Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle There's a hidden ghost in this spooky Halloween brain teaser — can you spot it?

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hidden somewhere within 8-bit cobwebs, skeletons, black cats, and other spooky symbols of Halloween is a lone ghost. Can you find it?

Can you find the ghost? play

Can you find the ghost?

(Courtesy of Liberty Games)

  • This Halloween brain teaser created by Liberty Games shows a variety of 8-bit ghouls.
  • There's only one ghost hidden somewhere in it.
  • If you can't find it, scroll down for the answer.

Hidden somewhere within an image of 8-bit cobwebs, skeletons, black cats, and other spooky symbols of Halloween is a lone ghost. Can you find it?

Here's the brain teaser, courtesy of Liberty Games:

Where's the ghost. play

Where's the ghost.

(Courtesy of Liberty Games)

Did you find the ghost?

If you didn't that's okay.

Try again.

Still no sign of it?

The answer is revealed below.

If you want to see where the ghost is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now's your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is. play

There it is.

(Courtesy of Liberty Games)

The ghost blends in with the bats and cobwebs, but the unmistakable tented shape and open mouth give it away.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The 12 most horrifying things tourists have done recentlybullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 11 things you probably didn’t know about Miley Cyrusbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Lifestyle 10 of most 2018 Halloween costumes ever
BMW i3.
Lifestyle The 15 most reliable car brands of 2018
Chinese Wings
Lifestyle This restaurant's chicken wing prices are so outrageously confusing they're stumping the internet
jayme closs
Lifestyle Everything we know about missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, whose parents were brutally murdered
X
Advertisement