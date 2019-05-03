The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has released its 2019 State of the World Population Report (SWOP).

According to the statistics, the world's life expectancy has increased from 56 years in 1969 to 72 years right now.

The same can be said for East and Southern Africa, which has gone from 46 to 64 right now. West and Central Africa also show progress, moving from 41 to 58 years.

In 2018, Nigeria had the lowest life expectancy in West Africa. This was according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, which found that around 54.5 years of age is the average life expectancy of a Nigerian.

This year, this rate has increased to 55. Meanwhile, Nigeria remains the most populous nation in the continent. It has grown from 105.4 million in 1994 to 201 million in 2019.

Here are the countries that are below the average life expectancy rate in Africa:

Sierra Leone

53

Central African Republic

54

Chad

54

Côte d'Ivoire

55

Lesotho

55

Nigeria

55

South Sudan