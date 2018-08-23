There are a set of wheels the let you drive side to side

Pulse.com.gh logo
Inventor William Liddiard invented a wheel with motorized internal rollers that can rotate a tire horizontally. A car with these wheels can move laterally or even rotate about its axis. Following is a transcript of this video.

These wheels enable a car to move laterally along the ground.

Inventor William Liddiard created these omnidirectional wheels and put them on his own car. Liddiard calls this "all-wheel drive." The wheels can be installed on any vehicle that's the right size.

Liddiard filed a patent for his wheel in 2016. Since then, he has rebooted the project and aims for a launch to market within a year. He intends to initially target robotics with smaller, 6 to 10-inch wheels, then move on to larger wheels for different applications.

