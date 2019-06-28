The fifth annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list is out.

Released in a Special Issue of Forbes Africa, it features a total of 120 young African change makers.

The list showcases over 20 Nigerians in each of the four categories - business, technology, creatives and sport.

It was announced at the ongoing annual Under 30 Meet-Up at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

For the first time, the annual watch-list has 120 young African change makers, instead of the usual 90 from the previous year.

Commenting on the change, Renuka Methil, the Managing Editor of Forbes Africa said, "It was the moment we had all been waiting for, unveiling the 120 innovators who are changing the old rules of the game and forging forward. The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list has over the last five years come to be a highly-respected and sought-after collection of tomorrow's leaders today".

These brilliant minds are listed under four categories - business, technology, creatives and sport. As such, there are four different covers for each category.

This year's list includes recent BET Award winner Burna Boy, Alex Iwobi, Adeniyi Omotayo, Jessica Anuna, Richard Akuson, and Evans Akanno.

Here are the Nigerians who made the Forbes Africa 30 UNDER 30 list for 2019:

Business

Adeniyi Omotayo, 28, Founder & CEO Betensured Group

Ogechukwu Anugo-Obah, 28, Founder & CEO of Bodylikemilk

Ijeoma Balogun, 29, Founder & Managing Director of Redrick PR

Bright Jaja, 29, Founder & CEO of iCreate Africa

Henrich Akomolafe, 26, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Akotex Nigeria Limited

Oginni Tolulope, 29, Founder & CEO of Transfurd Limited

Barbara Okereke, 28, Cake Designer, Founder & Managing Director of Oven Secret Limited

Jessica Anuna, 27, Founder & CEO of Klasha

Charles Edosomwan, 29, Founder & Chief Strategist of TekSight Edge Limited

Adetola Nola, 29, Founder & CEO Veritasi Properties Limited

Sports

Alex Iwobi, 23, Footballer

Creatives

Richard Akuson, 26, Founder & Editor of A Nasty Boy

Burna boy, 28, Musician

Helen Chukwu, 25, Fashion Designer, Founder & CEO of Helen Couture

Abisola Akintunde, 28, Founder & Creative Director of MakeupbyAshabee and Beelashes

Technology

Evans Akanno, 29, Founder & CEO of Cregital