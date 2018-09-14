Pulse.com.gh logo
The world's largest private yacht cost $600 million to build and has held the record for more than 5 years — but it might soon be dethroned


Shutterstock/Andy Ginn

  • The largest motor yacht in the world is a staggering 590 feet long and cost $600 million to build.
  • At its launch in 2013, the Azzam beat out Eclipse, the superyacht that previously held the title of world's largest, by a full 57 feet.
  • Azzam still holds its record more than five years later — but that might be about to change.

At 590 feet long, the Azzam is known to be the largest superyacht in the world.

Although there is no strict definition, a superyacht is generally understood to be a yacht that is at least 78 feet long, according to Warsash Superyacht Academy.

When it was launched in 2013, the yacht broke the record previously held by the Eclipse, a 533-foot yacht owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

"[The Azzam] truly represents another milestone in not only our history, but yachting history as well," Lürssen Yachts managing partner, Peter Lürssen, said in a press release when the Azzam was launched.

Here's a look at the massive yacht.

