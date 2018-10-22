news

The 1990s was an amazing decade. Denim dominated the fashion world, weird catchphrases were everywhere (wasssup?), and teen dramas were a hit in the television world.

Those dramas helped launch the careers of some of the most recognizable celebrities today. It's been 20 to 30 years since many of these budding celebrities landed their breakthrough roles. While some have stuck around, others have left Hollywood behind.

Here's what your favorite '90s stars are up to now.

Melissa Joan Hart rocketed to teen fame thanks to '90s classics "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina: The Teenage Witch."

Her career continued with several TV movies, and she hit it big again in 2010 when she starred on ABC Family's "Melissa & Joey," which ran for five years. She directed TV movie "The Watcher in the Woods" for Lifetime in 2017.

Outside of acting, the mother of three became a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.

Kenan Thompson has been a comedic icon since the '90s.

As a teen, Thompson made his comedic mark as a member of the sketch comedy show "All That." From that success, he got a show with fellow cast mate Kel Mitchell called "Kenan and Kel," as well as a "Good Burger" movie. Thompson has been a featured player on "Saturday Night Live" since 2003 and is raising a daughter with his wife.

Fellow "All That" cast member Kel Mitchell has continued acting.

Despite reports that he had died, Mitchell is alive and well.

Since his stint on "All That" and his role in "Good Burger," the comedic actor has landed recurring roles on several small TV series, including "Game Shakers." He brought back the infamous Ed character to interview players and report for Nickelodeon Sports at the 2017 Super Bowl media day.

Amanda Bynes started on sketch show "All That."

Bynes joined the cast of "All That" from seasons three through six and followed that with Nickelodeon's "Figure It Out." When she was just 13, she got her own sketch comedy, "The Amanda Show." Her career continued to grow and she starred in movies like "What a Girl Wants," "She's the Man," and "Hairspray." After starring in "Easy A," she announced a hiatus from acting, but then took it back, but then didn't act again. She did enroll in fashion school though. Bynes revealed in a 2017 interview with "The Lowdown" that she wanted to return to acting.

Some trouble has since followed. She was busted for a DUI in 2012. A year later, she was held for a mental evaluation after setting a fire in front of a home.

Alyson Hannigan originated the iconic witch Willow on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Hannigan had fairly minor roles before busting out with "Buffy." She followed it up with roles in the "American Pie" movie series and another iconic TV role as Lily on "How I Met Your Mother." She's currently the host of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." She's going to play Kim Possible's mom in the live-action movie.

She married recurring "Buffy" star Alexis Denisof and the couple have two daughters.

David Boreanaz played Angel on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and even got his own spin-off series.

Boreanaz earned another hit show when he was cast on "Bones," which ran for 12 seasons. He currently stars on "SEAL Team."

Sarah Michelle Gellar became famous for originating the role of Kendall on the soap opera "All My Children," but it was her title role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" that established her as a '90s favorite.

She also starred in "Cruel Intentions" and "The Grudge." She hasn't appeared in any roles since 2016.

Since having children of her own, she started a food crafting company called Foodstirs, which creates and sells baking kits for kids, and released a cook book in 2017.

Her husband and fellow actor, Freddie Prinze Jr., rose in popularity after the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" movies came out.

Prinze Jr. met his wife when the two both starred in "I Know What You Did Last Summer." He acted alongside her again when the two played Fred and Daphne in the live-action "Scooby-Doo." He has mostly stayed with TV roles, including short stints on "24" and "Bones. He also lent his voice to the "Star Wars Rebels" animated series.

Jennifer Love Hewitt also starred in "I Know What You Did Last Summer," but it was her role on "Party of Five" a few years earlier that launched her career.

Hewitt has continued to act and had another huge hit TV show on her hands when she was cast as the lead on "Ghost Whisperer." The actress has also released four albums over the years, the last in 2002, and penned a book of dating advice titled "The Day I Shot Cupid."

She didn't act for three years after "Criminal Minds" ended in 2015 after she got pregnant with her second child with husband Brian Hallisay. But she returned to TV in 2018 with a role on "9-1-1."

Brandy Norwood broke out with her music career and was a '90s queen thanks to her roles on "Moesha" and in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Norwood earned her first two Grammy nominations in 1996 for her self-titled debut album and would go on to win one in 1999.

Her acting career started with the short-lived ABC sitcom "Thea." But in 1996, Norwood broke through as the lead on "Moesha." She was cast as Cinderella in the TV film "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," alongside Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg. She went on to star in "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer."

Recently, she booked a recurring role on "Star," and appeared on reality shows including "Dancing With the Stars," "Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business," and as a contestant on "My Kitchen Rules."

Mark-Paul Gosselaar was the "Saved by the Bell" leading man, Zach Morris.

He later went on to star on ABC's "NYPD Blue," and followed it up with spots on ABC's "Commander in Chief" and "Raising the Bar." His biggest role since "Saved by the Bell" was the title role on "Franklin & Bash," but his most recent part is on the upcoming show "The Passage."

Tiffani Thiessen starred as Zach Morris's love interest, Kelly, on "Saved by the Bell."

She played villainous Valerie on Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210" and was later a main character on USA's "White Collar." She recently starred on the Netflix original comedy, "Alexa & Katie."

Mario Lopez found his breakthrough by playing the muscle head A. C. Slater on "Saved by the Bell."

Lopez has continued acting, most recently appearing on an episode of "NCIS: New Orleans," but has also appeared on various reality and game shows.

These days, Lopez is making a living working as a host for "Extra," which he's been doing for 10 years now. He is also a father of two with his wife, Courtney.

Another popular teen on "Saved by the Bell" was played by Elizabeth Berkley.

She went on to star in "Showgirls," which notoriously bombed at the box office and then turned into a cult classic. She competed on "Dancing with the Stars" season 17 and was in a 2016 episode of "New Girl."

She also published a book, "Ask-Elizabeth," which draws from her cross-country self-help workshops for teenage girls.

Lark Voorhies, aka Lisa Turtle from "Saved by the Bell," didn't stay in Hollywood.

She worked a little after the series ended. Her last role was a direct-to-video movie called "Little Creeps."

The "Saved by the Bell" cast rounds out with Dustin Diamond, who played Screech.

The actor released a racy movie and penned a book. His former cast mates denied many of the allegations in his book. He was also arrested in 2015 for stabbing someone in a bar. After being released from jail, the actor sat down with former cast mate Mario Lopez for an exclusive interview with "Extra." He recently played himself on an episode of Adult Swim's "Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell."

"Home Improvement" hottie Jonathan Taylor Thomas has largely stepped away from Hollywood.

He's been almost entirely out of the limelight since the early 2000s. He had roles on ABC's "8 Simple Rules" and UPN's "Veronica Mars" before mostly stepping away to go to school. He reunited with Tim Allen to guest star on a couple episodes of ABC's "The Last Man Standing" and has been out of the industry again since then.

"I never took the fame too seriously," he said during an interview with People. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me."

Mayim Bialik got her start on "Blossom," which aired from 1991 to 1995.

Since her days in that leading role, she's graduated with a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, written three books (one that hit shelves May 2017), and is currently starring on the hit CBS show "The Big Bang Theory" as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler. She has even snagged two Critic's Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations.

Joey Lawrence played Bialik's brother on "Blossom."

Lawrence's first major role was on the NBC sitcom "Gimme A Break!" He followed that up with lead roles on NBC's "Blossom" and then "Brotherly Love" with his real-life brothers. He later become known for his roles in Disney Channel Original Movies like "Horse Sense" and "Jumping Ship." He recently starred alongside Melissa Joan Hart on ABC Family's "Melissa & Joey" and is part of the controversial "Roe v. Wade" cast.

He placed third on "Dancing With the Stars" and debuted on Broadway as Billy Flynn in "Chicago." He has also released two albums.

He has two daughters with his wife.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared the role of Michelle Tanner on "Full House," which was only the beginning of their childhood careers.

Before they even ended their run with "Full House," these twins were making billions doing a series of movies. Their final film together was 2004's "New York Minute." Ashley hasn't done anything since, but Mary-Kate appeared on "Weeds" and a film called "Beastly." She's since stopped acting.

These days, the girls are known much more in the fashion industry. They're often spotted in the front rows during fashion week and have even started their own line, which only furthered their fashion empire.

Andrea Barber appeared on the '90s TV classic "Full House."

The infamous Kimmy Gibbler didn't act again until she reprised her role on the Netflix spin-off "Fuller House." Up until then, she attended school at Whittier College and University of York in England and became a stay-at-home mom.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, didn't act much after "Full House" wrapped.

It wasn't until Sweetin appeared on "Good Morning America" in 2008 and announced that she had been a drug addict that the attention started again. She wrote her book "unSweetined" about her struggles, competed on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and is now starring on "Fuller House." She also stars on "Hollywood Darlings."

Candace Cameron Bure starred on the same sitcom as D.J. Tanner.

She was on ABC Family's "Make It or Break It" and competed on season 18 of "Dancing with the Stars." She also co-hosted ABC's "The View" for two years before stepping away to focus on "Fuller House." She also also appeared in multiple "Aurora Teagarden Mystery" TV films.

Additionally, the actress has written three books and is married to former NHL player Valeri Bure.

Marla Sokoloff played mean girls throughout the '90s.

She was in movies such as "The Baby-Sitter's Club," as well as on shows like "Full House" and "Party of Five." In the early 2000s, she landed roles in "Dude, Where's My Car?" and "Sugar & Spice." She returned for the "Fuller House" reboot.

Jaleel White was known for working on "Family Matters" as Steve Urkel.

His character is still one of the most iconic characters of all time. He has continued to act. He was in the hit movie "Dreamgirls," and made small appearances on "Drunk History," "Psych," and "Atlanta." He recently starred on the CBS comedy "Me, Myself, & I" and was in Clint Eastwood's "The 15:17 to Paris."

Ben Savage played Cory Matthews on the '90s favorite "Boy Meets World."

The show was a favorite throughout its years and its spin-off "Girl Meets World" became one, too. Savage reprised his role for the Disney show alongside Danielle Fishel, aka Topanga, when it started in 2014. It ran for three seasons.

Danielle Fishel's breakout role was playing Cory's girlfriend Topanga Lawrence.

The actress went on to appear in the "Dorm Daze" movies and was in a few other projects over the years. She reprised her role as Topanga on "Girl Meets World." She's engaged to producer Jensen Karp.

Their co-star Rider Strong melted hearts as bad boy Shawn Hunter.

Strong graduated from Columbia with an English degree and broke out into filmmaking. He wrote and directed the fim "Irish Twins" and then signed on to "Girl Meets World." He also directed several episodes. He also lends his voice to Disney's animated series "Star vs. the Forces of Evil."

Twins Tia and Tamera Mowry became a huge hit on "Sister, Sister."

Their work on the show helped them land parts in the Disney Channel Original Movies "Twitches" and "Twitches Too." They also got their own reality TV show, Style's "Tia & Tamera," once they were older.

The sisters have branched out on their own. Tia stuck with TV shows, starring on "Rosewood" and "Me, Myself, and I." She also recently released her own cook book.

Tamera, on the other hand, has made a name for herself in the lifestyle world. She started a blog, became a talk show co-host on "The Real," and penned a young adult book series, "Twintuition: Double Vision," with her sister.

Tia and Tamera's younger brother Tahj also started acting in the '90s when he first made his name on "Full House" as the adorable Teddy.

He also loaned his voice to the animated Disney favorite "Kim Possible." He starred on ABC Family's "Baby Daddy" as Tucker before the show ended in 2017.

"Dawson's Creek" cutie James Van Der Beek was a heartthrob.

The role also made him an internet sensation when the four second clip of him crying became a meme.

He went on to act on "One Tree Hill" and "Mercy," before playing himself on "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23." He played DJ Diplo on the Viceland series he co-created called "What Would Diplo Do?" and was on an episode of "Modern Family." He recently starred on "Pose."

He and his wife have five children together.

Joshua Jackson won hearts over as Pacey, one of Dawson's best friend on "Dawson's Creek."

Before he was crushing it on TV, Jackson played an aspiring hockey player in "The Mighty Ducks" movie series. He then went on to other projects including "Cruel Intentions" and the successful sci-fi series "Fringe." He's currently starring on Showtime's "The Affair," but may not return.

He dated actress Diane Kruger for 10 years, but the couple called it quits in 2016.

Katie Holmes played Joey, Dawson's best friend and Pacey's love interest.

"Dawson's Creek" was Holmes' first TV gig and only her second professional role ever. She continued to act, but none of her movies were huge blockbusters until "Batman Begins." She wouldn't return as her character for the following Christopher Nolan "Batman" movies.

Holmes continued acting until a brief hiatus in 2006 following the birth of her daughter Suri, with now ex-husband Tom Cruise.

She has since returned to acting. Her most recent roles include "Dear Dictator" and the miniseries "Logan Lucky."

Michelle Williams made her film debut in "Lassie," but she rose to fame on "Dawson's Creek."

Williams has been nominated for four Oscars for her roles in "Brokeback Mountain," "Blue Valentine," "My Week With Marilyn," and "Manchester by the Sea." She was recently in "The Greatest Showman" and "Venom."

She married Phil Elverum in 2018.

Another familiar '90s face that hasn't been seen on screens in a while is Erik von Detten's.

This actor became a Disney Channel star thanks to his roles in "Escape to Witch Mountain," "Brink!," and later, "The Princess Diaries." His most recent work was in "Toy Story 3," in which he reprised the role of voicing Sid. He will sometimes grace Disney's red carpets with his niece and nephew. But other than that, he's hardly ever heard from.

Andrew Keegan gained a following after his roles playing the bad boy in "10 Things I Hate About You" and on "7th Heaven."

The actor went on to take small parts on TV series like CBS's "CSI" and "CSI: NY."

He and his wife actually started their own religion. They started started Full Circle, "an experiential environment that aims to elevate the individual while connecting us with each other." The organization was put on hold, but picked things back up thanks to an investor in 2017.

Barry Watson's first major role was "7th Heaven" playing one of the seven children.

Shortly after the show ended in 2006, he picked up roles on ABC comedy "Samantha Who?" and The CW's "Gossip Girl." Most recently, he's been on CW's "Hart of Dixie," Showtime's "Masters of Sex," and as the lead on Up TV's "Date My Dad."

He is also a cancer survivor. The actor was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and went into remission in 2003.

Beverley Mitchell played the second-oldest daughter, Mary, on "7th Heaven."

Mitchell starred on "7th Heaven" for 10 years. A few years after the show ended, she landed a regular role on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." She stars as herself on the mini docu-series "Hollywood Darlings" from Pop.

She got married in 2008 with "7th Heaven" cast mates Jessica Biel and Mackenzie Rosman serving as bridesmaids. The couple has two kids.

Mackenzie Rosman played the youngest Camden sibling on "7th Heaven."

She was later on a few episodes of "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and has been a few short films. But she hasn't had many roles in the years since.

Jessica Biel broke out as the oldest daughter on "7th Heaven."

Biel is also known for her roles in "The Rules of Attraction," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "The Illusionist," and "The A-Team."

She earned her first Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for "The Sinner."

Alicia Silverstone is known for her lead role as Cher in 1995's "Clueless."

Since her days of saying, "As if," Silverstone has acted in "Butter" with Jennifer Garner, was cast on the short-lived "Suburgatory," and worked on Broadway in "Time Stands Still." She recently starred on "American Woman" and was in "Book Club."

Stacey Dash acted as Dionne, Cher's wing woman in "Clueless."

After that big break, she continued acting as Dionne on the TV spin-off. She also worked on the shows "The Game" and "Singles Ladies." Her most notable role since then was in "Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens," but she is signed on to "Roe v. Wade."

Despite having a full acting career, Dash has been noticed more for her politics as of late. The actress was hired, and subsequently fired, as a Fox correspondent. She supported Donald Trump during the 2016 election and made headlines after suggesting putting an end to Black History Month. In 2018, she filed to run for Congress but withdrew.

Alfonso Ribeiro played Carlton Banks on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

He doesn't act much anymore, but he's still in front of the camera. Ribeiro is the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos. He also won season 19 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Plus, he's known to break out moves for Carlton-themed dance battles with Justin Timberlake and Steph Curry at celebrity golf events.

Ribeiro's sassy on-screen sister, Ashley Banks, was played by Tatyana Ali.

Since her days on "Fresh Prince," Ali has acted on the soap opera "The Young and The Restless" and in the cult-classic "Jawbreaker." She's kept her resume full with smaller roles on shows like "Key and Peele" and a few made-for-TV movies.

She married Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, who she met on eHarmony. The couple welcomed a son in September 2016.

Will Smith became a hot shot after working on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and in "Men in Black."

He's been in several highly-acclaimed films including "Ali," "The Pursuit of Happyness," and "Seven Pounds," and was nominated for two Oscars. He also acted in fan favorites "Independence Day" and "I Am Legend."

Most recently, he was in the panned "Suicide Squad" and "Bright." He was cast as the Genie in Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin."

Shannen Doherty made headlines for her role on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

She starred on "Little House on the Prairie" as Jenny Wilder in the '80s and landed the major film "Heathers" in 1988. After she left "Beverly Hills, 90210" after its fourth season, she did smaller projects until being cast as one of the lead witches on the hit show, "Charmed."

She reprised her role as Brenda on "90210," a spin-off of the original show. Doherty later competed on "Dancing With the Stars."

Doherty was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1999 and diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After years of battling the disease, she has been in remission since April 2017.

Doherty's costar Luke Perry was a heartthrob on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Perry only had a few minor roles before being cast in his breakthrough role. He left the show in 1995 to pursue other roles but came back after three years.

He has consistently acted in projects since then and is now known as hot dad Fred Andrews on The CW's hit drama "Riverdale."

Tori Spelling's breakout role was on "Beverly Hills, 90210," and her father was one of the show's producers.

The socialite went on to star in number of made-for-TV movies, as well as have a number of reality show appearances. She later reprised her "Beverly Hills" role on the "90210" spin-off. She was recently a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Spelling has written six books and has five kids with husband Dean McDermott, the youngest which was born in March 2017.

Jennie Garth is best known for starring on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

She went on to star on "What I Like About You" and returned for the "90210" revival. She reached the semi-finals of " target="_blank"Dancing With the Stars" on season five.

"My So-Called Life" might have lasted for only one season, but it shot Claire Danes to stardom.

Danes earned a Golden Globe award for her portrayal of teen Angela Chase and has since won two more for her role on "Homeland," which she has been on since 2011. The Emmy award-winning actress briefly attended Yale University from 1998 to 2000 before leaving to pursue acting more fiercely. Her projects include "The Hours," "Stardust," and "Brigsby Bear," as well as multiple stage performances.

She is married to actor Hugh Dancy, and the two have a son.

Her costar, Jared Leto, achieved recognition for his portrayal of Jordan Catalano.

Leto continued acting in memorable films, including "Fight Club," "American Psycho," and "Requiem for a Dream." He won an Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club." His most recent projects include the highly-panned "Suicide Squad," where he played the Joker, and the "Blade Runner" sequel, "Blade Runner 2049."

He's also the lead vocalist in the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which he started with his sister in 1998.

Wilson Cruz played Enrique "Rickie" Vasquez on "My So-Called Life."

Cruz went on to star on "Party of Five," "Noah's Arc," and "Red Band Society." He was recently on "13 Reasons Why" and "Star Trek: Discovery."

After stints on a few unsuccessful TV shows, Jennifer Aniston hit the jackpot as Rachel Green on "Friends."

Aniston won a Golden Globe award and an Emmy for her portrayal as Rachel. Her transition to movie star wasn't easy, though. The actress was mainly cast in romantic comedies that weren't completely successful, but she did have hits with comedies like "Bruce Almighty" and "Horrible Bosses." Her dramatic turn in "Cake" earned her critical praise.

The actress is starring in 2018's "The Yellow Birds" and is currently working on a TV project with Reese Witherspoon for Apple.

