Celebrity kids are thrust into the public eye from the moment of their birth.
Some kids follow in their famous parent's footsteps, creating their own public persona. Others like to stay out of the spotlight.
Here are how some of the most recognizable celebrity kids have changed over the years.
Hailie Jade Scott is the only biological daughter of rapper Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott.
Hailie Jade Scott is the only biological daughter of rapper Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott. (EminemVEVO/YouTube)
The 22-year-old graduated from Michigan State.
The 22-year-old graduated from Michigan State. (HailieScott1/Instagram)
Suri Cruise was born to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in 2006.
Suri Cruise was born to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in 2006. (Toby Canham/Getty Images)
Look at that adorable smile.
The 12-year-old is a fashionista.
The 12-year-old is a fashionista. (Katie Holmes/Instagram)
The mother and daughter often go to sporting events together.
Maddox Jolie-Pitt was born in Cambodia in 2001 and was adopted by Jolie in 2002.
Maddox Jolie-Pitt was born in Cambodia in 2001 and was adopted by Jolie in 2002. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
He's the oldest of Jolie's six kids.
The 17-year-old served as an executive producer on his mom's movie, "First They Killed My Father."
The 17-year-old served as an executive producer on his mom's movie, "First They Killed My Father." (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
On working with his mom, Maddox told People, "[She’s] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She’s a wonder."
Jolie adopted Zahara (R) in Ethiopia in 2005 and then gave birth to Shiloh (L) in 2006.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at Narita International Airport with their children (L to R) Pax Thien, Knox, Zahara and Shiloh on January 27, 2009 (Junko Kimura/Getty Images)
Shiloh was Jolie's first biological child.
Zahara is 13 and Shiloh is 12.
Zahara is 13 and Shiloh is 12. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Angelina Jolie has three biological kids and three adopted kids.
Maude Apatow was born in 1997 and Iris was born in 2002.
Maude Apatow was born in 1997 and Iris was born in 2002. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Their parents are actress Leslie Mann and producer Judd Apatow.
The two sisters have appeared in some of their dad's movies. Maude is 20 and Iris is 16.
The two sisters have appeared in some of their dad's movies. Maude is 20 and Iris is 16. (Mike Windle/Getty Images)
Both of them were in "Knocked Up," "Funny People," and "This is 40." The two have also done solo projects. Some of Maude's roles include a recurring role on "Girls" and starring in "The House of Tomorrow." Iris stars on "Love."
Jaden Smith was born in 1998 and Willow was born in 2000.
Jaden Smith was born in 1998 and Willow was born in 2000. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Their parents are actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Both siblings are actors and musicians. Jaden is 20 and Willow is 18.
Both siblings are actors and musicians. Jaden is 20 and Willow is 18. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Jaden's first major role was starring alongside his dad in "The Pursuit of Happyness." Willow made her acting debut in her dad's film "I Am Legend."
Sailor Brinkley Cook was born in 1998.
Sailor Brinkley Cook was born in 1998. (Sailor Brinkley Cook/Instagram)
Her parents are model Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook.
The 20 year old followed in her mother's footsteps to have a modeling career of her own.
The 20 year old followed in her mother's footsteps to have a modeling career of her own. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NBCUniversal)
She was photographed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2017.
Paris Jackson was born in 1998 and is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.
Paris Jackson was born in 1998 and is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
She has two brothers, Prince and Michael.
The 20-year-old actress is also an activist.
The 20-year-old actress is also an activist. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Paris is incredibly active on social media, which she uses to combat white supremacists and promote body positivity.
Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, has rarely been seen since his father, Michael Jackson's, death in 2009.
Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, has rarely been seen since his father, Michael Jackson's, death in 2009. (Tim Alban/Getty Images)
He changed his name after being bullied.
Blanket, now 16, hung out with his siblings during Christmas.
Blanket, now 16, hung out with his siblings during Christmas. (Paris Jackson/Instagram)
He's rarely seen in photos.
Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham's oldest child, was born in 1999.
Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham's oldest child, was born in 1999. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
He has three other siblings.
