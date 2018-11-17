Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle The world's largest cruise ship has robot bartenders and a nine-story zip-line — here's what it looks like inside (RCL)

SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean

  • Royal Caribbean's 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship.
  • It debuted in March and spent the summer in Europe before coming to the US in November.
  • The ship's most expensive suite can cost over $170,000, depending on the cruise.

For Royal Caribbean, bigger is better.

In March, the cruise line debuted the world's largest cruise ship, the 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas, which follows the previous record holder, Royal Caribbean's 226,963-ton Harmony of the Seas. But according to CEO Michael Bayley, a ship's size is a function of the company's desire to pack enough dining, entertainment, and lodging options to make all of its passengers happy — not a goal in itself.

"When we set out to design ships originally in the concept phase, we don't get caught up in size. We really get caught up in concept and what we're trying to deliver," he said in an interview with Business Insider.

At 1,188 feet long and over 215 feet wide, the Symphony of the Seas has a wide variety of food and entertainment options, including 22 restaurants, 42 bars and lounges, theaters, an ice rink, and a zip line.

Here's a look inside the world's largest cruise ship.

