- The fifth annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list is out.
- Released in a Special Issue of Forbes Africa, it features a total of 120 young African change makers.
- The list showcases over 20 Nigerians in each of the four categories - business, technology, creatives and sport.
Forbes Africa has released its 30 Under 30 list for 2019.
It was announced at the ongoing annual Under 30 Meet-Up at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.
For the first time, the annual watch-list has 120 young African change makers, instead of the usual 90 from the previous year.
Commenting on the change, Renuka Methil, the Managing Editor of Forbes Africa said, "It was the moment we had all been waiting for, unveiling the 120 innovators who are changing the old rules of the game and forging forward. The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list has over the last five years come to be a highly-respected and sought-after collection of tomorrow's leaders today".
These brilliant minds are listed under four categories - business, technology, creatives and sport. As such, there are four different covers for each category.
This year's list includes recent BET Award winner Burna Boy, Alex Iwobi, Adeniyi Omotayo, Jessica Anuna, Richard Akuson, and Evans Akanno.
Here are the Nigerians who made the Forbes Africa 30 UNDER 30 list for 2019:
Business
- Adeniyi Omotayo, 28, Founder & CEO Betensured Group
- Ogechukwu Anugo-Obah, 28, Founder & CEO of Bodylikemilk
- Ijeoma Balogun, 29, Founder & Managing Director of Redrick PR
- Bright Jaja, 29, Founder & CEO of iCreate Africa
- Henrich Akomolafe, 26, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Akotex Nigeria Limited
- Oginni Tolulope, 29, Founder & CEO of Transfurd Limited
- Barbara Okereke, 28, Cake Designer, Founder & Managing Director of Oven Secret Limited
- Jessica Anuna, 27, Founder & CEO of Klasha
- Charles Edosomwan, 29, Founder & Chief Strategist of TekSight Edge Limited
- Adetola Nola, 29, Founder & CEO Veritasi Properties Limited
Sports
- Alex Iwobi, 23, Footballer
Creatives
- Richard Akuson, 26, Founder & Editor of A Nasty Boy
- Burna boy, 28, Musician
- Helen Chukwu, 25, Fashion Designer, Founder & CEO of Helen Couture
- Abisola Akintunde, 28, Founder & Creative Director of MakeupbyAshabee and Beelashes
Technology
- Evans Akanno, 29, Founder & CEO of Cregital
- Fred Oyetayo, 25, Founder & CEO of Fresible
- Damilola Olokesusi, 29, Co-Founder & CEO of Shuttlers Logistics Company
- Chinedu Azodoh, 29, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX)
- Muhammed Salisu Abdullahi, 28, Co-Founder & Managing Director of eTrash2Cash
- Silas Adekunle, 26, Founder of Reach Robotics
- Joshua Chibueze, 26, Somto Ifezue, 28 and Odunayo Eweniyi, 26, Founders of PiggyVest
- Uka Eje, 29, Co-Founder & CEO of Thrive Agric
- Chika Madubuko, 27, Co-Founder & CEO of Greymate Care