Lifestyle There's a viral Facebook page that just posts pictures of scary toilets

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Toilets With Threatening Auras" is a viral Facebook and Twitter page that posts pictures of scary toilets. INSIDER talked to the man behind it.

optical illusion toilet play

optical illusion toilet

(Toilets With Threatening Auras/Twitter)

  • There's a viral Facebook and Twitter page that posts pictures of scary toilets.
  • Phil Wilson, the filmmaker who runs the account, told INSIDER he seeks out pictures of intimidating toilets to post.
  • The toilets are funny and scary, but in a sinister way.

For the past few months, there's been a specter haunting Facebook.

That specter has been the page "Toilets With Threatening Auras," which is exactly what it sounds like. Phil Wilson, a freelance filmmaker, spends his free time finding pictures of scary toilets (and the bathrooms they're in) on the internet and posting them to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Wilson told INSIDER that there are a few criteria he looks at for deciding whether a toilet has a "threatening aura."

"I look for one of two things; actual intimidation, like something derelict or unsettling you wouldn’t usually see associated with toilets," he wrote in an email. "Or something funny, which most of the content has become."

Since founding the Facebook page in May, it's grown quickly. It currently has close to 240,000 followers and posts pictures of toilets nearly every day. A Twitter page of the same name has gone viral and has more than 70,000 followers. (The Instagram lags behind with just around 2,000.) At first, Wilson spent time going down Google rabbit holes and finding strange pictures to post. But as his following grew, people started submitting them.

Most of the toilets are creepy

Others are funny

I think I saw this in an episode of "Game of Thrones"

The thing they all have in common is a sense of foreboding

Wilson said he has a few ideas for growing the page with other content. But for now, he's fine with just sticking to the bathroom.

"At the moment I'm content with just providing a daily dose of toilet," he wrote.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

