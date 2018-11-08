To depict young versions of the adults, the cast of "Riverdale" transformed into younger versions of the adults.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode four of "Riverdale" titled, "The Midnight Club."
"Riverdale's" flashback episode did not disappoint.
Alice sat down with Betty to tell her a story from the parents' junior year of high school. To depict young versions of the adults, the young cast of The CW's "Riverdale" transformed into younger versions of the adults. The actors did a tremendous job portraying teen versions of the adults.
Here's how the teens stacked up to young versions of the adult actors.
Reinhart, who normally plays Betty, played Alice when she was still in the Southside Serpents.
Apa, who plays Archie, played Fred when he was a musician and baseball star.
Mark plays Veronica's dad Hiram.
Nichols, who plays Veronica, played Hermione when she had her eyes on Fred.
Sprouse, who is usually Jughead, played FP when he was a football star.
Petsch, who is Cheryl, shared some big secrets about the Blossom family as young Penelope.
Murray, who plays Josie, played Sierra when she was a young activist.
Cott, who is Kevin, was teen Tom.