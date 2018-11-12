Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle There's a star hidden among over 150 Christmas trees in this brain teaser — can you spot it?

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This Christmas-themed brain teaser features over 150 trees and only one star. Can you find it?

Where's the tree with the star on top? play

Where's the tree with the star on top?

(Courtesy of Tree2mydoor)

  • Tree2mydoor created a Christmas-themed brain teaser with over 150 trees.
  • There's a star on top of one of the trees. Can you find it?

Hidden somewhere in a brain-teasing forest of 150 Christmas trees is one tree topped with a star.

Tree2mydoor created this Christmas-themed challenge in anticipation of the holiday. Can you find the tree with the star on top?

Take a look at the brain teaser:

christmas brain teaser play

christmas brain teaser

(Courtesy of Tree2mydoor)

Did you find the star?

If not, try again.

Still no sign of it?

That's okay.

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now's your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is. play

There it is.

(Courtesy of Tree2mydoor)

It's hard to spot, but it's on top of a tree on the left. Here's a closer look:

There's the star. play

There's the star.

(Courtesy of Tree2mydoor)

