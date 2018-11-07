news

November means Movember, and that means mustaches — lots of them.

Movember marks the month when thousands of men grow out their upper-lip hair in order to raise awareness for men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide prevention.

In truth, four weeks is not a long time to grow some serious upper lip hair. INSIDER spoke to Dan Glass, a senior barber at Murdock London and proud mustache owner, to find out the mistakes guys make when they grow one — and how guys can make the most of the month.

Glass told us it pays to use the right products to maintain a healthy 'stache, although some are completely unnecessary.

"You want to make sure you stimulate as much facial hair growth as possible and, when it comes to looking after it, if you're going to trim it at all that you trim it very delicately," Glass says.

Scroll down to see the three key products you need in your arsenal this Movember.

Face scrub

"Over the course of the month, I'd recommend using a drop of facial scrub every three days or so to clear away any dead skin and stimulate the hair follicles to grow out and fill out as much as possible," Glass says.

According to FashionBeans, using a face scrub will also help remove and prevent ingrown hairs, which can be an added source of irritation.

Beard moisturiser

Since Movember is — by definition— one month long, you're unlikely to grow lip hair significant enough to warrant a beard oil. Glass says you should really only be looking at using oil if your hair is around an inch in length.

Instead, the barber recommends a good beard moisturiser, which "is not only going to strengthen the hair, but is also going to moisturise the skin underneath and remove any irritation that you're going to get from it growing out."

Pomade

It's really only towards the end of the month when you should be looking at any styling products, Glass says.

As with beard oil, it's unlikely your that your lip foliage will justify the use of any heavy styling product like wax over the course of four weeks.

"Wax is a very heavy, very defining product for those really big kinds of Colonel Mustard mustaches," Glass says.

However, you shouldn't be afraid to dabble in a bit of pomade, he adds.

"Towards the end of the month when the mustache is filling out, there's no harm in using something like a drop of pomade to define the mustache, get a nice little bit of shine on there, but it will probably only be by the middle of the month onwards."

Team your pomade with the face scrub and moisturiser and you'll be in for a very comfortable, stylish Movember.