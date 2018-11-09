news

Celebrity kids are thrust into the public eye from the moment of their birth.

Some kids follow in their famous parent's footsteps, creating their own public persona. Others like to stay out of the spotlight.

Here are how some of the most recognizable celebrity kids have changed over the years.

Hailie Jade Scott is the only biological daughter of rapper Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott.

The 22-year-old graduated from Michigan State.

Source: People

Suri Cruise was born to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in 2006.

Look at that adorable smile.

The 12-year-old is a fashionista.

The mother and daughter often go to sporting events together.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt was born in Cambodia in 2001 and was adopted by Jolie in 2002.

He's the oldest of Jolie's six kids.

The 17-year-old served as an executive producer on his mom's movie, "First They Killed My Father."

On working with his mom, Maddox told People, "[She’s] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She’s a wonder."

Jolie adopted Zahara (R) in Ethiopia in 2005 and then gave birth to Shiloh (L) in 2006.

Shiloh was Jolie's first biological child.

Zahara is 13 and Shiloh is 12.

Angelina Jolie has three biological kids and three adopted kids.

Maude Apatow was born in 1997 and Iris was born in 2002.

Their parents are actress Leslie Mann and producer Judd Apatow.

The two sisters have appeared in some of their dad's movies. Maude is 20 and Iris is 16.

Both of them were in "Knocked Up," "Funny People," and "This is 40." The two have also done solo projects. Some of Maude's roles include a recurring role on "Girls" and starring in "The House of Tomorrow." Iris stars on "Love."

Jaden Smith was born in 1998 and Willow was born in 2000.

Their parents are actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Both siblings are actors and musicians. Jaden is 20 and Willow is 18.

Jaden's first major role was starring alongside his dad in "The Pursuit of Happyness." Willow made her acting debut in her dad's film "I Am Legend."

Sailor Brinkley Cook was born in 1998.

Her parents are model Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook.

The 20 year old followed in her mother's footsteps to have a modeling career of her own.

She was photographed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2017.

Paris Jackson was born in 1998 and is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.

She has two brothers, Prince and Michael.

The 20-year-old actress is also an activist.

Paris is incredibly active on social media, which she uses to combat white supremacists and promote body positivity.

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, has rarely been seen since his father, Michael Jackson's, death in 2009.

He changed his name after being bullied.

Blanket, now 16, hung out with his siblings during Christmas.

He's rarely seen in photos.

Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham's oldest child, was born in 1999.

He has three other siblings.

Though only 19, Beckham is a budding photographer.

He often shares his work on his Instagram.

Bindi Irwin is the oldest child of late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, owner of the Australia Zoo. She was born in 1998.

Bindi and her younger brother Robert are close.

Bindi takes after her parents, working towards conservation efforts, and is only 20.

She is also an actress and won the 21st season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Robert Irwin is Bindi's younger brother.

Robert was only two when his dad, Steve, died.

The 14-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps.

The Irwins have a new Animal Planet show called "Crikey! It's the Irwins."

Apple Martin was born in 2004 to Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

She is friends with Blue Ivy.

She is now 14.

She loves to dance.

Born in 1999, Ava Phillippe is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

She has three siblings.

Ava is now 19.

She looks so much like her mom that a photographer got them mixed up at the Emmys.

Kaia Gerber, born in 2001, is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and former model and now businessman Rande Gerber. Presley, born in 1999, is her older brother.

Kaia and Presley are close.

Though only 17, Kaia has followed in her mother's footsteps into modeling.

She made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2017.

Presley is now 19 and is also a model.

He's now walking in Fashion Week shows.

Sofia Richie, born in 1998, is Nicole Richie's younger sister.

Her parents are musician Lionel Richie and his second wife Diane Alexander.

The 20-year-old is now a model.

She is currently dating Scott Disick, a 38-year-old and father of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids.

Frances Bean Cobain was born in 1992 to Grunge music icons Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain.

She is their only child.

Now 26, she is a model and artist.

She sells her artwork online and does art shows.

Jack Quaid was born in 1992 to actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

He attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

The 26-year-old actor followed his parents into an acting career.

He made his acting debut in "The Hunger Games" and was on HBO's "Vinyl." He was in 2017's "Logan Lucky."

Patrick Schwarzenegger was born in 1993.

His parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Now 25, he's pursuing his own acting career.

He was in "Stuck in Love and "Grown Ups 2." He was also in romantic drama "Midnight Sun."

Scott Eastwood, originally known as Scott Reeves, was born in 1986.

His parents are Clint Eastwood and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. He has six other siblings.

The 32-year-old bears a striking resemblance to his father.

He appeared in "Fate of the Furious" and will next be in "Pacific Rim 2."

Zoë Kravitz was born in 1988.

Her parents are singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

The 29-year-old is both a musician and an actress.

She recently starred on "Big Little Lies" and was in "Rough Night."

Colin Hanks was born in 1977.

His parents are Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes.