Though only 19, Beckham is a budding photographer.
Though only 19, Beckham is a budding photographer. (John Phillips/Getty Images)
He often shares his work on his Instagram.
Bindi Irwin is the oldest child of late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, owner of the Australia Zoo. She was born in 1998.
Bindi Irwin is the oldest child of late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, owner of the Australia Zoo. She was born in 1998. (Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
Bindi and her younger brother Robert are close.
Bindi takes after her parents, working towards conservation efforts, and is only 20.
Bindi takes after her parents, working towards conservation efforts, and is only 20. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
She is also an actress and won the 21st season of "Dancing With the Stars."
Robert Irwin is Bindi's younger brother.
Robert Irwin is Bindi's younger brother. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Robert was only two when his dad, Steve, died.
The 14-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps.
The 14-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
The Irwins have a new Animal Planet show called "Crikey! It's the Irwins."
Apple Martin was born in 2004 to Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.
Apple Martin was born in 2004 to Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. (MJ Kim/Getty Images)
She is friends with Blue Ivy.
She is now 14.
She is now 14. (Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram)
She loves to dance.
Born in 1999, Ava Phillippe is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.
Born in 1999, Ava Phillippe is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
She has three siblings.
Ava is now 19.
Ava is now 19. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE)
She looks so much like her mom that a photographer got them mixed up at the Emmys.
Kaia Gerber, born in 2001, is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and former model and now businessman Rande Gerber. Presley, born in 1999, is her older brother.
Kaia Gerber, born in 2001, is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and former model and now businessman Rande Gerber. Presley, born in 1999, is her older brother. (Dan Steinberg/AP)
Kaia and Presley are close.
Though only 17, Kaia has followed in her mother's footsteps into modeling.
Though only 17, Kaia has followed in her mother's footsteps into modeling. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
She made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2017.
Presley is now 19 and is also a model.
Presley is now 19 and is also a model. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
He's now walking in Fashion Week shows.
Sofia Richie, born in 1998, is Nicole Richie's younger sister.
Sofia Richie, born in 1998, is Nicole Richie's younger sister. (Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
Her parents are musician Lionel Richie and his second wife Diane Alexander.
The 20-year-old is now a model.
The 20-year-old is now a model. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)
She is currently dating Scott Disick, a 38-year-old and father of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids.
Frances Bean Cobain was born in 1992 to Grunge music icons Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain.
Frances Bean Cobain was born in 1992 to Grunge music icons Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
She is their only child.
Now 26, she is a model and artist.
Now 26, she is a model and artist. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
She sells her artwork online and does art shows.
Jack Quaid was born in 1992 to actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.
Jack Quaid was born in 1992 to actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
He attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
The 26-year-old actor followed his parents into an acting career.
The 26-year-old actor followed his parents into an acting career. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
He made his acting debut in "The Hunger Games" and was on HBO's "Vinyl." He was in 2017's "Logan Lucky."
Patrick Schwarzenegger was born in 1993.
Patrick Schwarzenegger was born in 1993. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
His parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
Now 25, he's pursuing his own acting career.
Now 25, he's pursuing his own acting career. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for PEOPLE)
He was in "Stuck in Love and "Grown Ups 2." He was also in romantic drama "Midnight Sun."
Scott Eastwood, originally known as Scott Reeves, was born in 1986.
Scott Eastwood, originally known as Scott Reeves, was born in 1986. (Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
His parents are Clint Eastwood and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. He has six other siblings.
The 32-year-old bears a striking resemblance to his father.
The 32-year-old bears a striking resemblance to his father. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNITAS)
He appeared in "Fate of the Furious" and will next be in "Pacific Rim 2."
Zoë Kravitz was born in 1988.
Zoë Kravitz was born in 1988. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images)
Her parents are singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.
The 29-year-old is both a musician and an actress.
The 29-year-old is both a musician and an actress. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
She recently starred on "Big Little Lies" and was in "Rough Night."
Colin Hanks was born in 1977.
Colin Hanks was born in 1977. (Frederick M. Brown/Liaison/Getty)
His parents are Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes.
