won more than 40 titles throughout his career.

This "The Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired beard is super intricate.

Jamin O'Malley's beard is replete with a Jack Skellington figure, gravestones, and tiny pumpkins. O'Malley is the president of the Minnesota Beard & Moustache Coalition.

Some men go to great length's when it comes to their facial hair...

Beard length maestro Scott Metts was the "overall winner" in the 2015 championships.

When it comes to their mustaches, too.

In addition to being a 2017 finalist, Patrick Fette is a three-time "English Mustache" champion at the World Beard and Moustache Championships.

The longer the facial hair gets, the more opportunity there is for cool and unusual styling.

Contestant Jeff Carta was able to twist the long parts of his moustache into gravity-defying angles, and sprinkled some silver glitter onto his beard, too.

Carta is such a pro, he's authored a book on the subject called " target="_blank"Life is Like a Mustache."

Like Adam Gazda's whimsical beard.

Gazda's beard configuration made him a finalist in the "Freestyle" category in 2016.

Some people like to put a spin on the classic Santa beard, like Jim Daly.

Daly's pro-styling earned him gold in 2013, and he's been competing ever since.

Contestants often dress up to match their beard's theme and design.

Scott Miller's purple glitter suit adds to his facial hair's pizzazz. Miller is a longtime competitor, and he was "Mr. February" in the Remington "Beard Boss" calendar in 2015.

Adam Falandys's patchwork suit enhances his zany beard.

Another longtime "freestyle" competitor, Falandys is no stranger to precision — even his sideburns are styled.

At the end of the day, facial hair is all about being yourself.

Alfred Nash won the "English Moustache" category at the 2015 championships for this pointy number.

