An exclusive list of the world’s 20 best places to visit in 2020 has been compiled for Forbes.

It features three African countries excluding Nigeria, one of the most popular places in the continent.

We counter the list by compiling reasons why Nigeria deserves to be a popular destination next year.

There is a new list of the 20 best places in the world to visit in 2020 based on sales and client aspirations.

Compiled by Ovation Travel Group’s agents for Forbes, the list features locations from popular countries like Italy, Argentina, Israel, Chile, Japan, Mexico, Australia, and Mexico.

Three African countries made the cut. Cape Town, South Africa came in third place. According to Limor Decter, a travel advisor and concierge at Ovation Travel Group, “The warm mild climate makes Cape Town a fantastic destination. The views of the ocean and the fantastic botanical gardens make this cosmopolitan city a most worthwhile place to visit all year long.”

14. Cape Town, South Africa. BusinessInsider

Kigali, Rwanda is in the fifth position because “Rwanda in general and Kigali as the capital gateway city have really come into their own since the genocide a generation ago," President of The Stein Collective, an affiliate of Ovation Travel Group, Judy Stein says. “Travelers who are adventurous, curious, eco-conscious travellers and conservationists are more likely to enjoy a visit to Kigali.”

This is Kigali, Rwanda and its beautiful serene climate.

We have Marrakech, Morocco in sixth place. Ovation Travel Group travel advisor Susan Ganis says, “It has one-of-a-kind experiences such as a candlelit dinner in the middle of the desert replete with camel rides, belly dancers and fire eaters. Travellers who are active and adventurous and interested in different cultural experiences are encouraged to pay a visit.”

8. Marrakech, Morocco BusinessInsider

Nigeria deserves to be a major tourist destination

Despite being the Giant of Africa and one of the popular places in the continent, Nigeria does not make it to the list.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa has put together three reasons why travellers should visit Nigeria for an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience. They are:

Unbelievable tourist attractions

Nigeria has several waterfalls waiting to be explored. These include the Ngwo waterfall and Awhum waterfall in Enugu state. Other wonderful places to visit include Osun Sacred Grove, Nike Art Gallery, Lekki Conservation Centre, Kalakuta Republic Museum, Ezeagu warm springs, Idanre Hills, Obudu Cattle Ranch, and the Ado-Awaye Lake, Oyo State.

This is the Ado Awaye lake

Rich, diverse culture

Nigeria is home to over 250 local languages and various rich and diverse cultures. This history and culture is reflected in certain sites like The First Storey Building in Badagry, Lagos State, the Ancient Kano City Walls, Sungbo’s Eredo, the Walls of Benin, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and the Arochukwu Long Juju Slave Route.

The food is also a true representation of this culture as every state boasts of its own unique cuisine. You get unlimited options from Jollof rice to Amala, White soup and amazing street food.

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

The world’s friendliest people

We might be a little biased but Nigerian are some of the friendliest, welcoming people in the world. The energy here is unlike anything you have ever seen.

Nigerians are special

The people are hospitable, warm and accommodating.