Hanks, who looks exactly like his dad, is 40 years old and an established actor.
Hanks, who looks exactly like his dad, is 40 years old and an established actor. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
He starred on the CBS series "Life in Pieces."
Mamie Gummer was born in 1983 to icon Meryl Streep and artist Don Gummer.
Mamie Gummer was born in 1983 to icon Meryl Streep and artist Don Gummer. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images)
She has always looked like her mom.
Gummer, 35, has turned to acting, even making a quick appearance as a child in one of her mom's movies, "Heartburn."
Gummer, 35, has turned to acting, even making a quick appearance as a child in one of her mom's movies, "Heartburn." (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac)
She was recently on Amazon's "The Collection."
Rumer Willis was born in 1988.
Rumer Willis was born in 1988. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sony)
She is the eldest daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore.
The 30-year-old is an actress and singer.
The 30-year-old is an actress and singer. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Nylon)
She won the 20th season of "Dancing With the Stars" and has a recurring role on "Empire."
Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed Blue Ivy to the family in January 2012.
Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed Blue Ivy to the family in January 2012. (BeyonceVEVO/YouTube)
She starred in Beyoncé's music video for "Blue" in 2014.
The 6-year-old has since made her fair share of public appearances.
The 6-year-old has since made her fair share of public appearances. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
She joined her mom on the red carpet for the 2016 Video Music Awards and was featured on her dad's latest album, "4:44." She is the older sister of twin siblings Sir and Rumi.
North West was born in 2013 to parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
North West was born in 2013 to parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
She was into fashion right away.
The 5-year-old is the oldest West child. One-year-old Saint and baby Chicago follow.
The 5-year-old is the oldest West child. One-year-old Saint and baby Chicago follow. (Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)
In some cute "mini interviews" with some celebrity friends for Interview, she revealed that her favorite pizza topping is cheese and her mom is her best friend.
Mason Disick, born in 2009, is the oldest kid of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.
Mason Disick, born in 2009, is the oldest kid of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. (Star Max via AP Images)
He has a sister, Penelope, and brother, Reign.
Mason is 8.
Mason is 8. (Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)
As the older brother, Mason helps take care of his siblings.
Hilary Duff and her now ex-husband Mike Comrie welcomed Luca Cruz Comrie in 2012.
Hilary Duff and her now ex-husband Mike Comrie welcomed Luca Cruz Comrie in 2012. (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Target)
She shared the news in a tweet.
Hilary often shares photos of Luca, now 6, on her Instagram.
Hilary often shares photos of Luca, now 6, on her Instagram. (Hilary Duff/Instagram)
He plays softball.
Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon in 2011.
Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon in 2011. (Mariah Carey/Instagram)
Their father is actor Nick Cannon.
The twins are now 7.
The twins are now 7. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Mariah often documents their lavish lifestyle on her Instagram.
Kimora Lee Leissner (formerly Simmons) and Russell Simmons welcomed Ming Lee Simmons in 2000. She made frequent appearances on her mother's reality show, "Life in the Fab Lane" for several seasons starting in 2007.
Kimora Lee Leissner (formerly Simmons) and Russell Simmons welcomed Ming Lee Simmons in 2000. She made frequent appearances on her mother's reality show, "Life in the Fab Lane" for several seasons starting in 2007. (Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
She has a younger sister Aoki, who was born in 2002.
The 18-year-old is currently a senior in high school.
The 18-year-old is currently a senior in high school. (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
She told W Magazine that she wants to major in pre-law, but she is also interested in fashion design like her mother.
Pamela Anderson has two sons: Brandon and Dylan.
Pamela Anderson has two sons: Brandon and Dylan. (Brenda Chase Online USA Inc./Getty Images)
Their dad is Tommy Lee of rock band Motley Crue.
Brandon is now 21.
Brandon is now 21. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)
Brandon allegedly punched his father Tommy Lee, who shared an image on his Instagram. Anderson defended her son in a statement on her website.
"I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father," she wrote. "I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating — he is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father."
Dylan is 20.
Dylan is 20. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
He's modeling now.
