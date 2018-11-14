news

There is no post-credits scene after "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

The movie leaves a lot of questions left open-ended.

We'll have to wait for the following three films in the franchise to find out what will happen next.





If you head out to see "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the second movie in J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" prequel franchise, and you're hoping for some extra scenes after the film ends, you're out of luck.

There are no post-credits scenes attached to "The Crimes of Grindelwald."

INSIDER attended a preview with both fans and critics. Many people in the audience stuck around to see if there may be an extra surprise at the film's very end. It's just the Warner Bros. logo, folks.

End-credits scenes have become a staple in recent years for franchise films. Disney attaches them to the end of its Marvel movies and two appear at the end of "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Sometimes you’ll get one or two additional scenes hinting at what’s to come in the future films.

"Crimes of Grindelwald" ends with a lot of open-ended questions and teases one very big wizard fight that should be the culmination of this new franchise. I was hoping for another sneak peek at what's in store in one of the remaining sequels.

If you see folks sticking around after the film, you may want to give them a friendly heads up. At the very least, stick around through the first round of credits, which are visually very stunning to look at as the main cast slowly appears on screen.

"Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald" will be in theaters Friday with early showings Thursday evening nationwide.

