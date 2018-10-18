Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle The worst things about living in New York City, according to 15 millennials

  • Published: , Refreshed:

AP/Mary Altaffer

  • Living in New York City has its advantages and disadvantages, but there are certain things that New Yorkers have particular trouble putting up with.
  • Author Audrey Noble spoke to 15 NYC residents for this list of the worst things about the city.

As much as I love living in New York City, I have to own up to all the times I've had breakdowns over what living here has to done to me.

Most of the time it's not an easy or glamorous place to live (don’t let my Instagram fool you). You’ve got to be resilient. You’ve got to be smart. You’ve got to have the will and determination to never give up.

Don’t get me wrong: For me, the pros of living here outweigh all the cons. But those cons definitely make me pause and wonder why I put up with them in the first place.

Here are some of the reasons that make even the most die-hard NYC loving millennials almost want to pack up and move:

