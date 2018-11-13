news

It's been seven years since producer Mona Scott-Young introduced the world to the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise and though it may not feel like it, a lot of the cast has come and gone.

Airing with the original cast in 2011, the then-four member cast show chronicled the lives of two hip-hop girlfriends, one singer, and one rapper. Since then, the show and cast has gotten much bigger.

Here's where some of the show's most memorable stars are now.

Jim Jones was one of the founding cast members.

If you were one of the many who started watching the franchise in season one, then you'll remember that Dipset rapper Jim Jones was a member of the founding cast.

He and then-girlfriend turned fiancé Chrissy Lampkin appeared on the first two seasons showcasing their personal lives, the development of his clothing line, and the ins and outs of his rap career.

Jim Jones has been on television a few more times.

Since his time on the show ended, he and Lampkin appeared in their own VH1 spin-off, "Chrissy & Mr. Jones" for two seasons.

In 2016, he and Lampkin appeared in another reality show titled "Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never" that aired on WeTV.

In early 2018, the couple also appeared on another WeTV franchise: "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars." Currently, TMZ reports he is facing five felony charges after being arrested in June in Georgia.

Chrissy Lampkin had some memorable antics.

Though not much was known of the reality star in 2011, it wasn't long before she made a name for herself through her unforgettable antics on the show.

From countless fights and arguments (remember that brawl that ensued between her to Kimbella?) to her proposing to Jim Jones on national TV, Chrissy Lampkin might be one of the most missed characters from the franchise.

Lampkin has been on a few shows since.

Since her days of becoming an OG reality TV star, Chrissy — along with Jimmy — appeared on two WeTV shows: "Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never" (2016) and "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars" (2018).

It's not clear whether the 47-year-old and her longtime mate have tied the knot.

Kimbella Vanderhee entered the show on season two.

Kimbella Vanderhee made her appearance on season two of the New York franchise by revealing her short-lived fling with rapper Fabolous to his longtime girlfriend, Emily B, and their fellow castmates.

She quickly coined her iconic phrase "still look pretty."

Also appearing on seasons three, five, and seven, there never seemed to be a dull moment with the former model around.

She is now a mother of three.

She now has three children with longtime boyfriend, rapper Juelz Santana. She is rumored to be rejoining the season nine cast of the long-running show along with her family.

Joe Budden had a few struggles on the show.

After the unforgettable "Pump It Up" era, Budden reintroduced viewers to his life by appearing on "Love & Hip Hop: New York."

He showed up in season three with then-girlfriend Kaylin Garcia and ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose, and a lot of relationship issues ensued.

During his time on the show, he was also very transparent about his struggle with drug addiction.

Budden now hosts a podcast.

Since his days of being on the show have wrapped, Budden started his own podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast.

He was one the original hosts for Complex's digital series "Everyday Struggle" for its inaugural season, and is now hosting the REVOLT series "State of the Culture" alongside Remy Ma.

He's currently dating former "Love & Hip Hop" star Cyn Santana whom he met after they both left the franchise. The two have a son named Lexington Budden and are confirmed to be returning to season nine of the "New York" franchise.

Cardi B made waves on the show.

Before she was a chart-topping rapper, she was a cast member on the New York installment of the long-running show. The breakout star of the show's sixth and seventh season, the Bronx native quickly became a fan favorite through her fun nature and "quick to pop off" attitude.

Cardi B was involved in many arguments during her time on the show, but none quite as memorable as the time she was seen on camera throwing her shoe at another cast member during the season seven reunion.

Cardi B is now a chart-topping rapper.

The rapper, who has found massive success with her debut album "Invasion of Privacy," made headlines during New York Fashion Week when she allegedly threw a shoe at fellow artist Nicki Minaj.

In addition, Cardi married B rapper Offset of the popular group Migos and gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

She has also garnered a Grammy nomination and won multiple music-related awards.

Olivia Longott made an appearance on early seasons of the show.

Prior to being a main cast member on seasons one and two of "New York," Olivia was best known for her 2001 single "Bizounce" and her collaboration with 50 Cent on "Candy Shop."

Once on the show, the New York native chronicled her re-emergence into the music industry and quest to find a new record label.

She's worked on a few projects since.

Since her time on the show ended in 2013, Olivia released her first book "Release Me" and starred in the made for TV film, "The Man in 3B," according to her website. She is also working on new music.

Erica Mena made an entrance.

Known as one of the original bad girls of reality TV, Erica Mena appeared on the show during its second season and made quite an entrance.

She started her time on the show with an unforgettable scuffle with fellow model Kimbella over her supposedly messing up her money.

While on the show, the former Miami Dash employee dated Rich Dollaz and Cyn Santana.

Mena has been on a few shows since.

Once she ended her four-year-run as the big, bad Mena, the singer was engaged to rapper and actor Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, but they later split.

She also wrote two books, "Chronicles of a Confirmed Bachelorette" and "Underneath It All." She has appeared in shows such as "CSI: Cyber" and "Masters of None," and was one of the main contestants of VH1's "Scared Famous" in 2017.

The former model returned to the"LHH" franchise in 2018.

Somaya Reece appeared in early seasons of the show.

Showing up in season one and staying on throughout season two, the then-aspiring rapper had big issues with castmate Chrissy Lampkin over her working relationship with Jim Jones. Her departure from the series saw her memorably confront series creator Mona Scott-Young.

She's been on a few other TV shows.

Since leaving "Love & Hip Hop," the rapper has appeared on E!'s reality show "Famously Single" and alongside then-girlfriend and fellow rapper Lady Luck in the Bravo series "First Family of Hip Hop."

She is also the creator and owner of Get Slim Detox Tea and other businesses, per her Instagram bio.

Emily B was part of the founding cast.

Appearing as part of the founding cast, Emily Bustamante made a strong impression in just a few episodes. At the time of show's premiere, the stylist showcased the aftermath of a breakup between her and longtime boyfriend and rapper, Fabolous.

During her time on the show, it was revealed that Fabolous cheated on her with Kimbella during her pregnancy. The whole situation produced a brawl that would go down in "Love & Hip Hop" history.

Emily B has three kids.

Leaving the show after two seasons, Emily B went on to reconcile with Fabolous and gave birth to her third child (second with Fabolous) and they are now rumored to be married.

She frequently showcases her styling skills on Instagram and has also designed her own line of shoes.

Peter Gunz was part of a messy love triangle with Tara Wallace and Amina Buddafly.

In one of the most famous love triangles of the entire series, veteran rapper Peter Gunz — who started the show with his longtime girlfriend Tara Wallace — got married to his artist Amina Buddafly while still in a relationship with Tara.

After that revelation, Peter, Amina, and Tara took us on a back and forth love train for three whirlwind seasons. To end their appearance on the show together, both women ended up being pregnant by Gunz at the same time.

Gunz is now a father of three children.

Gunz and Amina filed for divorce in January 2018.

As for Tara and Amina, both women have given birth to their children. Although they have had many altercations in the past, the pair has recently been civil on social media — Amina recently released an album and Tara posted about the album on Instagram, encouraging fans to get it.

