Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode four of "Riverdale" titled, "The Midnight Club."

"Riverdale's" flashback episode did not disappoint.

Alice sat down with Betty to tell her a story from the parents' junior year of high school. To depict young versions of the adults, the young cast of The CW's "Riverdale" transformed into younger versions of the adults. The actors did a tremendous job portraying teen versions of the adults.

Here's how the teens stacked up to young versions of the adult actors.

Lily Reinhart was convincing as a young Mädchen Amick.

Reinhart, who normally plays Betty, played Alice when she was still in the Southside Serpents.

KJ Apa nailed his transformation into young Luke Perry.

Apa, who plays Archie, played Fred when he was a musician and baseball star.

Michael Consuelos made his TV debut as a young version of his real father Mark Consuelos.

Mark plays Veronica's dad Hiram.

Camila Mendes transformed into a young Marisol Nichols.

Nichols, who plays Veronica, played Hermione when she had her eyes on Fred.

Cole Sprouse channeled a young Skeet Ulrich,

Sprouse, who is usually Jughead, played FP when he was a football star.

Madelaine Petsch played a young version of Nathalie Boltt.

Petsch, who is Cheryl, shared some big secrets about the Blossom family as young Penelope.

Ashleigh Murray became a young Robin Givens.

Murray, who plays Josie, played Sierra when she was a young activist.

Casey Cott was a young Martin Cummins.

Cott, who is Kevin, was teen Tom.