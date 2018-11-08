Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle The young stars of 'Riverdale' are playing their parents on the 90s flashback episode — here's how they compare

  • Published: , Refreshed:

To depict young versions of the adults, the cast of "Riverdale" transformed into younger versions of the adults.

The Midnight Club before it fully formed. play

The Midnight Club before it fully formed.

(Dean Buscher/The CW)

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode four of "Riverdale" titled, "The Midnight Club."

"Riverdale's" flashback episode did not disappoint.

Alice sat down with Betty to tell her a story from the parents' junior year of high school. To depict young versions of the adults, the young cast of The CW's "Riverdale" transformed into younger versions of the adults. The actors did a tremendous job portraying teen versions of the adults.

Here's how the teens stacked up to young versions of the adult actors.

Lily Reinhart was convincing as a young Mädchen Amick.

Lily Reinhart was convincing as a young Mädchen Amick. play

Lily Reinhart was convincing as a young Mädchen Amick.

(The CW and ABC)

Reinhart, who normally plays Betty, played Alice when she was still in the Southside Serpents.



KJ Apa nailed his transformation into young Luke Perry.

KJ Apa nailed his transformation into young Luke Perry. play

KJ Apa nailed his transformation into young Luke Perry.

(The CW and Worldvision Enterprises)

Apa, who plays Archie, played Fred when he was a musician and baseball star.



Michael Consuelos made his TV debut as a young version of his real father Mark Consuelos.

Michael Consuelos made his TV debut as a young version of his real father Mark Consuelos. play

Michael Consuelos made his TV debut as a young version of his real father Mark Consuelos.

(Katie Yu/The CW and ABC)

Mark plays Veronica's dad Hiram.



Camila Mendes transformed into a young Marisol Nichols.

Camila Mendes transformed into a young Marisol Nichols. play

Camila Mendes transformed into a young Marisol Nichols.

(The CW and Alliance Atlantis)

Nichols, who plays Veronica, played Hermione when she had her eyes on Fred.



Cole Sprouse channeled a young Skeet Ulrich,

Cole Sprouse channeled a young Skeet Ulrich, play

Cole Sprouse channeled a young Skeet Ulrich,

(The CW and Dimension Films)

Sprouse, who is usually Jughead, played FP when he was a football star.



Madelaine Petsch played a young version of Nathalie Boltt.

Madelaine Petsch played a young version of Nathalie Boltt. play

Madelaine Petsch played a young version of Nathalie Boltt.

(Dean Buscher/The CW and TriStar Pictures)

Petsch, who is Cheryl, shared some big secrets about the Blossom family as young Penelope.



Ashleigh Murray became a young Robin Givens.

Ashleigh Murray became a young Robin Givens. play

Ashleigh Murray became a young Robin Givens.

(Dean Buscher/The CW and ABC)

Murray, who plays Josie, played Sierra when she was a young activist.



Casey Cott was a young Martin Cummins.

Casey Cott was a young Martin Cummins. play

Casey Cott was a young Martin Cummins.

(The CW and Showtime)

Cott, who is Kevin, was teen Tom.