She married actor Justin Theroux in 2015, but the couple announced their separation in 2018.

Lisa Kudrow's big break came as the incomparable Phoebe Buffay on "Friends."

Kudrow was nominated for six Emmys during the show's run and won one. During her time on the sitcom, she was in numerous comedies, including "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion." She produced, wrote, and starred on an HBO series called "The Comeback," which was canceled after one season but revived nine years later.

She has continued acting in movies such as "Easy A," "Neighbors," and "The Girl on the Train." Her most recent role was a voiceover for "The Boss Baby." She was also on "Grace & Frankie."

She gave birth to a son in 1998.

Matthew Perry had a slew of guest appearances and roles on short-lived sitcoms before nailing it as Chandler Bing on "Friends."

He earned two Emmy nominations for guest appearances on "The West Wing," as well as another nomination for the TV movie "The Ron Clark Story." Perry played an older Zac Efron in the teen movie "17 Again."

Since "Friends," he has struggled to find another sitcom that worked. His comedies "Mr. Sunshine" and "Go On" were both short-lived, but "The Odd Couple" lasted three seasons. His most recent role was playing Ted Kennedy on "The Kennedys: Decline and Fall."

Gillian Anderson's breakout role came as Agent Dana Scully on "The X-Files," which ran for nine seasons and spawned two movies.

The show was renewed 14 years later for a 10th and an 11th season.

Her most recent projects include Starz's "American God" series, where she appears as Media, and "Spy Who Dumped Me."

She's incredibly active in charity work and is a self-proclaimed feminist and women's rights activist.

Her "X-Files" co-star David Duchovny had minor roles on other projects, like "Twin Peaks," before playing Agent Fox Mulder.

He also returned for the show's latest renewal.

Duchovny's biggest show following "The X-Files" was as the lead on "Californication," which ran for seven seasons. Though he appeared in multiple movies throughout the '90s and early 2000's, including "Zoolander," he hasn't been in a feature film since 2013. He was on the revival of "Twin Peaks."

Skeet Ulrich rose to fame for his roles in '90s horror movies.

Two of his most prominent films included "The Craft" and "Scream." He continued acting and had a starring role on "Jericho," but he recently rose to prominence again as resident hot dad FP Jones on "Riverdale."

Mädchen Amick's breakthrough role was as waitress Shelly Johnson on "Twin Peaks."

She went on to appear on teen dramas like "Dawson's Creek" and "Gossip Girl." She now plays Betty's mom, Alice Cooper, on "Riverdale." She also returned to "Twin Peaks" for its 2017 return.

Bug Hall's first role ever was playing Alfalfa in "The Little Rascals."

He was busy through the '90s with movies including "The Big Green" and "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves." He's continued acting with guest spots on "Criminal Minds" and "Masters of Sex." His most recent part was on "Harley and the Davidsons."

Neve Campbell was a '90s darling thanks to "Party of Five," "The Craft," and the "Scream" movies.

Campbell played one of the five Salinger kids on "Party of Five." Her first major movie was "The Craft," but the acclaim she got for "Scream" resulted in her reprising her role in three subsequent movies. But at the height of fame, Campbell moved to London in 2016. She told Stephen Colbert that she was "feeling unhappy with the things that were coming" to her at the time.

She continued acting in various small roles but burst into Hollywood once again in with her role on "House of Cards." She starred alongside The Rock in "Skyscraper."

She married JJ Feild in 2012 and welcomed a son that same year. They adopted a child in 2018.

Lacey Chabert played one of the other Salinger siblings on "Party of Five."

Throughout the '90s, she lent her voice to a number of movies and TV shows, including "The Lion King 2" and as Eliza on "The Wild Thornberrys." She's now well-known for "Mean Girls" and has been in 14 Hallmark movies so far.

She married David Nehdar in 2013 and welcomed a daughter in 2016.

Matthew Fox broke out as another Salinger sibling.

Fox went on to star as Jack Shepard on the hit show "Lost." He hasn't been in anything since 2015's "Bone Tomahawk."

He's been married to Margherita Ronchi since 1992. They have two kids.

Scott Wolf played multiple characters on "Saved by the Bell" before being cast as a Salinger sibling on "Party of Five."

Wolf has consistently acted since the '90s on shows including "Everwood" and "The Night Shift."

He has three kids with wife Kelley Marie Limp.

Macaulay Culkin broke out as a child star in "Home Alone."

His success in the movie launched his career, and he went on to star in hits including "My Girl," "The Pagemaster," and "Richie Rich." He was also in the "Home Alone" sequel. The kid even hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1991, but he stopped acting after 1994.

He went back to school and was out of the public eye for years. He returned to the screen in 2003 as a guest on "Will & Grace" but still doesn't act much.

He's dating Brenda Song.

Larisa Oleynik was a '90s darling thanks to Nickelodeon's hit "The Secret World of Alex Mack."

The teen star followed the series with movies like "The Baby-Sitters Club" and "10 Things I Hate About You." She's continued acting throughout the years. Her most recent roles including parts on "Mad Men," "Pretty Little Liars," and an episode of "Law and Order: SVU."

Julia Stiles was only 11 when she booked her first role on a few episodes of "Ghostwriter" in 1993, but she rose to fame thanks to the popular "10 Things I Hate About You" in 1999.

She was on a few shows like "Dexter" and "The Mindy Project" in the 2000s but has mainly stuck with movies. Stiles is known for "Save the Last Dance," the "Bourne" movies, "The Prince and Me," and "Silver Linings Playbook."

She went to Columbia University while acting and graduated in 2005 with an English degree.

Her most recent role was on the British drama "Riviera" in 2017. That same year, she married Preston J. Cook and they have one child.

Child star Joseph Gordon-Levitt's career took off thanks to movies like "Angels in the Outfield" and the series "3rd Rock From the Sun."

Gordon-Levitt has continuously acted since he first started and is now known for "10 Things I Hate About You," "(500) Days of Summer," "Inception," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Snowden."

Gordon-Levitt runs the online collaborative production company HitRecord. He married Tasha McCauley in 2014. They have two sons.

Gabrielle Union's career broke out with small roles on shows like "7th Heaven" and "Sister, Sister" and was in "10 Things I Hate About You."

She broke out with "Bring It On" in 2000 and followed it up with "Love & Basketball," "Bad Boys II," "Neo Ned," and recently starred in "Breaking In." She stars as the lead on "Being Mary Jane."

She's been married to basketball player Dwayne Wade since 2014.

One of David Krumholtz's earliest roles was in "Addams Family Values," but he's best known as Bernard the Elf in "The Santa Claus."

He went on to star in "10 Things I Hate About You," "The Santa Claus 2," and will next star in "A Futile and Stupid Gesture." One of his biggest roles since the '90s was starring on "Numb3rs." He recently starred on "Living Biblically," but the show was cancelled after one season.

He's been married to Vanessa Britting since 2010.

Leonardo DiCaprio was already an Academy Award nominee when he became a '90s heartthrob in "Titanic."

DiCaprio was a child actor known for "Growing Pains" when he earned his first Oscar nomination in 1993 for "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." The '90s were filled with hit movies for the young actor including "The Basketball Diaries," "Romeo + Juliet," and "Titanic." The actor finally won his first Oscar in 2016 for "The Revenant."

He's currently filming "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and has dedicated time and money to combating climate change and educating people about the dangers the world faces.

Christina Ricci was only 9 years old when she made her film debut in "Mermaids," which was followed by "The Addams Family" a year later.

She played Wednesday Addams in both "The Addams Family" and "Addams Family Values." Her career only continued to grow when she starred in movies like "Casper," "Now and Then," and "Sleepy Hollow." She recently starred on "Z: The Beginning of Everything."

She's been married to James Heerdegen since 2013 and they have a son.

Kirsten Dunst broke out in "Interview With the Vampire" when she was just 12.

Dunst's career continued to take off with "Little Women," "Jumanji," "The Virgin Suicides," "Bring It On," and "Spider-Man." Her recent movies include "Hidden Figures" and "The Beguiled."

She is engaged to her "Fargo" co-star Jesse Plemons.