Dylan Brosnan is one of Pierce Brosnan's five children.
Dylan Brosnan is one of Pierce Brosnan's five children. (David Livingston/Getty Images)
His mom is journalist Keely Shaye Smith.
Dylan is 21.
Dylan is 21. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
He releases music under the name Raspberry Blonde.
Rob Lowe is close with his two sons, Matthew and John Owen.
Rob Lowe is close with his two sons, Matthew and John Owen. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
They spend a lot of quality time together.
Matthew, 25, and John Owen, 23, joined their dad for episodes of "The Lowe Files."
John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe and Matthew Lowe attend Build to discuss 'The Lowe Files'at Build Studio on July 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
The reality show featured the family traveling the country and exploring haunted places. It was hard work filming because the boys were busy with school, Rob Lowe told INSIDER.
"We literally had to put aside our day jobs and then travel the country on the weekend," Lowe said. "It was very, very arduous. We would literally never have a day off because of it."
John Owen had a guest role on his dad's show "The Grinder," but he's a student at Stanford. Matthew is currently studying at Loyola Law School.
Jillian Hervey is the daughter of Vanessa Williams and her first husband Ramon Hervey II.
Jillian Hervey is the daughter of Vanessa Williams and her first husband Ramon Hervey II. (Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)
Jillian has three siblings.
The 29-year-old is a member of the band Lion Babe.
The 29-year-old is a member of the band Lion Babe. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)
The duo consists of Hervey and Lucas Goodman.
Lola Consuelos is the middle child of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa.
Lola Consuelos is the middle child of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. (Brad Barket/Getty Images)
She has two brothers: Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15.
The 17-year-old went to prom in 2018.
The 17-year-old went to prom in 2018. (Kelly Ripa/Instagram)
Lola's proud mother shared the photo on her Instagram.
Her older brother Michael was born in 1997.
Her older brother Michael was born in 1997. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)
He's a student at New York University.
Now 21, he played a younger version of his dad's character on "Riverdale."
Now 21, he played a younger version of his dad's character on "Riverdale." (Katie Yu/The CW)
He looks exactly like his dad.
Rafferty Law, the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, was born in 1996.
Rafferty Law, the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, was born in 1996. (Raff Law/Instagram)
He has a two brothers, Finlay and Rudy, and a sister, Iris.
The 22-year-old is a model now.
The 22-year-old is a model now. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
He was in a band called The Dirty Harrys with his friend, Marley.
Iris Law was born in 2000.
Iris Law was born in 2000. (Iris Law/Instagram)
Her parents are Sadie Frost and Jude Law.
The 18-year-old is also a model.
The 18-year-old is also a model. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
She's fairly active on social media.
Margaret Qualley, whose parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, was born in 1994.
Margaret Qualley, whose parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, was born in 1994. (Margaret Qualley/Instagram)
Her first name is actually Sarah.
The 24-year-old is an actress like her mom.
The 24-year-old is an actress like her mom. (Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
She starred on "The Leftovers" and will appear in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Sean, born in 2005, and Jayden Federline, born in 2006 are the sons of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.
Sean, born in 2005, and Jayden Federline, born in 2006 are the sons of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Spears and Federline divorced in 2006.
Sean is now 13 and Jayden is 12.
Sean is now 13 and Jayden is 12. (Britney Spears/Instagram)
The boys like to prank their mom.
Dylan Penn, born in 1991, is the daughter of Robin Wright and Sean Penn.
Dylan Penn, born in 1991, is the daughter of Robin Wright and Sean Penn. (Dylan Penn/Instagram)
She has a brother named Hopper.
The 27-year-old is an actress and model.
The 27-year-old is an actress and model. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
She had a small part in "Elvis & Nixon."
Lourdes Leon was born in 1996 to Madonna and Carlos Leon.
Lourdes Leon was born in 1996 to Madonna and Carlos Leon. (Chris Harding/Getty Images)
She has a brother, Rocco.
The 22-year-old is a model.
The 22-year-old is a model. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
She proudly showed her armpit hair while at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2018.