Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

Nonprofit worker Noel Dickover is a master pumpkin carver that has been featured by numerous media organizations.

He began carving in 1997 and since has learned how to make increasingly elaborate carvings of everything from a Death Star to scenes from Game of Thrones.

His pumpkins are likely the most intricate jack-o'-lanterns you will see this Halloween season.

When Counterpart International project director Noel Dickover isn’t working on initiatives to get people more involved in social change, he carves pumpkins.

He’s become well known as a master pumpkin carver and has been featured on NPR, Wired, and a number of local news organizations.

In years past, he's created a to-scale replica of R2-D2 and the Death Star, which was named Wired's Geekiest Pumpkin in 2007.

It all began when his brother found a pumpkin carving guide in 1997. Intrigued, Dickover decided to make his own patterns and begin carving. His kids went crazy for it, especially when he carved a pumpkin with Star Wars' Darth Maul on it. Since then, it's become a family tradition and, over time, his carvings have become more elaborate.

On his website Fantasy Pumpkins, Dickover and his entire family post incredible and detailed carvings of everything from superheroes to horror monsters. Dickover may be the ringleader of Fantasy Pumpkins (and the only one doing pumpkins weighing more than 150 lbs), but his family members sure can hold their own when it comes to carving.