Hanks, who looks exactly like his dad, is 40 years old and an established actor.

He starred on the CBS series "Life in Pieces."

Mamie Gummer was born in 1983 to icon Meryl Streep and artist Don Gummer.

She has always looked like her mom.

Gummer, 35, has turned to acting, even making a quick appearance as a child in one of her mom's movies, "Heartburn."

She was recently on Amazon's "The Collection."

Rumer Willis was born in 1988.

She is the eldest daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore.

The 30-year-old is an actress and singer.

She won the 20th season of "Dancing With the Stars" and has a recurring role on "Empire."

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed Blue Ivy to the family in January 2012.

She starred in Beyoncé's music video for "Blue" in 2014.

The 6-year-old has since made her fair share of public appearances.

She joined her mom on the red carpet for the 2016 Video Music Awards and was featured on her dad's latest album, "4:44." She is the older sister of twin siblings Sir and Rumi.

North West was born in 2013 to parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

She was into fashion right away.

The 5-year-old is the oldest West child. One-year-old Saint and baby Chicago follow.

In some cute "mini interviews" with some celebrity friends for Interview, she revealed that her favorite pizza topping is cheese and her mom is her best friend.

Mason Disick, born in 2009, is the oldest kid of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

He has a sister, Penelope, and brother, Reign.

Mason is 8.

As the older brother, Mason helps take care of his siblings.

Hilary Duff and her now ex-husband Mike Comrie welcomed Luca Cruz Comrie in 2012.

She shared the news in a tweet.

Hilary often shares photos of Luca, now 6, on her Instagram.

He plays softball.

Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon in 2011.

Their father is actor Nick Cannon.

The twins are now 7.

Mariah often documents their lavish lifestyle on her Instagram.

Kimora Lee Leissner (formerly Simmons) and Russell Simmons welcomed Ming Lee Simmons in 2000. She made frequent appearances on her mother's reality show, "Life in the Fab Lane" for several seasons starting in 2007.

She has a younger sister Aoki, who was born in 2002.

The 18-year-old is currently a senior in high school.

She told W Magazine that she wants to major in pre-law, but she is also interested in fashion design like her mother.

Pamela Anderson has two sons: Brandon and Dylan.

Their dad is Tommy Lee of rock band Motley Crue.

Brandon is now 21.

Brandon allegedly punched his father Tommy Lee, who shared an image on his Instagram. Anderson defended her son in a statement on her website.

"I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father," she wrote. "I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating — he is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father."

Dylan is 20.

He's modeling now.

Dylan Brosnan is one of Pierce Brosnan's five children.

His mom is journalist Keely Shaye Smith.

Dylan is 21.

He releases music under the name Raspberry Blonde.

Rob Lowe is close with his two sons, Matthew and John Owen.

They spend a lot of quality time together.

Matthew, 25, and John Owen, 23, joined their dad for episodes of "The Lowe Files."

The reality show featured the family traveling the country and exploring haunted places. It was hard work filming because the boys were busy with school, Rob Lowe told INSIDER.

"We literally had to put aside our day jobs and then travel the country on the weekend," Lowe said. "It was very, very arduous. We would literally never have a day off because of it."

John Owen had a guest role on his dad's show "The Grinder," but he's a student at Stanford. Matthew is currently studying at Loyola Law School.

Jillian Hervey is the daughter of Vanessa Williams and her first husband Ramon Hervey II.

Jillian has three siblings.

The 29-year-old is a member of the band Lion Babe.

The duo consists of Hervey and Lucas Goodman.

Lola Consuelos is the middle child of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa.

She has two brothers: Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15.

The 17-year-old went to prom in 2018.

Lola's proud mother shared the photo on her Instagram.

Her older brother Michael was born in 1997.

He's a student at New York University.

Now 21, he played a younger version of his dad's character on "Riverdale."

He looks exactly like his dad.

Rafferty Law, the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, was born in 1996.

He has a two brothers, Finlay and Rudy, and a sister, Iris.

The 22-year-old is a model now.

He was in a band called The Dirty Harrys with his friend, Marley.

Iris Law was born in 2000.

Her parents are Sadie Frost and Jude Law.

The 18-year-old is also a model.

She's fairly active on social media.

Margaret Qualley, whose parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, was born in 1994.

Her first name is actually Sarah.

The 24-year-old is an actress like her mom.

She starred on "The Leftovers" and will appear in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Sean, born in 2005, and Jayden Federline, born in 2006 are the sons of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2006.

Sean is now 13 and Jayden is 12.

The boys like to prank their mom.

Dylan Penn, born in 1991, is the daughter of Robin Wright and Sean Penn.

She has a brother named Hopper.

The 27-year-old is an actress and model.

She had a small part in "Elvis & Nixon."

Lourdes Leon was born in 1996 to Madonna and Carlos Leon.

She has a brother, Rocco.

The 22-year-old is a model.

She proudly showed her armpit hair while at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2018.