Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle These amazing pumpkin carvings are the best you'll see this Halloween

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Noel Dickover/Fantasy Pumpkins

  • Nonprofit worker Noel Dickover is a master pumpkin carver that has been featured by numerous media organizations.
  • He began carving in 1997 and since has learned how to make increasingly elaborate carvings of everything from a Death Star to scenes from Game of Thrones.
  • His pumpkins are likely the most intricate jack-o'-lanterns you will see this Halloween season.

When Counterpart International project director Noel Dickover isn’t working on initiatives to get people more involved in social change, he carves pumpkins.

He’s become well known as a master pumpkin carver and has been featured on NPR, Wired, and a number of local news organizations.

In years past, he's created a to-scale replica of R2-D2 and the Death Star, which was named Wired's Geekiest Pumpkin in 2007.

It all began when his brother found a pumpkin carving guide in 1997. Intrigued, Dickover decided to make his own patterns and begin carving. His kids went crazy for it, especially when he carved a pumpkin with Star Wars' Darth Maul on it. Since then, it's become a family tradition and, over time, his carvings have become more elaborate.

On his website Fantasy Pumpkins, Dickover and his entire family post incredible and detailed carvings of everything from superheroes to horror monsters. Dickover may be the ringleader of Fantasy Pumpkins (and the only one doing pumpkins weighing more than 150 lbs), but his family members sure can hold their own when it comes to carving.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a huge...bullet
3 Lifestyle Tesla is too big to fail — but not for the reason you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The subways are hot and gross. I loathe sweating every morning on my commute. — Lily, 28
Lifestyle The worst things about living in New York City, according to 15 millennials
"Hocus Pocus" will surely get you in the Halloween mood.
Lifestyle 19 surprising things you never knew about 'Hocus Pocus'
Dalton Shaffer
Lifestyle A pizza shop employee drove 225 miles to deliver pizza to a terminally-ill man who couldn’t make the trip for his wife’s birthday
The experiment could have gone better, but it also could have gone worse.
Lifestyle I tried the popular beauty hack that turns pimples into fake freckles — here's why I wouldn't recommend it
X
Advertisement