Lifestyle These 14 powerful photos show what it’s like to live with body dysmorphia

  Published: , Refreshed:

A new exhibition in London showcases striking images which help demonstrate what it's like to suffer from body dysmorphic disorder.

Valerie play

Valerie

(Metra Jeanson)

  • An upcoming exhibition has been designed to raise awareness for body dysmorphia.
  • "Identity" opens in north London this month.
  • It features never-before-seen images of Lady Gaga, who suffered with body dysmorphic disorder in her younger years.

Body dysmorphia, or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition which sees someone obsessing over perceived flaws which are often unnoticeable to anyone else.

Sufferers of BDD often feel anxious about their looks, can't stop comparing their appearance to others, and go to great lengths to conceal their supposed flaws, according to the NHS.

While some people mistakenly believe those suffering from BDD are simply vain, this isn't the case at all — body dysmorphia can be extremely distressing and can also result in developing other serious conditions, such as depression.

A new exhibition in London, called "Identity," aims to showcase what it's like to live with BDD.

Here are some of the most powerful photos.

The "Identity" exhibition will open at the Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead, north London on November 24.

The "Identity" exhibition will open at the Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead, north London on November 24. play

The "Identity" exhibition will open at the Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead, north London on November 24.

(Meltem Isik)


The gallery challenged 10 artists to explore body dysmorphia and self-image.

The gallery challenged 10 artists to explore body dysmorphia and self-image. play

The gallery challenged 10 artists to explore body dysmorphia and self-image.

(Metra Jeanson)


The exhibition features never-before-seen images of Lady Gaga, who suffered from BDD in her teens.

The exhibition features never-before-seen images of Lady Gaga, who suffered from BDD in her teens. play

The exhibition features never-before-seen images of Lady Gaga, who suffered from BDD in her teens.

(Derrick Santini)


The photos of Lady Gaga were taken by Derrick Santini just before the singer skyrocketed to global fame in 2009.

The photos of Lady Gaga were taken by Derrick Santini just before the singer skyrocketed to global fame in 2009. play

The photos of Lady Gaga were taken by Derrick Santini just before the singer skyrocketed to global fame in 2009.

(Derrick Santini)


Meltem Isik's collection of nude portraits also feature in the exhibition.

Meltem Isik's collection of nude portraits also feature in the exhibition. play

Meltem Isik's collection of nude portraits also feature in the exhibition.

(Meltem Isik)


The photographs show people holding giant images of various body parts against themselves.

The photographs show people holding giant images of various body parts against themselves. play

The photographs show people holding giant images of various body parts against themselves.

(Meltem Isik)


They're designed to be powerful explorations of body image and self-awareness.

They're designed to be powerful explorations of body image and self-awareness. play

They're designed to be powerful explorations of body image and self-awareness.

(Meltem Isik)


The portraits demonstrate that we all have body parts we're more self-conscious about.

The portraits demonstrate that we all have body parts we're more self-conscious about. play

The portraits demonstrate that we all have body parts we're more self-conscious about.

(Meltem Isik)


Photographers Bruno Metra and Laurence Jeanson — collectively known as Metra-Jeanson — are also exhibiting their work.

Julie play

Julie

(Metra-Jeanson)


The duo cut out heavily stylised facial features from adverts and taped them over models' faces.

Bea play

Bea

(Metra-Jeanson)


They hope their work highlights the difference between edited and real appearance, and its impact on body image.

Jeph play

Jeph

(Metra-Jeanson)


Their work has been described as "witty and dark."

Gregoire play

Gregoire

(Metra-Jeanson)


Other artists in the exhibition include Daniel Martin, Bartosz Beda, James Green, Leigh de Vries, Mason Storm, and Scarlet Isherwood.

Lucas play

Lucas

(Daniel Martin)


The exhibition will be open to the public until December 9, and a percentage of the money made will go to The BDD Foundation.

Lady Gaga play

Lady Gaga

(Derrick Santini)


